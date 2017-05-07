Video: Draisaitl finishes pretty passing play to complete the hat trick

By Cam TuckerMay 7, 2017, 9:05 PM EDT

The rout continues in Edmonton.

The Oilers took a 7-1 lead in Game 6 against the Anaheim Ducks on Leon Draisaitl‘s third goal of the game, as he finished off a pretty passing play to complete the hat trick.

And here come the hats!

That’s also his fifth point of the game. Draisaitl has been great in the playoffs but amazing in this series with 13 points now versus the Ducks.

Here’s a fascinating tidbit: The Oilers have seven goals and Connor McDavid has yet to record a point in this game — at least for now, anyway.

Draisaitl opened the scoring, by whiffing on his breakaway shot, although the puck still slid through the legs of John Gibson. He gave the Oilers a 2-0 lead less than five minutes later.

Video: Cogliano bloodied after Gryba elbow

By Cam TuckerMay 7, 2017, 7:53 PM EDT

Eventful start to Game 6, to say the least, between the Anaheim Ducks and Edmonton Oilers.

The Oilers have chased goalie John Gibson from the Ducks net and expanded their lead to five goals — in the first period.

There were also some nervous moments for the Ducks when forward Andrew Cogliano was sent to the ice after being on the receiving end of an elbow from Oilers defenseman Eric Gryba.

Cogliano was dripping blood as he left the ice and went to the locker room.

Cogliano, who has never missed a regular season game in his NHL career that began in 2007, returned to the game. He returned … and took on Drake Caggiula in a brief scrap.

Oilers chase Gibson with trio of first-period goals

By Cam TuckerMay 7, 2017, 7:34 PM EDT

What a start for the Edmonton Oilers.

Facing elimination in Game 6 on Sunday, the Oilers came flying out of the gate, scoring three goals in the opening 8:25 of the first period.

Leon Draisaitl scored twice and Zack Kassian gave Edmonton a 3-0 lead, chasing goalie John Gibson from the Ducks net. Jonathan Bernier entered the game in his place.

Of course, the Oilers had a two-goal lead in Game 4 and a three-goal lead in Game 5 — and lost both games, which put them in this must-win situation on Sunday. So yeah, this one seems far from over.

Update: It’s now 4-0 Edmonton.

Blues’ Steen was playing through a broken foot suffered in first round

By Cam TuckerMay 7, 2017, 7:00 PM EDT

When teams get eliminated from the Stanley Cup playoffs, the list of players battling through a myriad of injuries often soon follows.

The St. Louis Blues were eliminated in Game 6 of the second round against the Nashville Predators on Sunday.

Afterwards, it was revealed that forward Alexander Steen had been playing through a broken foot suffered in Game 1 of the opening round versus Minnesota, according to Jeremy Rutherford of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Steen still played in 10 games this post-season, with three goals and seven points. He didn’t play for the Blues in Game 5 of this series, and had been previously seen with a walking boot on his left foot and using crutches.

Back in the lineup Sunday, as the Blues tried to extend this series back to St. Louis for a seventh game, he had three shots on goal and just over 17 minutes of ice time.

Predators advance to Western Conference Final for first time in franchise history

By Cam TuckerMay 7, 2017, 5:56 PM EDT

They swept the Blackhawks.

They handled the Blues in six games.

The Nashville Predators are now off to the Western Conference Final for the first time in franchise history.

A year ago, they were one victory away from that same feat, only to lose in Game 7 of the second round. Not this time. On Sunday, the Predators shook off a slow start in the first period for a 3-1 victory in Game 6 against the Blues in front of the home crowd in Nashville.

It’s been quite a journey to this point.

The Predators entered this post-season as the second wild card team in the West. It wasn’t enough to upset the Blackhawks in the first round. They dispatched the No. 1 seed in the West in four games and made it look relatively easy, too, almost completely shutting down Chicago’s offense. The sensational play of Pekka Rinne in net was a major reason why.

The Predators’ production from the blue line has been a major reason for their success in the second round. On the other hand, forwards Ryan Johansen, Viktor Arvidsson and Filip Forsberg had been having a difficult time producing in this series, with only three points between all of them in five games.

Talk about a perfect time to bust that collective slump.

Johansen had an assist on Roman Josi‘s second period goal — more scoring from the Nashville blue line? Get out! — and then scored the eventual winner early in the third period. Beautiful goal, too, as Johansen made a move to the backhand to beat Jake Allen after the Arvidsson pass into the middle caught Nashville’s center streaking toward the net at full speed.

Of course, Nashville could’ve increased its lead, too. The Predators had two breakaways and a two-on-one after taking the lead but couldn’t convert. They also had a look at the open net but Arvidsson’s attempt (from inside the blue line) was blocked, providing an anxious few seconds for the locals.

Rinne made 23 saves for the win and had an assist on the series-clinching empty net goal.

The Predators now await the winner of the Anaheim-Edmonton series. Game 6 goes tonight in Edmonton. The Ducks lead the series 3-2.