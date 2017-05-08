Jake Allen’s redemption ended in disappointment, but it’s still redemption

By Mike HalfordMay 8, 2017, 1:11 PM EDT

Jake Allen was upset following St. Louis’ season-ending loss to Nashville on Sunday.

To nobody’s surprise.

“We didn’t advance far enough,” he said, per the Post-Dispatch. “[I’m] disappointed. We had an opportunity this year that not many people thought we’d even get to the playoffs, or win a round.

“But I feel like we could have easily went to the next round. It’s frustrating that way.”

Allen’s got a point. When the Blues were at their lowest this year — 25-22-5 on Feb. 4, ninth in the Western Conference — many thought the playoffs were out of reach.

But the Blues made it.

Many of those same people didn’t pick St. Louis to beat Minnesota in Round 1.

But the Blues beat ’em.

And Allen was the reason why.

It was, and we can say this without hyperbole, one of the more remarkable in-season turnarounds in recent memory. Allen couldn’t have been any lower in early February. He, along with Carter Hutton and Pheonix Copley, had up to that point combined for an NHL-worst .887 save percentage. The trio was collectively bad, but the pressure was entirely on Allen.

That pressure began last summer, when Allen signed to a four-year, $17.4 million extension just days after longtime battery mate Brian Elliott was traded to Calgary. Blues GM Doug Armstrong said the transactions were symbolic of “turning the keys over to Jake,” acknowledging St. Louis was ready for him to be the club’s unquestioned No. 1.

Allen didn’t just struggle with the newfound responsibilities. He bombed. His struggles were seen by many as the reason Ken Hitchcock was handed his walking papers on Feb. 1, this after Hitchcock said Allen needed to “man up, and get better” before suggesting he was “locked up mentally.”

Then, the club took an unprecedented step in trying to unlock him.

Allen was given what amounted to a leave of absence to get things right. Calling it an opportunity to mentally “reset,” Armstrong decided to keep the 26-year-old home from a road trip (partly so Allen could spend time with his wife and newborn daughter, who arrived in January).

It’s easy to ID that as the turning point, and in some ways it was. But it was also much more complex.

The coaching change from Hitchcock to Yeo paid dividends. Hitch is notoriously tough on goalies, constantly tinkering with changes, and it certainly it seemed like he’d ground Allen down. The switch from Jim Corsi to Martin Brodeur as the Blues full-time goalie coach was also vital, something Yeo alluded to during the Minnesota series.

“One of the biggest areas is how he handles the days in between, what he can draw upon from his own experience as arguably the best goaltender of all time,” Yeo said. “How do you play at that level all the time? Obviously you learn very quickly to put the past behind you, you learn from it whatever, but you find a way to get focused, feel good, and confident going into the next one and I think that’s what we’re seeing with Marty.”

The biggest surprise was the speed in which Allen turned it around. He caught fire in February, finishing with a .933 save percentage, then put forth an even better March as he vaulted the Blues back into playoff contention. He went 8-1-2 that month with two shutouts and an eye-popping .953 save percentage, form which he carried over to his now-unforgettable opening round performance against the Wild.

“We averaged 40 shots on goal per game,” Minnesota bench boss Bruce Boudreau lamented in the aftermath. “The goalie was obviously pretty good.”

Still, it’s easy to see why Allen was so disappointed following yesterday’s defeat. His numbers for the series did end up dipping (just a .909 save percentage against the Preds), and given the two teams virtually played each other even at 5-on-5, Allen was right in suggesting the whole thing was up for grabs.

But there’s also a very strong case to be made St. Louis wouldn’t have even been in the second round — heck, maybe not the playoffs entirely — if it wasn’t for Allen.

And for that, he deserves a ton of praise.

Kings make key re-signing: Tanner Pearson for four years, $15M

Getty
By James O'BrienMay 9, 2017, 6:46 PM EDT

As much as the new regime will try to bring more offense and young legs to Los Angeles, the Kings still need to retain some of their precious few forwards. They marked a big name off of that list in re-signing Tanner Pearson on Tuesday.

The Kings handed Pearson a four-year, $15 million contract (which means an annual cap hit of $3.75 million per season).

At 24, Pearson is one of the brighter spots in a fairly bare cupboard of young scorers. Of course, he’s not the biggest RFA forward the Kings must deal with, as Tyler Toffoli might be quite a bit more challenging to bring to the table.

Pearson quietly enjoyed his best season at the NHL level in 2016-17, scoring 24 goals (his first 20+ goal season) and 44 points (eight more than his previous career-high from 2015-16). Some of his best work came as part of “That 70’s Line” alongside with Toffoli and Jeff Carter.

As you might expect from the Kings’ quirky Twitter feed, the deal inspired this fun little GIF:

With help from Cap Friendly, it looks like the Kings have about $10.8 million to work with during the summer as of this writing, but that’s with some significant spots to fill and Toffoli to re-sign. Still, this is a very fair price for Pearson overall.

WATCH LIVE: Ottawa Senators at New York Rangers – Game 6

Getty
By James O'BrienMay 9, 2017, 6:23 PM EDT

Hockey fans will enjoy the rare tweet of two Game 7 matchups on Wednesday. Will there be a third of the second round on Thursday?

The Ottawa Senators hope not, as they aim to close out the New York Rangers in Game 6 at Madison Square Garden. We get to see another round of Erik Karlsson and the Cinderella Sens take on Henrik Lundqvist and the Rangers as the only game on Tuesday.

Here’s what you need to know:

Ottawa Senators vs. New York Rangers (Sens lead 3-2)

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Network: NBCSN (Stream online here)

Check out the highlights from Ottawa’s Game 5 win in OT

Stars acquire Bishop’s negotiating rights from Kings

Getty
By Jason BroughMay 9, 2017, 5:45 PM EDT

The Dallas Stars are taking a crack at signing Ben Bishop.

The Stars announced today that they’ve acquired Bishop from the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for Montreal’s fourth-round selection in the 2017 draft. The Stars will now have exclusive negotiating rights with Bishop until July 1, the day he can become an unrestricted free agent.

“Ben has proven that he is one of the elite goaltenders in the NHL,” said Stars GM Jim Nill. “This offers us the opportunity to negotiate with him before the free agency period begins.”

The Carolina Hurricanes took a similar route with Scott Darling just a few days ago, acquiring his negotiating rights from Chicago before signing him to a four-year deal.

Bishop, 30, split the regular season between the Lightning and Kings, finishing 18-15-5 with a .910 save percentage. His career NHL save percentage is .919.

There has been speculation that the Calgary Flames could be interested in Bishop as well.

But for now, his rights belong to Dallas, and everyone knows the story with the Stars’ goaltending.

Update: Sounds like the Stars have the inside track on getting Bishop signed.

‘There’s going to be a lot of turnover’ in Colorado

Getty
By Mike HalfordMay 9, 2017, 4:52 PM EDT

Here’s what we know about changes in Colorado this offseason.

There won’t be one at the top, as GM Joe Sakic got a vote of confidence from team president Josh Kroenke.

There won’t be one behind the bench, as head coach Jared Bednar got a vote of confidence from Sakic.

There will, however, be changes to the roster.

“There’s going to be a lot of turnover,” Sakic said on Tuesday, in an interview with Altitude Sports 950. “We’re going to get some younger guys in here. We’re expecting to be a much quicker team and a much more competitive team.”

To hear Sakic explain it, the likes of J.T. Compher, Tyson Jost, A.J. Greer, Matt Nieto and Sven Andrighetto will add speed and skill to the club’s “young core.” It’s believed that core consists of two of Sakic’s untouchables — Mikko Rantanen and Nathan MacKinnon — and may or may not include the likes of Matt Duchene, Tyson Barrie and captain Gabriel Landeskog.

That puts question marks on a number of others.

One has to wonder what the future has in store for 31-year-old Carl Soderberg, who had a disastrous year offensively with just six goals and 14 points in 80 games. Soderberg is on the books at $4.75 million annually through 2019. Another pair of experienced forwards, Blake Comeau and Joe Colborne, have one year left on their respective deals at $2.4 and $2.5 million. Both failed to muster much production last season.

Then there’s the defense.

“We’ve still got to work on our back end,” Sakic explained. “That’s a work in progress. Hopefully we’re going to have a signing here soon that we can announce (KHLer Andrei Mironov, who’s reportedly on his way to Colorado), so we’re waiting and seeing if we can do that.

“But for sure, that’s an area that we would like to improve.”

With just four blueliners under contract — Barrie, Erik Johnson, Francois Beauchemin and Mark Barberio — Sakic has some decisions to make. Fedor Tyutin and Cody Goloubef are UFAs but, given the GM’s desire to go young, probably aren’t in the plans. Nikita Zadorov and Patrick Wiercioch are RFAs.

As for how Sakic plans to remodel his defense? Well, it certainly doesn’t sound like he’ll be spending money on the open market.

“We’re not going to be players in free agency,” he said. “We want to grow our kids and keep the youth movement going, and try and develop and have them grow together.”

Reading between the lines, it sure sounds like Sakic could be more active on the trade market this summer than he was during the regular season. If the plan is for “a lot of turnover” and the preference is to stay quiet in free agency, it’s the only logical way to make changes.

“We’ll be on the phone quite a bit,” Sakic said.