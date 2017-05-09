2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs schedule for Tuesday, May 9

2 Comments
By Joey AlfieriMay 9, 2017, 9:15 AM EDT

We know that we’re going to be treated to two Game 7 clashes, but why stop at two when we can have three?

The New York Rangers are hoping that they’ll be able to push their best-of-seven series against Ottawa to a Game 7. To do that, they’ll have to get the job done tonight at MSG.

Here’s what you need to know:

Ottawa Senators vs. New York Rangers (Sens lead 3-2)

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Network: NBCSN (Stream online here)

Check out the highlights from Ottawa’s Game 5 win in OT

Rangers sign WHL scorer Leedahl

Leave a comment
By Mike HalfordMay 9, 2017, 10:15 AM EDT

The Rangers added to their prospect pool on Tuesday, signing WHL Regina forward Dawson Leedahl to an entry-level deal.

“It’s pretty cool,” Leedahl said in a release, from the Pats. “You grow up your whole life trying to make the NHL as a little kid and to finally get something (a contract). It’s a big step towards it.”

Leedahl, 21, is something of a late bloomer. He was passed over in his draft year and, as an overage junior player, had a terrific scoring campaign this season. He racked up 35 goals and 89 points in just 71 games — good for 13th in league scoring — and has carried that production over to the WHL playoffs.

Leedahl has 11 goals and 23 points in 19 postseason appearances. Regina is currently in the WHL final against Seattle.

Report: Flyers interested in bringing in former Kings GM Dean Lombardi

3 Comments
By Joey AlfieriMay 9, 2017, 9:39 AM EDT

It sounds like the Philadelphia Flyers are interested in a reunion with former scout Dean Lombardi.

According to beat reporter Dave Isaac, the Flyers have reached out to Lombardi about re-joining the team, but they’re still waiting to hear back from him.

Lombardi became available after he and head coach Darryl Sutter were let go by the Los Angeles Kings last month.

The 59-year-old was the general manager of the San Jose Sharks from 1996 to 2003 and he took over the same role with the Kings from 2006-2017. Between those two gigs, Lombardi served as a Western Conference scout for the Flyers.

During his time in Los Angeles, Lombardi was able to lead his team to two Stanley Cups (2012, 2014).

The role he’s been offered with the Flyers is unclear.

PHT Morning Skate: Young Rangers fans heckle Sens players during practice

2 Comments
By Joey AlfieriMay 9, 2017, 8:22 AM EDT

–ESPN.com looks at the top 5 players in recent history that have come through in the clutch for their teams. Some players on the list, like Patrick Kane, are superstars, while others are role players that excel when the chips are down. (ESPN)

–Sens forward Kyle Turris came up with the overtime winner in Game 5 on Saturday afternoon. Just hours after scoring that huge goal, Turris attended a banquet for a local hockey team called the Capital City Condors. The Condors are part of a youth hockey program that allows kids with developmental disabilities to play the game. (NHL.com)

–The Stanley Cup Playoffs are time consuming for all the players involved, so making time for family becomes a bit of a challenge. No one knows this better than some of the New York Rangers. Tanner Glass, for example, spent most of the year in Connecticut, so after he got recalled to New York, his family stayed behind. That makes you appreciate the small interactions you have with your loved ones. (New York Post)

–The Washington Capitals are alive and well after their big win in Game 6 against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Caps took care of business in Game 6, as they won 5-2 thanks to two goals from Andre Burakovsky. You can check out the highlights from that game by clicking the video at the top of the page.

–When you think of the Edmonton Oilers, you think about Connor McDavid, which is normal considering how dominant he was this year. But make sure you don’t sleep on Leon Draisaitl. The big German center collected five points in Sunday’s Game 6 win over Anaheim, and he appears to be the real deal. (The Hockey News)

–Sportsnet’s Luke Fox sat down for a Q&A with former Winnipeg Jet Dale Hawerchuck. They touched on a number of different topics, including his thoughts on Matt Niskanen‘s cross-check to Sidney Crosby‘s head. I’ve seen a lot worse. It’s unfortunate. Whenever you lose your balance, you’re vulnerable. It’s like when McDavid got hurt [last season]. If he doesn’t lose his balance, nothing happens. The slash on Crosby was a little high, but we’ve seen worse slashes. Then he’s falling into [Matt Niskanen], who’s trying to make a play. I know he hit his stick, but Crosby’s knee-high at that point. His stick is down.” (Sportsnet)

–Young New Yorkers sure are passionate about their hockey team. A group of kids showed up to Senators practice at Madison Square Garden and heckled the opposition. They even went after specific players like former Ranger Derick Brassard. Look at the mouth on those kids! (BarDown)

The Penguins are going to need Marc-Andre Fleury to steal one more game

Getty
8 Comments
By Adam GretzMay 9, 2017, 12:29 AM EDT

PITTSBURGH — When looking at the results it is easy to conclude that the Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals have been pretty evenly matched through the first six games of their second-round playoff series.

Both teams have won three games.

Both teams have scored 18 goals.

In the two areas that matter the most, it is exactly what you might expect from the two best teams in the league during the regular season.

Yet when you watch the teams play against one another on the ice, and when you look at all of the underlying numbers (mostly the shots on goal and the shot attempts), it is clear that the Capitals have completely dictated the pace of the series and have been the better team.

And not by a little, either.

Hockey is a funny sport, and when you put an entire season down to a best-of-seven series, crazy things can happen that can completely flip everything upside down. When that happens, it usually results in swift overreactions that either see a great team get gutted far too soon, or an ordinary team get saddled with unrealistic expectations and then face the disappointment that comes from not meeting them.

Nothing can do that quite like goaltending can.

Through the first four games of this series (when the Penguins held a seemingly commanding 3-1 lead) that is exactly what was happening.

Marc-Andre Fleury was standing on his head in the Penguins’ net and masking all of the flaws that existed in front of him defensively. In the Washington net, Braden Holtby was off of his game as the Penguins were opportunistic and capitalized on the chances the Capitals presented them.

It was every postseason nightmare the Washington Capitals have experienced over the past few years. Play well. Do everything right. Run into a goalie that plays out of his mind and ruins everything.

It was also pretty much a continuation of what we saw from the Penguins in their first-round series against the Columbus Blue Jackets, and it was worth asking if they could continue to scratch out wins playing that way (and we did ask it).

It was basically going to come down to Fleury’s ability to keep stealing them games because right now he is probably the single biggest reason they are still playing hockey this season. If he doesn’t hold down the fort in pretty much every game the Penguins came out flat in, or post a .930 save percentage, who knows what direction their postseason goes in. Probably not a good one.

He has, quite simply, bailed them out.

If they are going to play beyond Wednesday night and advance to the Eastern Conference Final for the second year in a row and continue their defense of the Stanley Cup, they are almost certainly going to need him to do it one more time.

Given the way this series has been played, there really doesn’t seem to be another path for the Penguins to win it. Anything else would require them reaching a level they have not yet shown they are capable of this postseason as currently constructed.

The problem is simple: Without Kris Letang the Penguins are missing arguably their most important player. He is not only one of the five or six best defensemen in the entire league, he is one of the best players in the entire NHL regardless of position. On their way to the Stanley Cup one year ago he played, quite literally, half of every playoff game and did so at a level that only a handful of other players are capable of.

Without him they are not only lacking that presence, they have had to see players that are in the lineup get over-extended into roles they are not really cut out for or used to playing. Instead of having Letang play the most minutes — and the most meaningful minutes — their ice-time leader this postseason has been 36-year-old Ron Hainsey. With all due respect to Hainsey, a fine NHL defenseman for 13 seasons, he is not Kris Letang.

The Penguins’ ability to exit their zone has been a constant issue this postseason. They are unable to make plays through the neutral zone. The offense tends to fizzle out quickly on the rare occasion they do get into the offensive zone. It has shown on the shot chart where the Penguins have been bleeding an almost unheard of number of shots against and have been the worst possession team in the playoffs.

It is not the way they won the Stanley Cup one year ago, and it has put a ton of pressure on their goaltender to be at his best every single night.

“Obviously I think our team is at its best when its in the offensive zone,” said Penguins coach Mike Sullivan following Monday’s game.

“Three games ago you guys were praising our team for our counter attack. The reality is we are trying to keep our eye on the right ball. We know how we play. There are areas we have addressed almost daily, certainly game in and game out, where we know we can be better as a group and we work on that. Tonight is no different. It did not go the way we wanted it to go. We have to have a short memory, we have to go back to work tomorrow, we have to go back to Game 7.”

When they are not on the power play or getting an opportunity on a counter-attack, they are simply not creating much in the way of offense.

That all starts with the defense.

So far, the Capitals have feasted on that with a dominating territorial edge that they are finally starting to be rewarded for. There is little reason to believe they will not continue to have that edge in Game 7 because they have had it for pretty much every minute of the previous six games.

This isn’t to say that the Capitals are guaranteed to win their third game in a row (they are not), or that the Penguins have no chance on Wednesday (they do).

But that chance is going to rest almost entirely on Fleury being able to do something he has already done multiple times this postseason for the Penguins: Steal a game for them.