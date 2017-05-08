PHT Morning Skate: France’s Bellemare refuses player of game award, offers it to his goalie instead

–The expansion draft is still over a month away, but it’s never too early to look at players that could potentially be taken by Vegas. The Hockey News breaks down a list of 15 goalies that could be between the pipes for the Golden Knights next season. It’s possible that one of Marc-Andre Fleury, Jaroslav Halak or James Reimer could be joining the expansion team. (The Hockey News)
–The Philadelphia Flyers were one of the big winners in the draft lottery. Now that they’ll be picking second overall, is it time for them to ship Sean Couturier elsewhere? The CSN Philly crew debates whether or not that move should be made. (CSN Philly)
–It looks like Predators defenseman P.K. Subban has his post-hockey life all mapped out. After yesterday’s elimination win over the Blues, Subban grabbed a reporter’s recorder and asked teammate Roman Josi some questions…sort of. (The Score)
—Leon Draisaitl scored three goals and two assists in Sunday’s 7-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks. That series will be decided in Game 7 on Wednesday night. But for now, you can check out the highlights from Game 6 by clicking the video at the top of the page.
–Game 7 hasn’t exactly been kind to the Ducks. For the fifth time in a row, the Ducks will host a Game 7. Let’s just say that the first four haven’t gone according to plan. NHL.com takes a deeper look at the four Game 7 loses they’ve suffered in the last four years, starting with last year’s defeat at the hands of the Nashville Predators. (NHL.com)
–In a shocking upset, France defeated Finland 5-1 at the World Hockey Championship on Sunday. Flyers forward Pierre-Edouard Bellemare was named player of the game for France, but he wasn’t willing to accept the award. Instead, he told goalie Florian Hardy to go up and claim the prize. That’s a really cool move by Bellemare. (BarDown)
–Check out what Bellemare had to say about the whole thing after the game:
John Tavares‘ regular season came to an abrupt conclusion at the end of March due to a lower-body injury.
It appears the Islanders star forward and captain was also dealing with a hand injury that was finally operated on last month, according to a report from Arthur Staple of Newsday.
From Long Island Newsday:
The Islanders captain had the surgery a week after the season ended to fix an issue that lingered through much of the season, the sources confirmed. His hand is still in a cast, which is scheduled to be off next week, giving Tavares ample time to go through his rigorous offseason training without missing any time, the sources said. He has already had one follow-up visit and his hand is recovering on schedule, according to the sources.
The latter portion of that report at least sounds promising for the beginning of next season, although Tavares’ future with the Islanders will likely continue under the microscope.
Now 26 years old, Tavares is about to enter the final year of his current six-year, $33 million deal that comes with a $5.5 million cap hit, but reports have suggested that he will be in line for a significant raise — and term — with a potential new deal. He will be eligible to sign a new deal with the Islanders on July 1. He’s a pending unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2017-2018 season.
He had 28 goals and 66 points in 77 games with the Islanders this season. He has reiterated in the recent past that he wants to get a deal done with the Islanders.
The Montreal Canadiens announced Monday that the team’s former president and owner John David Molson has passed away at the age of 88.
The Habs won five Stanley Cup titles during Molson’s tenure as president, from 1964 to 1972.
He had previously joined Molson Breweries Limited in 1949, before eventually being named vice-president of the company in 1964.
The Washington Capitals will look to force a Game 7 against the Penguins in this second-round series when the two bitter rivals meet Monday in Game 6 from Pittsburgh.
The Penguins hold a 3-2 series lead, but are coming off a 4-2 loss Saturday in Washington, as the Capitals managed to stay alive.
Washington Capitals at Pittsburgh Penguins
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Network: NBCSN (Stream online here)
After a shaky start to the 2017 World Hockey Championship, the Americans have found their stride.
Team USA scored its second straight victory on Monday, beating Sweden 4-3 in an entertaining affair. Calgary star Johnny Gaudreau scored twice for the Americans while Detroit’s Jimmy Howard was terrific in goal, making 39 saves.
Playing on a line with Jack Eichel and Anders Lee, Gaudreau has been solid this tournament and now has four points through three games. He and the U.S. offense have really put things together since a 2-1 loss to Germany in the opener — the Americans have scored 11 goals over their last two contests.
J.T. Compher notched the game-winner today, while Clayton Keller — who notched a hat trick in a 7-2 win over Denmark on Sunday — found the back of the net yet again.
The Swedes were led by Elias Lindholm, who scored twice, while Bolts blueliner Victor Hedman added a single. This marked Sweden’s second loss of the tourney, having lost 2-1 to Russia in the opener.
