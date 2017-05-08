Canada, Russia remain undefeated at Worlds

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

COLOGNE, Germany (AP) Favorites Russia and Canada remained unbeaten at the ice hockey world championship after convincing wins over co-host Germany and Belarus on Monday.

Vadim Shipachyov and Nikita Kucherov scored twice each as record-title winner Russia defeated Germany 6-3 in Cologne, while Nathan MacKinnon notched two more goals and an assist as Canada shut out Belarus 6-0 in Paris, where goaltender Calvin Pickard was outstanding.

With three victories from three games in Group B so far, two-time champion Canada extended its worlds winning run to 10 games.

Germany captain Christian Ehrhoff was back from injury but Russia, which claimed 22 of its 27 world titles as the Soviet Union, got off to a great start through center Shipachyov after just a minute.

Then the Germans’ hopes took a hit when leading scorer Patrick Hager got a five-minute major and game misconduct for a slew foot on Sergei Mozyakin. Mozyakin didn’t return.

Shipachyov and Sergei Plotnikov scored to leave the hosts 3-0 down at the interval.

Germany’s Yasin Ehliz was penalized for roughing as tempers became frayed in the second period, and again the Russians took advantage for 5-0.

They lead Group A in Cologne, where the United States was facing Sweden late.

Brayden Point scored early for Canada, which had 11 shots compared to Belarus’ four in the first period. MacKinnon scored twice in the second, the first on a power play, taking the center’s tournament tally to five.

Belarus goaltender Mikhail Karnaukhov kept the score down with some outstanding stops but Canada added three more goals.

Finland was to face 2010 champion Czech Republic later in Group B.