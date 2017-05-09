Crosby says he was cleared by Penguins medical staff after crashing into boards

By Jason BroughMay 9, 2017, 3:29 PM EDT

Sidney Crosby did not go through the league’s formal concussion protocol after crashing into the boards last night in Pittsburgh; however, the Penguins captain insisted today that he was checked out and cleared to play by the team’s medical staff.

“As far as being checked by a doctor, yes, absolutely,” Crosby said, per the Tribune-Review. “Any guy who goes into the boards like that, the first thing is trainer and then the doctor.”

Head coach Mike Sullivan said after the game that Crosby was not evaluated for a concussion. But what he meant to say, apparently, is that Crosby did not go through the protocol.

“The medical staff and (concussion) spotters are responsible for identifying players to go through protocol,” Sullivan clarified, per USA Today. “If they go through protocol, I usually get notified by our medical staff. I did not. That’s the process. It’s completely out of our control as coaches.”

According to NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly, crashing into the boards and getting up slowly is not grounds to be forced into the protocol by concussion spotters — even though Crosby was recently diagnosed with a concussion.

Scott Darling can’t wait to be Hurricanes’ go-to goalie

Associated PressMay 10, 2017, 8:42 PM EDT

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) So much has changed for Scott Darling in the past few weeks – a new team, a new contract and a new role as the Carolina Hurricanes’ presumptive starting goalie.

There’s still four long months until preseason camp begins, but he’s ready to get started and take advantage of this chance.

“There’s always pressure – you’re in the NHL, it’s your job to play well and perform,” Darling said Wednesday. “Especially at goalie, you feel a little bit more pressure because you’re kind of in the limelight there. I’m excited for the challenge. It’s kind of what I’ve been hoping for my whole career, to have this opportunity, and I can’t wait to get started.”

It’s been a blur of a spring for Darling, who spent three seasons backing up two-time Stanley Cup winner Corey Crawford in Chicago before he was traded to Carolina on April 28 in exchange for a draft pick.

The deal represented a bit of a gamble on Carolina’s part because Darling was still eligible for unrestricted free agency on July 1. Both sides avoided that last week when he and the team agreed to terms on a four-year contract worth $16.6 million.

“It’s a two-way street – they committed to me and they said they wanted me, and … somebody wants you to play for them, it means a lot to me because I’ve always kind of been chasing this position,” Darling said. “You could have waited, you could have played hardball but everything came into place perfectly, and I’m thrilled to be here.”

The acquisition of Darling, 28, could make for some crowded nets in Carolina, with both Cam Ward ($3.1 million) and Eddie Lack ($3 million) also under contract for next season.

And while Darling made the point that “nothing’s given to you in this league,” it’s pretty clear that the Hurricanes didn’t make him their most expensive goalie – at an average of $4.15 million per year – to be a backup.

They need him to help solidify a sometimes shaky situation in goal that contributed to the team missing the playoffs for an eighth consecutive season – the longest active postseason drought in the NHL.

Carolina ranked 18th in the league, allowing 2.8 goals per game, while facing the fifth-fewest shots on goal.

Darling had career bests of 18 wins and 27 starts in his third year backing up Crawford, and had a 2.38 goals-against average in 32 games while helping the Blackhawks post the best record in the Western Conference. His .924 save percentage tied for fourth among goalies with more than 25 starts.

“I feel that I’ve grown a lot the last three years, and I’ve had a couple of opportunities with Corey being sick or going down that they’ve kind of given me the reins and I’ve shown that I can carry a heavy workload and be consistent,” Darling said. “I’m excited for the chance to do it again.”

Follow Joedy McCreary at http://twitter.com/joedyap.

More AP NHL: http://www.apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

WATCH LIVE: Game 7 for Penguins – Capitals, Oilers – Ducks

By James O'BrienMay 10, 2017, 7:23 PM EDT

If you have even a passing interest in hockey – no, scratch that, sports – then tonight is your night.

After a bucket of overtime contests but zero Game 7’s in the first round, the second round gets two treats on Wednesday. While the latest round of Sidney Crosby vs. Alex Ovechkin (and much more than Crosby vs. Ovechkin) gets the requisite hype, don’t sleep on Ryan Getzlaf and the Ducks vs. Connor McDavid and the Oilers, either.

Literally, don’t sleep. As in, brew some coffee in case there’s overtime, particularly in Oilers – Ducks. Here’s what you need to know to watch these games:

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Washington Capitals (series tied 3-3)

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET (Stream online here)

Check out the highlights from Washington’s Game 6 win

Edmonton Oilers vs. Anaheim Ducks (series tied 3-3)

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Network NBCSN (Stream online here)

Check out the highlights from Edmonton’s blowout win in Game 6

No Hagelin, Daley for Penguins vs. Capitals in Game 7

By James O'BrienMay 10, 2017, 7:20 PM EDT

Matt Murray serving as a backup isn’t the only noteworthy lineup change for the Pittsburgh Penguins heading into Game 7 against the Washington Capitals.

Much like in Game 6, Trevor Daley will not play tonight. The Penguins also won’t have Carl Hagelin or Tom Kuhnhackl; in Haglein’s case it seems like it’s injury-related while Kuhnhackl might be getting the hook more for performance reasons.

As far as people drawing into the lineup are concerned, the Penguins are playing Scott Wilson and Carter Rowney.

Here’s what the Penguins lines look like.

Meanwhile, here are the Capitals’ far-more-stable groupings:

You can watch the game on NBCSN, online and via the NBC Sports App. Click here for the livestream link.

Avalanche’s Barrie out for Canada for rest of Worlds

By James O'BrienMay 10, 2017, 7:00 PM EDT

Playing for Canada at the World Hockey Championship is probably a nice treat for Tyson Barrie after that disaster of a season with the Colorado Avalanche, but now that’s been tarnished as well.

Hockey Canada and the Avalanche announced that Barrie will miss the remainder of the tournament thanks to a lower-body injury.

It’s a bummer, as he had been performing well. On the bright side, Colorado expects Barrie to be ready for the beginning of the 2017-18 season.

Actually, the Avalanche peg him for a return far sooner into the pre-season.

The real question, then, is will Barrie be back? Colorado expects “a lot of turnover” this summer, after all, and Barrie has his fair share of critics.