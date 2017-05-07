Slovenia’s Jeglic suspended two games at World Championships for kicking at opponent’s neck

The IIHF announced on Sunday morning Slovenia’s Ziga Jeglic has been suspended two games at the 2017 World Hockey Championships for a kicking violation.

“Kicking violation” is probably an understated way of saying it because what he actually did was kick Switzerland’s Thomas Rufenacht in the neck during an altercation along the boards.

He was not penalized during the game.

Here is a look at the violation:

Slovenia's Jeglic suspended 2 games…TWO GAMES?!?!…for this act against the Swiss.#IIHFWorlds pic.twitter.com/CIjZ4FYyPb — Pete Buchanan (@Buc07) May 7, 2017

That is not a good move.

Here is what the IIHF had to say about the play, as well as the decision to suspend Jeglic for two games.

Based on all facts ascertained, the Disciplinary Panel determined that while Jeglic indicated that his only intention was to enter the bench as fast as possible, he intentionally and forcefully extended his leg in the direction of Rufenacht, risking to hit him in a vulnerable and dangerous position and so endangered the health of his opponent. Jeglic would have had space to change further away or pull his leg over the board in a different way. There is a clear swinging motion with his skate directed to the neck and head area of Rufenacht. Jeglic’s kicking action demonstrated obvious intent as he swings his leg into the bench and attempts to kick his opponent in the head and neck area, a violation of Rule 152-Kicking, and warrants a two-game suspension. This was a very dangerous and reckless action that could have resulted in a serious injury.

Jeglic was suspended for Slovenia’s 7-2 loss to Canada on Sunday and will also miss their game on Tuesday against Norway.

He will be eligible to return to the tournament on Wednesday against Finland.