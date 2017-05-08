Getty

Report: Preds land coveted Swedish center Ejdsell

By Mike HalfordMay 8, 2017, 2:50 PM EDT

Nice little 24 hours for Nashville.

Having just punched its ticket to the first Western Conference final in franchise history, there was more good news on Monday — per Swedish news outlet Expressen, the Preds have landed Victor Ejdsell.

Ejdsell, 21, caught the eye of several NHL clubs following a standout year with Bofors of the Swedish first division — including Detroit (where he visited earlier last week, per MLive.) Reports suggested Chicago was also in the mix.

It’s easy to see why.

He racked up 25 goals and 57 points in 60 games this year, and he’s got terrific size. At 6-foot-5, 220 pounds, the physical presence is there to potentially make the shift to the NHL next season.

“He’s evolved into a strong two-way center,” Detroit assistant GM Ryan Martin told MLive. “His move from wings to center helped his defensive game. He’s got good hands and offensive ability.”

Whether or not Ejdsell actually makes the leap next season remains to be seen. Per Expressen, he may join a higher profile team next season — SHL club HV71, the reigning playoff champ — and spend another year playing abroad, then join the Preds later.

In other Nashville news, the club has officially agreed to terms with ’13 draftee Emil Pettersson. Pettersson, 23, signed a two-year deal with Nashville after finishing ninth in the Swedish League in scoring this season.

WATCH LIVE: U.S. versus Sweden, World Hockey Championship

By Mike HalfordMay 8, 2017, 2:20 PM EDT

After a 7-2 shellacking of Denmark yesterday, the Americans will look for their second straight win at the World Hockey Championship this afternoon against Sweden.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE (Puck drop is at 2:15 p.m. ET)

Arizona rookie Clayton Keller starred for the U.S. on Saturday, scoring a hat trick and capturing player of the game honors. Isles forward Anders Lee netted a pair, while Isles teammate Brock Nelson and Calgary winger Johnny Gaudreau each had singles.

Sweden figures to be a much bigger test than the Danes, however. It beat up on Germany on Saturday by a similar 7-2 scoreline. William Nylander led the way with two goals, while Gabriel Landeskog, Victor Rask, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Jonas Brodin and Linus Omark chipped in with one.

Will Trotz’s changes keep working for Caps?

By Mike HalfordMay 8, 2017, 2:06 PM EDT

The changes Barry Trotz made to Washington’s forward lines on Saturday paid off.

Will they pay off again?

That’s what Trotz and the Caps are hoping for tonight, as they look to stave off elimination for a second straight game. This time, though, they don’t have the advantage of last change — Game 6 of the second-round series goes at PPG Paints — and will have to deal with a new look from their opponent, as the Pens have made line changes themselves.

So yes, this means captain Alex Ovechkin (based on today’s morning skate) remains a third-liner with Lars Eller and Tom Wilson. And yes, it also means Andre Burakovsky — who had his first goal and multi-point outing of the playoffs on Saturday — will stick on the top unit with Nicklas Backstrom and T.J. Oshie.

Trotz’s changes were designed to balance things out, and get some slumping forwards going. He was happy with how it transpired.

“When we met as a coaching staff, what we wanted to do was get more scoring through all of our lines,” he said following Game 5, per the Washington Post. “And that was the intent, and today we did. We’ll see what we do next game, but I felt that all of the lines were going pretty well.”

Burakovsky’s breakout game could be a real turning point.

He was conspicuously silent during last year’s loss to the Penguins, going pointless over the final five games of the series, and appeared to be trending in a similar direction prior to Saturday. He insisted he wasn’t concerned about the lack of production because he was still creating chances, but did say scoring a goal raised his confidence, and relieved some pressure.

There’s still plenty of pressure to go around, of course.

Justin Williams hasn’t found the back of the net this series. Neither has Eller. Neither has Oshie. Neither has Wilson, whose three goals in the opening round against Toronto were hugely important in the Caps moving on.

If Trotz’s plan is to come to fruition, the offense needs to spread to these guys as well.

And soon. Really soon.

Leafs’ Gauthier will require surgery, up to six months recovery

By Jason BroughMay 8, 2017, 1:46 PM EDT

A first-round draft pick of the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2013, Frederik Gauthier has yet to really make his mark in the NHL.

And his journey just got a little tougher.

The 22-year-old center will require surgery and up to six months of recovery time after suffering a lower-body injury Saturday in an AHL playoff game.

Gauthier was hurt on a late hit by Syracuse defenseman Jake Dotchin, who received a five-minute major and game misconduct for interference. Gauthier had to be helped off the ice. He did not put any weight on his left leg.

It was expected that Gauthier would compete for the Leafs’ fourth-line center job next season. Now it remains to be seen if he’ll even be ready for training camp.

Jake Allen’s redemption ended in disappointment, but it’s still redemption

By Mike HalfordMay 8, 2017, 1:11 PM EDT

Jake Allen was upset following St. Louis’ season-ending loss to Nashville on Sunday.

To nobody’s surprise.

“We didn’t advance far enough,” he said, per the Post-Dispatch. “[I’m] disappointed. We had an opportunity this year that not many people thought we’d even get to the playoffs, or win a round.

“But I feel like we could have easily went to the next round. It’s frustrating that way.”

Allen’s got a point. When the Blues were at their lowest this year — 25-22-5 on Feb. 4, ninth in the Western Conference — many thought the playoffs were out of reach.

But the Blues made it.

Many of those same people didn’t pick St. Louis to beat Minnesota in Round 1.

But the Blues beat ’em.

And Allen was the reason why.

It was, and we can say this without hyperbole, one of the more remarkable in-season turnarounds in recent memory. Allen couldn’t have been any lower in early February. He, along with Carter Hutton and Pheonix Copley, had up to that point combined for an NHL-worst .887 save percentage. The trio was collectively bad, but the pressure was entirely on Allen.

That pressure began last summer, when Allen signed to a four-year, $17.4 million extension just days after longtime battery mate Brian Elliott was traded to Calgary. Blues GM Doug Armstrong said the transactions were symbolic of “turning the keys over to Jake,” acknowledging St. Louis was ready for him to be the club’s unquestioned No. 1.

Allen didn’t just struggle with the newfound responsibilities. He bombed. His struggles were seen by many as the reason Ken Hitchcock was handed his walking papers on Feb. 1, this after Hitchcock said Allen needed to “man up, and get better” before suggesting he was “locked up mentally.”

Then, the club took an unprecedented step in trying to unlock him.

Allen was given what amounted to a leave of absence to get things right. Calling it an opportunity to mentally “reset,” Armstrong decided to keep the 26-year-old home from a road trip (partly so Allen could spend time with his wife and newborn daughter, who arrived in January).

It’s easy to ID that as the turning point, and in some ways it was. But it was also much more complex.

The coaching change from Hitchcock to Yeo paid dividends. Hitch is notoriously tough on goalies, constantly tinkering with changes, and it certainly it seemed like he’d ground Allen down. The switch from Jim Corsi to Martin Brodeur as the Blues full-time goalie coach was also vital, something Yeo alluded to during the Minnesota series.

“One of the biggest areas is how he handles the days in between, what he can draw upon from his own experience as arguably the best goaltender of all time,” Yeo said. “How do you play at that level all the time? Obviously you learn very quickly to put the past behind you, you learn from it whatever, but you find a way to get focused, feel good, and confident going into the next one and I think that’s what we’re seeing with Marty.”

The biggest surprise was the speed in which Allen turned it around. He caught fire in February, finishing with a .933 save percentage, then put forth an even better March as he vaulted the Blues back into playoff contention. He went 8-1-2 that month with two shutouts and an eye-popping .953 save percentage, form which he carried over to his now-unforgettable opening round performance against the Wild.

“We averaged 40 shots on goal per game,” Minnesota bench boss Bruce Boudreau lamented in the aftermath. “The goalie was obviously pretty good.”

Still, it’s easy to see why Allen was so disappointed following yesterday’s defeat. His numbers for the series did end up dipping (just a .909 save percentage against the Preds), and given the two teams virtually played each other even at 5-on-5, Allen was right in suggesting the whole thing was up for grabs.

But there’s also a very strong case to be made St. Louis wouldn’t have even been in the second round — heck, maybe not the playoffs entirely — if it wasn’t for Allen.

And for that, he deserves a ton of praise.