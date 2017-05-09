Devils extend d-man Loov — one year, $650,000

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

New Jersey liked what Viktor Loov showed in a small sample size last year, enough to bring him back for another.

On Tuesday, the Devils announced they’ve re-upped with Loov on a one-year, two-way deal worth $650,000 at the NHL level.

Loov, 24, was originally a Toronto draftee that joined the organization in ’14-15, following a few years playing pro in his native Sweden. He appeared in four big league contests for the Leafs, spending most of his time with the Marlies, before being dealt to New Jersey in February (in exchange for Sergey Kalinin).

Loov then appeared in 10 games for AHL Albany, and three playoff contests.

The Devils don’t have much on defense, so Loov could challenge for the 7th/8th spot on the depth chart next season. GM Ray Shero is expected to address the club’s blueline this offseason, however.