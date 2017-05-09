Erik Karlsson stomps on Rangers’ momentum with pretty goal (Video)

There were some stretches where the crowd seemed pretty dead at Madison Square Garden, wondering if the New York Rangers would even make a push against the Ottawa Senators in Game 6.
That push happened as the building was uplifted thanks to a spiffy Mika Zibanejad goal, cutting Ottawa’s lead to 2-1. Unfortunately for the Rangers, Erik Karlsson just doesn’t have it in him to allow his opponents any hope.
On a truly stupendous shot, Karlsson made it 3-1, silencing the crowd as rapidly as the people at MSG came back to life.
For fans of Karlsson’s outrageous skills, it’s vindicating to see him play at this level. Meanwhile, you have to wonder if his critics are starting to have second thoughts.
The 2018 Winter Classic will pit the Buffalo Sabres against the New York Rangers at Citi Field, home of the New York Mets.
The game is scheduled to air on NBC at 1 p.m. ET on New Year’s Day in 2018, a nice bonus for the 10-year anniversary for the popular outdoor game.
“The Winter Classic made its debut under snowy Buffalo skies in 2008, and we look forward to celebrating the 10th anniversary of that landmark event by matching the Sabres with their intrastate rivals, the New York Rangers, in the 2018 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic at Citi Field,” Gary Bettman said. “With New York City as its host, the renewal of our New Year’s tradition will continue to inspire hockey memories for our clubs, our players and our fans.”
As you may remember, the Buffalo Sabres hosted the first Winter Classic in 2008, falling to the Pittsburgh Penguins via a memorable (and indeed snowy) shootout.
One bittersweet facet of being an NHL goalie is that tough moments can sometimes overshadow highlight reel saves.
Game 6 is probably providing such a feeling for New York Rangers superstar Henrik Lundqvist, at least in the first period vs. the Ottawa Senators.
Chances are, he’s not thinking about the tremendous, falling save he made against Erik Karlsson. Not now that the Rangers are down 2-0 following an unsuccessful challenge on a Mark Stone goal.
The rest of us can enjoy the jaw-dropping stop. Perhaps it may even inspire a dopey Tweet.
Look, it’s tempting to lavish Erik Karlsson with all the praise as the Ottawa Senators hope to eliminate the New York Rangers in Game 6 tonight.
Plays like the 1-0 goal argue that he creates a ton of advantages for the Senators, yet they still need talented players to seal the deal. In the latest case, Mike Hoffman was that talented player, deflecting a Karlsson shot so that Henrik Lundqvist had no chance of making a save.
Interestingly, this is the first time that the Senators have scored the first goal of the game in this series.
Stream the game on here and/or watch on NBCSN.
Hockey fans will enjoy the rare tweet of two Game 7 matchups on Wednesday. Will there be a third of the second round on Thursday?
The Ottawa Senators hope not, as they aim to close out the New York Rangers in Game 6 at Madison Square Garden. We get to see another round of Erik Karlsson and the Cinderella Sens take on Henrik Lundqvist and the Rangers as the only game on Tuesday.
Here’s what you need to know:
Ottawa Senators vs. New York Rangers (Sens lead 3-2)
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Network: NBCSN (Stream online here)
Check out the highlights from Ottawa’s Game 5 win in OT