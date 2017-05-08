2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs schedule for Monday, May 8

By Joey AlfieriMay 8, 2017, 9:12 AM EDT

Can the Washington Capitals finally get over the hump? They avoided elimination in Game 5 at home on Saturday night, but now they’ll have to do it in Pittsburgh.

Down 2-1 with 20 minutes remaining in an elimination game, the Caps managed to stay alive because their best players were their best players. Nicklas Backstrom, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Alex Ovechkin each scored a goal in the third frame, while Braden Holtby came up with a number of key stops.

This should be a good one!

Here’s what you need to know:

Washington Capitals vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (Pens lead 3-2)

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Network: NBCSN (Stream online here)

Watch the highlights from Washington’s Game 5 win

For Columbus, expansion draft plans hinge on Hartnell

By Mike HalfordMay 8, 2017, 11:01 AM EDT

The Blue Jackets haven’t had “the talk” with Scott Hartnell yet.

But they will soon.

Hartnell, the veteran forward that was made a healthy scratch in the playoffs, is a key figure as Columbus preps for June’s expansion draft. He just wrapped the fourth of a six-year, $28.5 million deal. That contract carries a $4.75M cap hit and, more importantly, a no-movement clause.

That NMC means Columbus is required to protect Hartnell for expansion purposes.

Unless, of course, Columbus can get him to waive it.

Per the Dispatch, GM Jarmo Kekalainen has yet to broach the idea with Hartnell. The Dispatch also notes that conversation will undoubtedly happen soon because, as the club’s protected list currently projects, having to protect Hartnell means Kekalainen could very well lose the services of a coveted forward.

Josh Anderson, Matt Calvert and William Karlsson are the ones in danger of being Vegas-bound. Of the three, losing Anderson would be a significant blow — the 22-year-old is coming off a breakout campaign, in which he scored 17 goals and emerged as a big, fast and physically imposing power forward.

Aside from waiving the NMC, there are other options on the table for Hartnell and Columbus.

If he doesn’t want to waive and risk possibly being scooped by Vegas — a move that doesn’t appear to fit with George McPhee’s strategy, it should be said — Kekalainen could buy Hartnell’s contract out.

Or, Kekalainen could make a deal with McPhee to avoid selecting one of the aforementioned forwards. That would appear to be the least pleasant scenario, though. Aside from giving up an asset — probably a draft pick, or picks — to keep a guy like Anderson, Kekalainen would also still be saddled with Hartnell’s contract, which runs through 2019.

And that’s maybe the key point in all of this. It’s hard to ignore Hartnell’s sharp decline in production. Over the last three years with CBJ, his goal totals have gone from 28 to 23 to 13. He’s also butted heads with head coach John Tortorella on more than a few occasions.

One assumes all that, too, will be part of “the talk.” Whenever it happens.

Rangers need top forwards to stop being ‘average’ if they want to force Game 7

By Joey AlfieriMay 8, 2017, 10:02 AM EDT

The New York Rangers got off to a fantastic start in Game 5 against Ottawa on Saturday afternoon and they came within 1:30 of winning the game in regulation. But that’s not what ended up happening.

They managed to build up a 2-0 lead in the first period thanks to goals a pair of depth players in Jesper Fast and Nick Holden. New York also had a 4-3 lead late in the third period, but they let that slip away too.

The Rangers nearly came away with the victory, while hardly getting any production from top forwards like Derek Stepan, Mika Zibanejad, Rick Nash and Chris Kreider, who combined to score just one assist in the 5-4 OT defeat.

When asked about the performances he got from those four players, head coach Alain Vigneault didn’t exactly mince words.

“For me, the players you mentioned had real strong games at home in [Games] 3 and 4, and for whatever reason — and I don’t want to single out those players, as I said — we had quite a few who had an average game, and it wasn’t an appropriate time,” said Vigneault, per Newsday. “At this time of the year, against a good opponent, you can’t bring an average game to the table.”

This isn’t the first time Vigneault has used the media to call out in his players. During the first-round series against Montreal, he singled out Kreider after a pair of quiet performances in Game 1 and 2 and then did the same thing to a couple of other players a few days later.

The Rangers will have to hope that the extra day off between games will do them some good. Game 6 will be played at MSG on Tuesday night. New York hasn’t lost a game on home ice in this series.

PHT Morning Skate: France’s Bellemare refuses player of game award, offers it to his goalie instead

By Joey AlfieriMay 8, 2017, 8:18 AM EDT

–The expansion draft is still over a month away, but it’s never too early to look at players that could potentially be taken by Vegas. The Hockey News breaks down a list of 15 goalies that could be between the pipes for the Golden Knights next season. It’s possible that one of Marc-Andre Fleury, Jaroslav Halak or James Reimer could be joining the expansion team. (The Hockey News)

–The Philadelphia Flyers were one of the big winners in the draft lottery. Now that they’ll be picking second overall, is it time for them to ship Sean Couturier elsewhere? The CSN Philly crew debates whether or not that move should be made. (CSN Philly)

–It looks like Predators defenseman P.K. Subban has his post-hockey life all mapped out. After yesterday’s elimination win over the Blues, Subban grabbed a reporter’s recorder and asked teammate Roman Josi some questions…sort of. (The Score)

Leon Draisaitl scored three goals and two assists in Sunday’s 7-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks. That series will be decided in Game 7 on Wednesday night. But for now, you can check out the highlights from Game 6 by clicking the video at the top of the page.

–Game 7 hasn’t exactly been kind to the Ducks. For the fifth time in a row, the Ducks will host a Game 7. Let’s just say that the first four haven’t gone according to plan. NHL.com takes a deeper look at the four Game 7 loses they’ve suffered in the last four years, starting with last year’s defeat at the hands of the Nashville Predators. (NHL.com)

–In a shocking upset, France defeated Finland 5-1 at the World Hockey Championship on Sunday. Flyers forward Pierre-Edouard Bellemare was named player of the game for France, but he wasn’t willing to accept the award. Instead, he told goalie Florian Hardy to go up and claim the prize. That’s a really cool move by Bellemare. (BarDown)

–Check out what Bellemare had to say about the whole thing after the game:

Predators aren’t satisfied with just making Western Conference Final

By Cam TuckerMay 8, 2017, 1:25 AM EDT

Expectations for the Nashville Predators have been growing for some time.

They were one win away from reaching the Western Conference Final a year ago and then pulled off a highly polarizing, controversial trade in the summer, acquiring P.K. Subban from Montreal in exchange for Shea Weber.

It’s a deal that rocked the hockey world at the time and is still being discussed with plenty of fervor almost 11 months later, mainly because Subban and the Predators are still in the playoffs, and Weber and the Habs are not.

General manager David Poile has made some bold moves — beyond last year’s blockbuster involving Subban and Weber, two right-shooting star defensemen. He acquired Ryan Johansen from Columbus but had to move a promising young blue liner in Seth Jones to make it happen.

He has locked Filip Forsberg, once a young prospect the Predators acquired in a steal of a trade from Washington four years ago and now a significant scoring threat in Nashville, to a long-term contract, and has built a strong nucleus of good young players on the roster.

Losing in the second round was, a year ago, considered moving in the right direction for Poile and the Predators.

They took another step Sunday, advancing to the Western Conference Final for the first time in franchise history, moving past the Blues in six games. That followed a clean sweep of the Chicago Blackhawks, the No. 1 seed in the conference going into the playoffs.

“I think we took a big step today for this organization and this city, but that’s not our ultimate goal. Our ultimate goal is to win the Stanley Cup,” Subban told The Tennessean.

“We’ve worked really hard to put ourselves in a good position. There’s still a lot of hockey left to be played, but we should enjoy this today. It’s a hell of an accomplishment for this organization.”

It’s not like the Predators stormed out of the gate in October, but despite any regular season struggles encountered along the way, they have really found their stride, especially through two rounds of the playoffs.

There are many different reasons for the Predators’ surge this post-season. For starters, Pekka Rinne continues to provide stellar goaltending. In 10 games, he has a ridiculous save percentage of .951 and has only twice allowed more than two goals in a single game. Of the teams remaining in the playoffs, Nashville has the second best penalty kill behind New York, and the fourth best power play.

Their leading goal scorers, at least right now, are both defensemen. Ryan Ellis and Roman Josi share the team lead in goals with four (Ellis has nine points and Josi has eight). In fact, production from their blue line has been key and that continued in this series.

Ellis, Josi and Subban have 24 points between the three of them in the playoffs. Josi factored into the goal scoring Sunday, before the trio of Forsberg, Johansen and Viktor Arvidsson got involved by teaming up for the eventual winner early in the third period.

“Right now it means everything,” Rinne told NHL.com. “We haven’t gone further than this before. Obviously it’s a great feeling, but there’s a lot of work left.”