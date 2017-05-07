WATCH LIVE: USA versus Denmark, World Hockey Championship

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The United States is back on the ice at the 2017 World Hockey Championship on Sunday when it takes on Denmark.

Puck drop is scheduled for 10 a.m. ET and you can watch all of the action here on NBCsports.com.

Even though the United States has put together a solid roster led by Jack Eichel, Johnny Gaudreau, Dylan Larkin, Jacob Trouba and Brock Nelson they were on the losing end of a 2-1 decision against Germany in their first game of the tournament earlier this week.

They look to rebound from that loss on Sunday morning.

Denmark lost its first game of the tournament, 3-0, to Latvia.