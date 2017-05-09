Henrik Lundqvist’s fantastic falling save (Video)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

One bittersweet facet of being an NHL goalie is that tough moments can sometimes overshadow highlight reel saves.

Game 6 is probably providing such a feeling for New York Rangers superstar Henrik Lundqvist, at least in the first period vs. the Ottawa Senators.

Chances are, he’s not thinking about the tremendous, falling save he made against Erik Karlsson. Not now that the Rangers are down 2-0 following an unsuccessful challenge on a Mark Stone goal.

The rest of us can enjoy the jaw-dropping stop. Perhaps it may even inspire a dopey Tweet.

Henrik Lundqvist save replay pic.twitter.com/aetVsKYbUU — James O'Brien 📎 (@cyclelikesedins) May 10, 2017

Sorry.