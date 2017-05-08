PHT Morning Skate: France’s Bellemare refuses player of game award, offers it to his goalie instead

–The expansion draft is still over a month away, but it’s never too early to look at players that could potentially be taken by Vegas. The Hockey News breaks down a list of 15 goalies that could be between the pipes for the Golden Knights next season. It’s possible that one of Marc-Andre Fleury, Jaroslav Halak or James Reimer could be joining the expansion team. (The Hockey News)

–The Philadelphia Flyers were one of the big winners in the draft lottery. Now that they’ll be picking second overall, is it time for them to ship Sean Couturier elsewhere? The CSN Philly crew debates whether or not that move should be made. (CSN Philly)

–It looks like Predators defenseman P.K. Subban has his post-hockey life all mapped out. After yesterday’s elimination win over the Blues, Subban grabbed a reporter’s recorder and asked teammate Roman Josi some questions…sort of. (The Score)

–Leon Draisaitl scored three goals and two assists in Sunday’s 7-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks. That series will be decided in Game 7 on Wednesday night. But for now, you can check out the highlights from Game 6 by clicking the video at the top of the page.

–Game 7 hasn’t exactly been kind to the Ducks. For the fifth time in a row, the Ducks will host a Game 7. Let’s just say that the first four haven’t gone according to plan. NHL.com takes a deeper look at the four Game 7 loses they’ve suffered in the last four years, starting with last year’s defeat at the hands of the Nashville Predators. (NHL.com)

–In a shocking upset, France defeated Finland 5-1 at the World Hockey Championship on Sunday. Flyers forward Pierre-Edouard Bellemare was named player of the game for France, but he wasn’t willing to accept the award. Instead, he told goalie Florian Hardy to go up and claim the prize. That’s a really cool move by Bellemare. (BarDown)

–Check out what Bellemare had to say about the whole thing after the game: