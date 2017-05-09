Getty

Kings make key re-signing: Tanner Pearson for four years, $15M

By James O'BrienMay 9, 2017, 6:46 PM EDT

As much as the new regime will try to bring more offense and young legs to Los Angeles, the Kings still need to retain some of their precious few forwards. They marked a big name off of that list in re-signing Tanner Pearson on Tuesday.

The Kings handed Pearson a four-year, $15 million contract (which means an annual cap hit of $3.75 million per season).

At 24, Pearson is one of the brighter spots in a fairly bare cupboard of young scorers. Of course, he’s not the biggest RFA forward the Kings must deal with, as Tyler Toffoli might be quite a bit more challenging to bring to the table.

Pearson quietly enjoyed his best season at the NHL level in 2016-17, scoring 24 goals (his first 20+ goal season) and 44 points (eight more than his previous career-high from 2015-16). Some of his best work came as part of “That 70’s Line” alongside with Toffoli and Jeff Carter.

As you might expect from the Kings’ quirky Twitter feed, the deal inspired this fun little GIF:

With help from Cap Friendly, it looks like the Kings have about $10.8 million to work with during the summer as of this writing, but that’s with some significant spots to fill and Toffoli to re-sign. Still, this is a very fair price for Pearson overall.

By James O'BrienMay 9, 2017, 7:34 PM EDT

Hockey fans will enjoy the rare tweet of two Game 7 matchups on Wednesday. Will there be a third of the second round on Thursday?

The Ottawa Senators hope not, as they aim to close out the New York Rangers in Game 6 at Madison Square Garden. We get to see another round of Erik Karlsson and the Cinderella Sens take on Henrik Lundqvist and the Rangers as the only game on Tuesday.

Here’s what you need to know:

Ottawa Senators vs. New York Rangers (Sens lead 3-2)

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Network: NBCSN (Stream online here)

Check out the highlights from Ottawa’s Game 5 win in OT

By James O'BrienMay 9, 2017, 7:30 PM EDT

When they were down 3-1 to the Pittsburgh Penguins, one of the crushing thoughts for the Washington Capitals was that this was supposed to be their year.

For one thing, even with good management, they’ll likely lose a chunk of their talent surplus. One or all of Justin Williams, Kevin Shattenkirk and T.J. Oshie may find deals they can’t refuse in free agency.

And let’s make no mistake about it; as scrappy and opportunistic as the Penguins have been, they’re also riddled by injuries. Even going back to Kris Letang‘s injury, many pointed to health as a big reason why Washington may finally pass this ultimate test.

Then again, the Stanley Cup Playoffs are an odd duck, and a lot of weird things can happen. As one-sided as the past couple games have been, the Capitals are ultimately trying to win that “coin toss” a third time in a row.

So, can they do it?

Mike Milbury and Keith Jones say yes in the intriguing video above.

Below, check out observations from Sidney Crosby, Mike Sullivan and Barry Trotz on tomorrow’s enormous Game 7.

Reminder: the contest takes place on NBCSN at 7:30 p.m. ET. You can also watch online and via the NBC Sports App; click here for the livestream link.

Stars acquire Bishop’s negotiating rights from Kings

By Jason BroughMay 9, 2017, 5:45 PM EDT

The Dallas Stars are taking a crack at signing Ben Bishop.

The Stars announced today that they’ve acquired Bishop from the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for Montreal’s fourth-round selection in the 2017 draft. The Stars will now have exclusive negotiating rights with Bishop until July 1, the day he can become an unrestricted free agent.

“Ben has proven that he is one of the elite goaltenders in the NHL,” said Stars GM Jim Nill. “This offers us the opportunity to negotiate with him before the free agency period begins.”

The Carolina Hurricanes took a similar route with Scott Darling just a few days ago, acquiring his negotiating rights from Chicago before signing him to a four-year deal.

Bishop, 30, split the regular season between the Lightning and Kings, finishing 18-15-5 with a .910 save percentage. His career NHL save percentage is .919.

There has been speculation that the Calgary Flames could be interested in Bishop as well.

But for now, his rights belong to Dallas, and everyone knows the story with the Stars’ goaltending.

Update: Sounds like the Stars have the inside track on getting Bishop signed.

‘There’s going to be a lot of turnover’ in Colorado

By Mike HalfordMay 9, 2017, 4:52 PM EDT

Here’s what we know about changes in Colorado this offseason.

There won’t be one at the top, as GM Joe Sakic got a vote of confidence from team president Josh Kroenke.

There won’t be one behind the bench, as head coach Jared Bednar got a vote of confidence from Sakic.

There will, however, be changes to the roster.

“There’s going to be a lot of turnover,” Sakic said on Tuesday, in an interview with Altitude Sports 950. “We’re going to get some younger guys in here. We’re expecting to be a much quicker team and a much more competitive team.”

To hear Sakic explain it, the likes of J.T. Compher, Tyson Jost, A.J. Greer, Matt Nieto and Sven Andrighetto will add speed and skill to the club’s “young core.” It’s believed that core consists of two of Sakic’s untouchables — Mikko Rantanen and Nathan MacKinnon — and may or may not include the likes of Matt Duchene, Tyson Barrie and captain Gabriel Landeskog.

That puts question marks on a number of others.

One has to wonder what the future has in store for 31-year-old Carl Soderberg, who had a disastrous year offensively with just six goals and 14 points in 80 games. Soderberg is on the books at $4.75 million annually through 2019. Another pair of experienced forwards, Blake Comeau and Joe Colborne, have one year left on their respective deals at $2.4 and $2.5 million. Both failed to muster much production last season.

Then there’s the defense.

“We’ve still got to work on our back end,” Sakic explained. “That’s a work in progress. Hopefully we’re going to have a signing here soon that we can announce (KHLer Andrei Mironov, who’s reportedly on his way to Colorado), so we’re waiting and seeing if we can do that.

“But for sure, that’s an area that we would like to improve.”

With just four blueliners under contract — Barrie, Erik Johnson, Francois Beauchemin and Mark Barberio — Sakic has some decisions to make. Fedor Tyutin and Cody Goloubef are UFAs but, given the GM’s desire to go young, probably aren’t in the plans. Nikita Zadorov and Patrick Wiercioch are RFAs.

As for how Sakic plans to remodel his defense? Well, it certainly doesn’t sound like he’ll be spending money on the open market.

“We’re not going to be players in free agency,” he said. “We want to grow our kids and keep the youth movement going, and try and develop and have them grow together.”

Reading between the lines, it sure sounds like Sakic could be more active on the trade market this summer than he was during the regular season. If the plan is for “a lot of turnover” and the preference is to stay quiet in free agency, it’s the only logical way to make changes.

“We’ll be on the phone quite a bit,” Sakic said.