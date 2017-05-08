Former Canadiens owner John David Molson dies at 88

The Montreal Canadiens announced Monday that the team’s former president and owner John David Molson has passed away at the age of 88.
The Habs won five Stanley Cup titles during Molson’s tenure as president, from 1964 to 1972.
He had previously joined Molson Breweries Limited in 1949, before eventually being named vice-president of the company in 1964.
The Washington Capitals will look to force a Game 7 against the Penguins in this second-round series when the two bitter rivals meet Monday in Game 6 from Pittsburgh.
The Penguins hold a 3-2 series lead, but are coming off a 4-2 loss Saturday in Washington, as the Capitals managed to stay alive.
Washington Capitals at Pittsburgh Penguins
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Network: NBCSN (Stream online here)
After a shaky start to the 2017 World Hockey Championship, the Americans have found their stride.
Team USA scored its second straight victory on Monday, beating Sweden 4-3 in an entertaining affair. Calgary star Johnny Gaudreau scored twice for the Americans while Detroit’s Jimmy Howard was terrific in goal, making 39 saves.
Playing on a line with Jack Eichel and Anders Lee, Gaudreau has been solid this tournament and now has four points through three games. He and the U.S. offense have really put things together since a 2-1 loss to Germany in the opener — the Americans have scored 11 goals over their last two contests.
J.T. Compher notched the game-winner today, while Clayton Keller — who notched a hat trick in a 7-2 win over Denmark on Sunday — found the back of the net yet again.
The Swedes were led by Elias Lindholm, who scored twice, while Bolts blueliner Victor Hedman added a single. This marked Sweden’s second loss of the tourney, having lost 2-1 to Russia in the opener.
From the NBC Sports Press Box:
For the second consecutive year, NBC aired a Stanley Cup Playoff game in primetime after the Kentucky Derby. With Saturday’s puck drop shortly after Always Dreaming’s victory, Game 5 of the Penguins-Capitals second-round series delivered a Total Audience Delivery average of 4.365 million viewers, making it the most-watched early-round Stanley Cup Playoff game in People Meter history (1993).
…
Game 5 (7:11-10 p.m. ET), in which the Capitals staved off elimination by coming back to beat the Penguins 4-2 at home, delivered a Total Audience Delivery average of 4.365 million viewers, making it the most-watched early-round Stanley Cup Playoff game in People Meter history (1993), as well as the second-most watched non-Stanley Cup Final game in 24 years, behind only the Chicago-Anaheim Western Conference Final Game 7 in 2015 (4.636 million).
Obviously, there was a lot going for Saturday’s game. A primetime spot right after the Kentucky Derby. The return of Sidney Crosby. The Caps facing another painful playoff exit. So the strong ratings should come as no huge surprise. This series has really captured the attention of sports fans.
Game 6 of the series goes tonight in Pittsburgh.
Washington Capitals vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (Pens lead 3-2)
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Network: NBCSN (Stream online here)
Tough scene for Team USA and the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday, as forward Nick Schmaltz was knocked out of action early against Sweden following a big collision with Gabriel Landeskog.
Landeskog wasn’t penalized for the hit, which occurred just seconds into the preliminary round game. Schmaltz, who looked woozy in the aftermath, left the game entirely. At the time of writing, he’d yet to return.
Schmaltz, Chicago’s first-round pick in 2014, made his NHL debut this season and fared well, scoring six goals and 28 points in 61 games. He also appeared in 12 games for AHL Rockford, scoring nine points.