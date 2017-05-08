Getty

Stars re-sign Dowling, ‘a smart player with speed’

By Mike HalfordMay 8, 2017, 3:06 PM EDT

Dallas locked in another depth forward on Monday, agreeing to a two-year, two-way extension with forward Justin Dowling.

“Justin proved his value for our organization both at the NHL and AHL levels this past season,” GM Jim Nill said in a release. “He is a smart player with speed, and the depth that he provides to our forward group is important.”

Dowling, 26, was rewarded for working his way up through the organization. An undrafted free agent, he caught on with the club five years ago and spent time both in ECHL Idaho and AHL Texas before making his NHL debut last season.

He appeared in nine games for Dallas, notching a pair of points.

Recently, Dallas has rewarded grinding, bottom-six forwards that have worked hard for their roles within the organization. In March, the club extended 31-year-old journeyman Adam Cracknell, noting that he “stepped into our lineup this season and established himself as a valuable member of our team.”

Nill had similar praise for 26-year-old Curtis McKenzie, who signed an extension around the same time as Cracknell.

“Curtis has developed into a strong and tenacious player who has continued to define his role as a valuable member of the team,” Nill said. “A true home-grown player, he has worked hard at all levels within the Stars organization and has earned his way onto the NHL roster.”

Report: Preds land coveted Swedish center Ejdsell

By Mike HalfordMay 8, 2017, 2:50 PM EDT

Nice little 24 hours for Nashville.

Having just punched its ticket to the first Western Conference final in franchise history, there was more good news on Monday — per Swedish news outlet Expressen, the Preds have landed Victor Ejdsell.

Ejdsell, 21, caught the eye of several NHL clubs following a standout year with Bofors of the Swedish first division — including Detroit (where he visited earlier last week, per MLive.) Reports suggested Chicago was also in the mix.

It’s easy to see why.

He racked up 25 goals and 57 points in 60 games this year, and he’s got terrific size. At 6-foot-5, 220 pounds, the physical presence is there to potentially make the shift to the NHL next season.

“He’s evolved into a strong two-way center,” Detroit assistant GM Ryan Martin told MLive. “His move from wings to center helped his defensive game. He’s got good hands and offensive ability.”

Whether or not Ejdsell actually makes the leap next season remains to be seen. Per Expressen, he may join a higher profile team next season — SHL club HV71, the reigning playoff champ — and spend another year playing abroad, then join the Preds later.

In other Nashville news, the club has officially agreed to terms with ’13 draftee Emil Pettersson. Pettersson, 23, signed a two-year deal with Nashville after finishing ninth in the Swedish League in scoring this season.

WATCH LIVE: U.S. versus Sweden, World Hockey Championship

By Mike HalfordMay 8, 2017, 2:20 PM EDT

After a 7-2 shellacking of Denmark yesterday, the Americans will look for their second straight win at the World Hockey Championship this afternoon against Sweden.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE (Puck drop is at 2:15 p.m. ET)

Arizona rookie Clayton Keller starred for the U.S. on Saturday, scoring a hat trick and capturing player of the game honors. Isles forward Anders Lee netted a pair, while Isles teammate Brock Nelson and Calgary winger Johnny Gaudreau each had singles.

Sweden figures to be a much bigger test than the Danes, however. It beat up on Germany on Saturday by a similar 7-2 scoreline. William Nylander led the way with two goals, while Gabriel Landeskog, Victor Rask, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Jonas Brodin and Linus Omark chipped in with one.

Will Trotz’s changes keep working for Caps?

By Mike HalfordMay 8, 2017, 2:06 PM EDT

The changes Barry Trotz made to Washington’s forward lines on Saturday paid off.

Will they pay off again?

That’s what Trotz and the Caps are hoping for tonight, as they look to stave off elimination for a second straight game. This time, though, they don’t have the advantage of last change — Game 6 of the second-round series goes at PPG Paints — and will have to deal with a new look from their opponent, as the Pens have made line changes themselves.

So yes, this means captain Alex Ovechkin (based on today’s morning skate) remains a third-liner with Lars Eller and Tom Wilson. And yes, it also means Andre Burakovsky — who had his first goal and multi-point outing of the playoffs on Saturday — will stick on the top unit with Nicklas Backstrom and T.J. Oshie.

Trotz’s changes were designed to balance things out, and get some slumping forwards going. He was happy with how it transpired.

“When we met as a coaching staff, what we wanted to do was get more scoring through all of our lines,” he said following Game 5, per the Washington Post. “And that was the intent, and today we did. We’ll see what we do next game, but I felt that all of the lines were going pretty well.”

Burakovsky’s breakout game could be a real turning point.

He was conspicuously silent during last year’s loss to the Penguins, going pointless over the final five games of the series, and appeared to be trending in a similar direction prior to Saturday. He insisted he wasn’t concerned about the lack of production because he was still creating chances, but did say scoring a goal raised his confidence, and relieved some pressure.

There’s still plenty of pressure to go around, of course.

Justin Williams hasn’t found the back of the net this series. Neither has Eller. Neither has Oshie. Neither has Wilson, whose three goals in the opening round against Toronto were hugely important in the Caps moving on.

If Trotz’s plan is to come to fruition, the offense needs to spread to these guys as well.

And soon. Really soon.

Leafs’ Gauthier will require surgery, up to six months recovery

By Jason BroughMay 8, 2017, 1:46 PM EDT

A first-round draft pick of the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2013, Frederik Gauthier has yet to really make his mark in the NHL.

And his journey just got a little tougher.

The 22-year-old center will require surgery and up to six months of recovery time after suffering a lower-body injury Saturday in an AHL playoff game.

Gauthier was hurt on a late hit by Syracuse defenseman Jake Dotchin, who received a five-minute major and game misconduct for interference. Gauthier had to be helped off the ice. He did not put any weight on his left leg.

It was expected that Gauthier would compete for the Leafs’ fourth-line center job next season. Now it remains to be seen if he’ll even be ready for training camp.