Erik Karlsson stomps on Rangers’ momentum with pretty goal (Video)

There were some stretches where the crowd seemed pretty dead at Madison Square Garden, wondering if the New York Rangers would even make a push against the Ottawa Senators in Game 6.

That push happened as the building was uplifted thanks to a spiffy Mika Zibanejad goal, cutting Ottawa’s lead to 2-1. Unfortunately for the Rangers, Erik Karlsson just doesn’t have it in him to allow his opponents any hope.

On a truly stupendous shot, Karlsson made it 3-1, silencing the crowd as rapidly as the people at MSG came back to life.

For fans of Karlsson’s outrageous skills, it’s vindicating to see him play at this level. Meanwhile, you have to wonder if his critics are starting to have second thoughts.