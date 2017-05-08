After leaving school, Oilers prospect Lagesson heading to Sweden

William Lagesson, Edmonton’s fourth-round pick in 2014, will spend next season in his native Sweden playing for Djurgarden IF, the Oilers announced on Monday.
Lagesson, 21, turned pro in early April, signing an entry-level deal with the Oilers after his sophomore year at UMass-Amherst. The 6-foot-2, 200 pound defenseman left school early after serving as an alternate captain under head coach Greg Carvel.
“I was brought in to rebuild the program and one of the first things I was told was how much I’d enjoy coaching Willy Lagesson because he’s just an ultra-competitive kid,” Carvel told the Oilers website last month. “I have not been let down.”
While at UMass-Ahmerst, Lagesson twice represented Sweden at the World Juniors (in ’15 and ’16).