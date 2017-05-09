Kings re-sign Tanner Pearson for four years, $15M

As much as the new regime will try to bring more offense and young legs to Los Angeles, the Kings still need to retain some of their precious few forwards. They marked a big name off of that list in re-signing Tanner Pearson on Tuesday.
The Kings handed Pearson a four-year, $15 million contract (which means an annual cap hit of $3.75 million per season).
At 24, Pearson is one of the brighter spots in a fairly bare cupboard of young scorers. Of course, he’s not the biggest RFA forward the Kings must deal with, as Tyler Toffoli might be quite a bit more challenging to bring to the table.
Pearson quietly enjoyed his best season at the NHL level in 2016-17, scoring 24 goals (his first 20+ goal season) and 44 points (eight more than his previous career-high from 2015-16). Some of his best work came as part of “That 70’s Line” alongside with Toffoli and Jeff Carter.
As you might expect from the Kings’ quirky Twitter feed, the deal inspired this fun little GIF:
With help from Cap Friendly, it looks like the Kings have about $10.8 million to work with during the summer as of this writing, but that’s with some significant spots to fill and Toffoli to re-sign. Still, this is a very fair price for Pearson overall.
There were some stretches where the crowd seemed pretty dead at Madison Square Garden, wondering if the New York Rangers would even make a push against the Ottawa Senators in Game 6.
That push happened as the building was uplifted thanks to a spiffy Mika Zibanejad goal, cutting Ottawa’s lead to 2-1. Unfortunately for the Rangers, Erik Karlsson just doesn’t have it in him to allow his opponents any hope.
On a truly stupendous shot, Karlsson made it 3-1, silencing the crowd as rapidly as the people at MSG came back to life.
For fans of Karlsson’s outrageous skills, it’s vindicating to see him play at this level.
Meanwhile, you have to wonder if his critics are starting to have second thoughts.
The 2018 Winter Classic will pit the Buffalo Sabres against the New York Rangers at Citi Field, home of the New York Mets.
The game is scheduled to air on NBC at 1 p.m. ET on New Year’s Day in 2018, a nice bonus for the 10-year anniversary for the popular outdoor game.
“The Winter Classic made its debut under snowy Buffalo skies in 2008, and we look forward to celebrating the 10th anniversary of that landmark event by matching the Sabres with their intrastate rivals, the New York Rangers, in the 2018 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic at Citi Field,” Gary Bettman said. “With New York City as its host, the renewal of our New Year’s tradition will continue to inspire hockey memories for our clubs, our players and our fans.”
As you may remember, the Buffalo Sabres hosted the first Winter Classic in 2008, falling to the Pittsburgh Penguins via a memorable (and indeed snowy) shootout.
One bittersweet facet of being an NHL goalie is that tough moments can sometimes overshadow highlight reel saves.
Game 6 is probably providing such a feeling for New York Rangers superstar Henrik Lundqvist, at least in the first period vs. the Ottawa Senators.
Chances are, he’s not thinking about the tremendous, falling save he made against Erik Karlsson. Not now that the Rangers are down 2-0 following an unsuccessful challenge on a Mark Stone goal.
The rest of us can enjoy the jaw-dropping stop. Perhaps it may even inspire a dopey Tweet.
Sorry.
Look, it’s tempting to lavish Erik Karlsson with all the praise as the Ottawa Senators hope to eliminate the New York Rangers in Game 6 tonight.
Plays like the 1-0 goal argue that he creates a ton of advantages for the Senators, yet they still need talented players to seal the deal. In the latest case, Mike Hoffman was that talented player, deflecting a Karlsson shot so that Henrik Lundqvist had no chance of making a save.
Interestingly, this is the first time that the Senators have scored the first goal of the game in this series.
Stream the game on here and/or watch on NBCSN.