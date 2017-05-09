Getty

Banged-up Ducks recall another forward ahead of Game 7

By Mike HalfordMay 9, 2017, 1:56 PM EDT

The physical toll of the Stanley Cup playoffs has seen Anaheim rely on AHL San Diego a few times already.

Now, the Ducks are at it again.

Ahead of Wednesday’s Game 7 against the Oilers, Anaheim recalled Sam Carrick from the Gulls and, per the O.C. Register, Carrick was centering today’s fourth line in rushes.

Nate Thompson, who played just 8:44 in the Game 6 loss to Edmonton, didn’t skate today. It’s been reported he may have suffered a shoulder injury in the Calgary series. Also absent were forwards Patrick Eaves and Logan Shaw, both classified as “highly questionable” by head coach Randy Carlyle for Game 7.

Carrick, 25, could make both his Anaheim and Stanley Cup playoff debut in Game 7. A former Toronto draftee, he appeared in 19 games for the Leafs before getting signed by Chicago, then flipped to the Ducks at this year’s trade deadline.

He’s spent all of his time in San Diego, scoring 11 points in 15 regular season games, then registering another four in seven playoff contests.

Anaheim has already used 15 different forwards this postseason, including farmhands Ondrej Kase and Nic Kerdiles. Kase was banged up earlier in the Edmonton series, but was healthy enough to be considered an “option” by Carlyle for Game 6 (Kase was ultimately scratched so the Ducks could dress seven defensemen).

Kerdiles, recalled four days ago, played each of the last two games while averaging just over 10 minutes per night.

IIHF president still hopeful Bettman will change mind on Olympics


Associated PressMay 9, 2017, 1:58 PM EDT

PARIS (AP) The NHL still has a couple more months to reverse its decision and opt to participate in next year’s Olympics in South Korea.

International Ice Hockey Federation President Rene Fasel said Tuesday his organization was in contact with the National Hockey League Players’ Association two or three times per week, hoping to work out a solution that will bring the sport’s biggest stars to Pyeongchang.

“I would say the latest we can do is end of June, beginning of July, for calendars, schedules, arenas,” Fasel said at a news conference during the hockey worlds. “We will see.”

Fasel, who is Swiss, also said he plans to call NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, but he didn’t seem too enthusiastic about his chances.

“I have a very good relation with Gary. But what can I say? I have nothing to give him,” Fasel said. “I can say `Hello, how are you? Great playoffs.’ Just social talk. Maybe I come to New York, we have a steak and go back. This is the way it is.

“The puck is for sure on the stick of the NHL Players’ Association and we will see.”

Last month, the NHL announced that it will not stop its season to allow players to compete at the Feb. 9-25 Olympics for the first time in 20 years.

“I’m a very positive person so I never give up, and there is still some time where maybe we can convince Gary Bettman to change his opinion,” Fasel said.

The NHL has not decided whether to allow teams to make decisions on a case-by-case basis. It was not immediately clear how the United States, Canada and other countries will fill Olympic rosters, though national federations have already begun planning.

“We played before without the NHL, we will have anyway a great tournament. But it would be so much better with the best players in the world,” Fasel said. “The players want to go, so I really don’t understand.

“But if Gary decides not to go to the Olympics, the fans will not be happy, the players will not be happy, I hope (the) media won’t be happy. The whole world will not be happy.”

Skipping the Olympics in Pyeongchang would be a huge mistake, Fasel said, in terms of growing hockey in Asia.

“There is a unique opportunity for our sport to show up there, a unique opportunity for the NHL to be there,” said Fasel, who is also a long-standing IOC member. “We are in discussion with the IOC. We have internally our discussion and we try and make a snowball, a package that maybe we can go to Gary (with) and say `Listen, Gary: Yes or no?’

“There is nothing bigger and more important. We don’t have a better platform for our sport than the Olympic Winter Games. Three billion people watching.”

NHL stars like Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin, Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews and New York Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist have all spoken out strongly in favor of taking part.

The NHL’s stance, if unchanged, would put Russia in a dominant position.

Russia is home to the Kontinental Hockey League, widely regarded as the strongest outside North America. Taking a schedule break for the Olympics is easier for the KHL, which already shapes its season to accommodate the world championships and national-team warmups.

“What we will do for sure if the NHL isn’t coming is that we will work in China, in the KHL,” Fasel said. “That will give the space to the Russian and the non-Russian clubs to be present in Asia.”

Blues want long-term deal for Parayko, who will play at Worlds


By Mike HalfordMay 9, 2017, 1:27 PM EDT

Blues GM Doug Armstrong met with the media today in the wake of his club’s season-ending playoff loss to Nashville and, unsurprisingly, Colton Parayko was a significant topic of discussion.

Just hours after Hockey Canada announced Parayko would join the club at the World Hockey Championship, Armstrong said St. Louis would like to get the RFA blueliner signed to a long-term deal, calling him a “cornerstone player.”

Parayko, 23, has blossomed into one of the NHL’s best young d-man prospects since breaking into the league. He finished eighth in Calder voting as a rookie — on the strength of a nine-goal, 33-point campaign — and forged out an even bigger role for the Blues this year, scoring 35 points in 81 games while averaging 21:12 TOI per night.

He was leaned upon heavily in the playoffs. Head coach Mike Yeo upped Parayko’s ice time to 23:44 a night, behind only Alex Pietrangelo and Jay Bouwmeester. Parayko responded by putting up five points in 11 games.

This all makes for a pretty intriguing offseason. Parayko will suit up for Canada despite not being under contract — always a dicey proposition — and he’s in line for a big ol’ raise.

Parayko just wrapped the last of a two-year, entry-level deal that carried a minuscule $858,750 cap hit. Undoubtedly, that figure will go up significantly with his extension.

In terms of comparables, Parayko could be eyeing the six-year, $30 million deal Toronto’s Morgan Rielly scored coming off his ELC, or perhaps the six-year, $31.5 million extension Hampus Lindholm inked in Anaheim. All three defensemen are 23 years old and were taken at the 2012 draft, though Rielly and Lindholm have logged over 300 games at the NHL level (Parayko’s at 160).

St. Louis currently has four blueliners under contract through 2019: Robert Bortuzzo, Carl Gunnarsson, Jay Bouwmeester and captain Alex Pietrangelo, who is signed through 2020. Next summer, Armstrong will need to extend another of the club’s talented young d-men — Joel Edmundson, who goes restricted in 2018.

New lines for the Penguins, again


By Jason BroughMay 9, 2017, 1:09 PM EDT

New lines didn’t work for the Penguins last night in Pittsburgh.

So today at practice, the Penguins had … new lines.

Per NHL.com’s Wes Crosby, Bryan Rust has been bumped up to the top line to skate with Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel. On the second line, Evgeni Malkin and Phil Kessel were back together, along with Chris Kunitz. The third line had Conor Sheary, Nick Bonino, and Patric Hornqvist, and the fourth Carl Hagelin, Matt Cullen, and Carter Rowney.

The Pens were dominated by the Washington Capitals in Game 6, a 5-2 decision that forced Game 7 tomorrow in D.C.

It remains to be seen if the new forward combinations will have any effect. Pittsburgh’s biggest issue is probably its defense, which has missed Kris Letang for the entire postseason then lost Trevor Daley in Game 5 against the Caps.

Daley did not practice today.

Rangers need McDonagh to find ‘another level’


By Jason BroughMay 9, 2017, 12:38 PM EDT

The New York Rangers are facing elimination tonight, so they’ll need their captain to bring his best.

Ryan McDonagh received a call-out of sorts from his head coach this morning, ahead of Game 6 against the Senators at MSG.

“When he’s on top of his game, I feel he’s one of the best two-way defensemen in the league,” Alain Vigneault said. “We need him to be on top of his game. I think the last two games were okay for him, but I know there’s another level. We obviously need that tonight.”

McDonagh is especially under the microscope given Ottawa has two-time Norris Trophy-winner Erik Karlsson on its back end.

Karlsson notched three assists in Saturday’s Game 5, a 5-4 Senators OT victory that put the Blueshirts on the brink.

McDonagh, meanwhile, had a goal and logged 26:41 of ice time, but finished minus-1 in the contest.

