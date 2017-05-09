Getty

Let the Kovalchuk bidding begin!

By Mike HalfordMay 9, 2017, 11:24 AM EDT

After weeks of speculation, it sounds like things are about to get real — per TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, the agent for Ilya Kovalchuk has confirmed his client wants to return to the NHL.

Devils GM Ray Shero confirmed as much, adding that Kovalchuk’s rep — longtime player agent Jay Grossman — can speak to various clubs about a potential deal to facilitate a comeback.

Kovalchuk, who just turned 34 in April, hasn’t played in North America since his shock retirement from the Devils in 2013. He left with 12 years and $77 million still remaining on his monster contract (a 15-year, $100 million extension inked back in 2010), and has spent the last four campaigns with KHL powerhouse SKA Saint Petersburg.

In Russia, Kovalchuk remained an elite player. He’s actually coming off his most productive campaign with SKA, having racked up 32 goals and 78 points in 60 games. It’s probably worth noting he was playing alongside Vadim Shipachyov, another veteran Russian that recently inked a two-year, $9 million deal with the expansion Las Vegas outfit.

As for where Kovalchuk will be next season? That could be complex. As TSN’s Bob McKenzie laid out here, the only way Kovalchuk could play somewhere other than New Jersey is if the Devils sign him first, then trade him (hence why Shero opened the door for Grossman to seek something out).

What that means is more fingers in the pie, more parties involved in negotiations and — potentially — more haggling over details than usual. It’s also worth noting that, per LeBrun, Kovalchuk can’t sign anything until July 1.

But hey, don’t let that get in the way of a compelling comeback. Given the success Alex Radulov had in Montreal this season, there are guaranteed to be more than a few interested suitors for Kovalchuk.

 

 

Bonino incident puts focus on embellishment in hockey

Associated PressMay 9, 2017, 11:24 AM EDT

With one head-snap motion, Nick Bonino of the Pittsburgh Penguins reminded everyone about hockey’s dirty little secret of embellishment.

Not the same kind of player flopping that occurs in, say, the NBA, and it’s certainly not done at the same volume seen in soccer, where diving is used effectively at the highest levels even as it is ridiculed and (occasionally) penalized.

In hockey, exaggerating a potential penalty to get a call against the opponent has long been part of the game – especially in the Stanley Cup playoffs, when everyone’s looking for an edge – and embellishment is simply reality even though the NHL has taken steps to stop it for more than a generation.

Bonino sold a high-sticking penalty against Washington’s T.J. Oshie last week when replays showed the Pittsburgh forward was never hit in the face late in Game 4. The Penguins got a power play, making it easier to hang on for a win.

Canadian TV pundit Don Cherry ripped Bonino for being “phony,” retired defenseman Mike Commodore predicted he won’t draw a penalty the rest of the playoffs and forward-turned-analyst Mike Johnson wished there was a way to suspend a player for deliberately and clearly fooling the referees.

“It’s a tough job to call those, but I think there’s times that everyone steps over the line and it’s not called,” Nashville Predators defenseman Ryan Ellis said. “It’s in the game, and it happens.”

Embellishment runs counter to the principles of hockey that prize toughness and playing through pain. Faking it simply seems way out of place. But in the modern NHL where hooking, holding and other obstruction fouls are called tighter and power plays are so important, drawing penalties is a skill that is worth its weight in goals, points in the standings, wins and possibly even money on the next contract.

“You always get guys saying they’ll do anything to win this time of year,” veteran Capitals defenseman Brooks Orpik said. “If that’s what you feel is necessary, then I guess that’s what you do. I think a majority of guys in the league aren’t comfortable doing that.”

Game officials can call embellishment minors, of course, but the league also watches for them and a panel votes weekly on possible infractions, with repeat offenders announced publicly. Since the NHL added fines and the public shaming for embellishment before the 2014-15 season, director of hockey operations Colin Campbell said, incidents that get reviewed by the league office are down sharply, from 35-40 incidents per week in 2014-15 to just 20-25 this season.

Plays like Bonino’s bring fresh headlines, but Campbell said he feels embellishment is no longer rampant after saying in June 2014 it was “out of control.”

Read more: To ‘attack’ embellishment, NHL wants to ‘bring alive’ old rule

Four embellishment penalties have been called on the ice through Sunday in these playoffs after 18 during the regular season according to Scouting the Refs , a website that tracks NHL officials (the NHL does not release the statistic).

Predators defenseman P.K. Subban was fined twice along with eight other players once in 2014-15 and Toronto Maple Leafs center Nazem Kadri was fined twice last season as 11 others were publicly announced as embellishers. This season, only three players – the Capitals’ Evgeny Kuznetsov and Arizona Coyotes’ Keith Yandle and Oliver Ekman-Larsson – received fines.

Bonino has never been cited, and Campbell said the Penguins forward was not on the list of known offenders. One of the heroes of Pittsburgh’s 2016 Cup run, he insisted he thought he was hit in the face, seeing on replay that Oshie’s stick pushed the plastic part of shoulder pad into his jaw to draw his reaction.

“I watched the replay and I was like, `Wow, there’s some backlash on this,’ I think when my history is that I’m a pretty honest guy and the last thing I want to do is embellish a call,” Bonino said. “When you get hit with anything, whatever, in the face, you’re not expecting it. I feel bad. I put the ref in a tough spot there, and you never want to do that.”

Even Capitals players didn’t blame referee Steve Kozari for making the call he thought he saw against Oshie, but center Lars Eller said the only way to prevent those situations is to make embellishment and diving subject to video review.

“He has to make a decision in a split-second and he’s not in a position to really see,” Eller said. “I think there needs to be some kind of review and there needs to be some kind of punishment for the other team that they’re going to feel because they got away with one there and it’s too important to get wrong.”

Campbell said adding video review for embellishment to coach’s challenges for offside and goaltender interference isn’t likely because the problem isn’t rampant and the league is concerned with slowing down games too much already.

Former referee Paul Stewart, who officiated in the NHL from 1986-2003, suggested authorizing the two linesmen to call embellishment along with the two referees just as they can for too many men on the ice or delay of game for puck over the glass.

More than anything, Stewart wants the responsibility to be on coaches.

“When they get that power play from the guy feigning having been tripped or slashed or whatever the case might be, they go back to the bench and they get these laurels and these kisses and all of this affection from their teammates and subconsciously they say, `Oh that worked,’ and they’ll do it again,” said Stewart, now the Eastern College Athletic Conference’s director of officiating. “If you said to a coach, `Your team has a tendency to dive and we have four examples or five and you’re sitting out,’ I’m going to tell you right now, they would stop it in half a heartbeat.”

 

Crosby couldn’t have been removed by concussion spotters

By Jason BroughMay 9, 2017, 11:09 AM EDT

Even though he looked shaken up, and even though he was just diagnosed with a concussion, Sidney Crosby was not eligible to be removed from the game by concussion spotters after he went crashing into the boards last night in Pittsburgh.

From USA Today:

Crosby was slow to get off the ice after he became entangled with Washington Capitals goalie Braden Holtby and defenseman John Carlson in the first period of a 5-2 loss to the Caps in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinal. Under the current concussion policy, the league’s central concussion spotter only would have been able to force Crosby out had his head hit the ice or another player.

“Depending on the mechanism of injury, ‘slow to get up’ does not trigger mandatory removal,” NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly told USA TODAY Sports. “The protocol has to be interpreted literally to mandate a removal. ‘Ice’ as compared to ‘boards’ is in there for a reason. It’s the result of a study on our actual experiences over a number of years. ‘Ice’ has been found to be a predictor of concussions — ‘boards’ has not been.”

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan confirmed after the game that Crosby was not evaluated for a concussion, while Crosby said he just got the wind knocked out of him.

Irrespective of the league’s study, it seems bizarre that concussion spotters were powerless to do anything last night simply because Crosby went crashing into the boards, as opposed to hitting his head on the ice.

Boards are pretty hard, too.

AHL suspends Dotchin for hit that injured Gauthier


By Jason BroughMay 9, 2017, 10:44 AM EDT

The AHL announced today that Syracuse defenseman Jake Dotchin has been suspended three games for interfering with, and seriously injuring, Toronto forward Frederik Gauthier.

The play occurred Saturday in a playoff game between the Crunch and Marlies. It was revealed yesterday that Gauthier would require surgery and up to six months of recovery time for his lower-body injury.

From the AHL:

With Syracuse leading two games to none, Dotchin will miss Games 3 and 4 of the teams’ North Division Finals playoff series tonight (May 9) and Wednesday (May 10), as well as either Game 5 of the series on Saturday (May 13) or Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Dotchin, 23, played 35 games for the Tampa Bay Lightning this season.

Kings ‘working diligently’ on Toffoli, Pearson extensions


By Mike HalfordMay 9, 2017, 10:38 AM EDT

Of all the tasks new GM Rob Blake has to accomplish in Los Angeles this summer, none may be more important than locking in forwards Tyler Toffoli and Tanner Pearson.

And according to LA Kings Insider’s sources, Blake is already doing the work.

[The Kings] are “actively working diligently” to ensure restricted free agents Tyler Toffoli and Tanner Pearson are under contract with the Kings next season.

“They want to be here and we want them to be here,” said one source who noted there never has been any discussion at any point of either of those players being anywhere but Los Angeles else in 2017-18.

Toffoli and Pearson are both restricted free agents, and both at the end of their second NHL contracts.

Toffoli, 25, was the more expensive of the two, having just wrapped a two-year, $6.5 million deal with a $3.25M average annual cap hit. It’ll be interesting to see how negotiations play out.

After two terrific offensive campaigns — which included a career-high 32 goals in ’15-16 — Toffoli, like many Kings, had a difficult season in ’16-17. He missed nearly 20 games with a knee injury (he’s since had surgery to fix it) and finished with just 34 points, his lowest total since his rookie year.

Pearson, 24, went in the opposite direction. Last season was the finest of his young career, as he posted highs right across the board: Games played (80), goals (24), points (44) and time on ice per game (16:19). He was also terrific value for Los Angeles, given he played on a $1.4 million cap hit.

Given their similarity in age and experience, it’s been suggested their new deals could be reasonably close to one another both in money and term. Speaking of term, one has to think Blake will try to lock up Toffoli and Pearson for the long haul, as they represent two of the club’s young building blocks moving forward.

But Blake will have to do it under a tight cap situation. He also needs to get three more RFAs signed — Nick Shore, Andy Andreoff, Kevin Gravel — figure out what to do with trade deadline pickup Jarome Iginla, and find a backup for Jonathan Quick (if it isn’t AHLer Jack Campbell).