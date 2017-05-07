Getty

Slovenia’s Jeglic suspended two games at World Championships for kicking at opponent’s neck

May 7, 2017

The IIHF announced on Sunday morning Slovenia’s Ziga Jeglic has been suspended two games at the 2017 World Hockey Championships for a kicking violation.

“Kicking violation” is probably an understated way of saying it because what he actually did was kick Switzerland’s Thomas Rufenacht in the neck during an altercation along the boards.

He was not penalized during the game.

Here is a look at the violation:

That is not a good move.

Here is what the IIHF had to say about the play, as well as the decision to suspend Jeglic for two games.

Based on all facts ascertained, the Disciplinary Panel determined that while Jeglic indicated that his only intention was to enter the bench as fast as possible, he intentionally and forcefully extended his leg in the direction of Rufenacht, risking to hit him in a vulnerable and dangerous position and so endangered the health of his opponent. Jeglic would have had space to change further away or pull his leg over the board in a different way. There is a clear swinging motion with his skate directed to the neck and head area of Rufenacht.

Jeglic’s kicking action demonstrated obvious intent as he swings his leg into the bench and attempts to kick his opponent in the head and neck area, a violation of Rule 152-Kicking, and warrants a two-game suspension. This was a very dangerous and reckless action that could have resulted in a serious injury.

Jeglic was suspended for Slovenia’s 7-2 loss to Canada on Sunday and will also miss their game on Tuesday against Norway.

He will be eligible to return to the tournament on Wednesday against Finland.

Oilers lose Andrej Sekera for remainder of second-round series

May 7, 2017

If the Edmonton Oilers are going to come back to win their second-round series against the Anaheim Ducks they are going to have to do it without the services of veteran defenseman Andrej Sekera.

Coach Todd McLellan announced on Sunday morning that Sekera is going to be sidelined for the remainder of the series due to injury. Sekera played just 1:54 on Friday night before exiting the game. He was injured on a hit by Ducks forward Ryan Getzlaf.

Without him, the Oilers were able to build a 3-0 lead before letting it slip away in the final four minutes of regulation and then losing in overtime. They now face a 3-2 series deficit as it shifts back to Edmonton on Sunday evening. If they are able to win on Sunday there would be a Game 7 on Wednesday night in Anaheim, but Sekera will not be available for either game.

Sekera, 31, averaged closed to 22 minutes of ice-time this season for the Oilers, scoring seven goals to go with 24 assists while mostly playing on a pairing alongside Kris Russell. He was one of the Oilers’ most productive defensemen this season, especially during 5-on-5 play so his absence is going to be a big loss.

He has one goal and two assists in 11 playoff games.

2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs schedule for Sunday, May 7

May 7, 2017

Two Stanley Cup Playoff games on Sunday, each featuring a team facing elimination.

Both games will be televised on the NBC networks and streamed online on NBCsports.com.

Everything starts at 3 p.m. ET when the Nashville Predators return home and get another chance to eliminate the St. Louis Blues. The Predators are trying to move on to the Western Conference Finals for the first time in franchise history.

Then, at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN, the Edmonton Oilers will try to force a Game 7 after allowing a three-goal lead to slip away in the final four minutes of Game 5 against the Anaheim Ducks.

Here is everything you need to know about Sunday’s games.

Nashville Predators vs. St. Louis Blues

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Network: NBC

Edmonton Oilers vs. Anaheim Ducks

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Network: NBCSN

 

 

WATCH LIVE: USA versus Denmark, World Hockey Championship

May 7, 2017

The United States is back on the ice at the 2017 World Hockey Championship on Sunday when it takes on Denmark.

Puck drop is scheduled for 10 a.m. ET and you can watch all of the action here on NBCsports.com.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE

Even though the United States has put together a solid roster led by Jack Eichel, Johnny Gaudreau, Dylan Larkin, Jacob Trouba and Brock Nelson they were on the losing end of a 2-1 decision against Germany in their first game of the tournament earlier this week.

They look to rebound from that loss on Sunday morning.

Denmark lost its first game of the tournament, 3-0, to Latvia.

The IIHF is ‘keeping the door open’ for NHL participation in 2018 Olympics

May 7, 2017

Is there still a chance NHL players will be going to the 2018 Olympics in South Korea after all?

Just over a month ago, the NHL said ‘No’ to the Olympics, which led a number of star players to criticize the decision.

Apparently, based on a report Friday, there has been another development on that front.

More from NBC Sports’ OlympicTalk:

The IIHF said it is “exploring options” with the NHL Players’ Association and the IOC and still “keeping the door open” for NHL participation at the 2018 Olympics.

On Friday, a German report quoted IIHF president Rene Fasel as saying ongoing talks to overturn the NHL’s decision not to participate in the PyeongChang Winter Games had a July deadline.

Fasel was speaking at the IIHF world championship co-hosted by France and Germany.

The IIHF later denied that talks were happening between the IIHF and the NHL. The IIHF did not confirm or deny the July deadline.

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet later discussed the supposed prospects of the NHL participation in the Olympics — this late in the soap opera. It doesn’t sound promising, to say the least.

“There’s been a rumor going around that the International Ice Hockey Federation will try to sit down with the NHL again and re-open the Olympic conversation. ‘Is this dead? Can we still find a way to make it work?'” said Friedman on Saturday.

“I’m told the NHL is saying, ‘No. There’s going to be no discussion about this. There’s no re-opener. We’ve made our decision. And that is our position.’ It’s final.”

