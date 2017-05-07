Randy Carlyle isn’t interested in Ducks’ history of Game 7 failures

By Cam TuckerMay 7, 2017, 11:40 PM EDT

The Anaheim Ducks do not have a good history in Game 7s.

In fact, they have lost five straight times when forced into a seventh and deciding game of a playoff series. They’re facing another winner-take-all situation, this time in the second round against the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday.

The Oilers jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first period of Sunday’s Game 6 and kept scoring in a 7-1 victory over the Ducks. It was bad all around for Anaheim. John Gibson was given the hook before the midway point of the first period and Jonathan Bernier gave up four goals of his own in relief. There was no chance of a miracle comeback this time.

And so it sets up the best the Stanley Cup playoffs can offer: A Game 7.

Anaheim’s recent inability to close out a series in such a situation dates back to 2009, although coach Randy Carlyle isn’t really interested in past history, which includes four straight playoffs in which the Ducks were sent packing after a Game 7 loss.

“I look at it as it’s not the same group,” said Carlyle. “I wasn’t here. So don’t pin any of the Game 7s on me. Simple as that.”

Carlyle coached the Ducks back in 2009 when they lost in seven games to the Detroit Red Wings. Bruce Boudreau was behind the bench for the past four seasons, including last year’s first-round defeat to the Nashville Predators — in seven games — that meant the end of his tenure in Anaheim.

“Our team is — we’ve got half the guys in here that haven’t been here for that stuff,” said Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf.

“We’re going back with the preparation to get ready for a big game. It doesn’t really matter what the situation is. It’s a matter of win or go home.”

By Cam TuckerMay 7, 2017, 9:58 PM EDT

There was no way the Edmonton Oilers were going to let this lead get away.

After three straight losses, including Friday’s double OT defeat that included an epic and controversial third-period collapse, the Oilers rebounded to crush the Anaheim Ducks by a score of 7-1 on Sunday, forcing a seventh and deciding game on Wednesday.

The winner advances to the Western Conference Final to meet the Nashville Predators.

Oddly enough, on a night when the Oilers scored a converted touchdown, Connor McDavid didn’t even hit the score sheet. Instead, Leon Draisaitl lit it up with a five-point night, including a hat trick. He has 13 points in this series alone, and he started the Oilers on the right foot in the first period.

Draisaitl had a pair of goals in the opening period. He misfired on a breakaway opportunity after getting hooked from behind, but the puck still managed its way by John Gibson, who didn’t last long. Gibson gave up three goals in the first 8:25 of play and was promptly placed on the bench. Not that his replacement, Jonathan Bernier, fared any better. The Oilers ran away with this one.

By the end of the first period, it was 5-0.

By the end of the second period, it was 7-1.

Game 6 over (but not before some post-whistle shenanigans). Game 7 coming up.

While the Oilers were far and away the better team on Sunday, there is quite a challenge ahead of them Wednesday. They are without defenseman Andrej Sekera for the remainder of this series. Oscar Klefbom didn’t play in Game 6. With those two players out, Eric Gryba and Griffin Reinhart were inserted into the lineup.

Reinhart, selected fourth overall by the Islanders in 2012 and now in the Oilers organization, played the entire 2016-17 season in the AHL. With a spot in the final four up for grabs, the Oilers’ situation on defense is one to keep an eye on for Game 7.

By Cam TuckerMay 7, 2017, 9:05 PM EDT

The rout continues in Edmonton.

The Oilers took a 7-1 lead in Game 6 against the Anaheim Ducks on Leon Draisaitl‘s third goal of the game, as he finished off a pretty passing play to complete the hat trick.

And here come the hats!

That’s also his fifth point of the game. Draisaitl has been great in the playoffs but amazing in this series with 13 points now versus the Ducks.

Here’s a fascinating tidbit: The Oilers have seven goals and Connor McDavid has yet to record a point in this game — at least for now, anyway.

Draisaitl opened the scoring, by whiffing on his breakaway shot, although the puck still slid through the legs of John Gibson. He gave the Oilers a 2-0 lead less than five minutes later.

By Cam TuckerMay 7, 2017, 7:53 PM EDT

Eventful start to Game 6, to say the least, between the Anaheim Ducks and Edmonton Oilers.

The Oilers have chased goalie John Gibson from the Ducks net and expanded their lead to five goals — in the first period.

There were also some nervous moments for the Ducks when forward Andrew Cogliano was sent to the ice after being on the receiving end of an elbow from Oilers defenseman Eric Gryba.

Cogliano was dripping blood as he left the ice and went to the locker room.

Cogliano, who has never missed a regular season game in his NHL career that began in 2007, returned to the game. He returned … and took on Drake Caggiula in a brief scrap.

By Cam TuckerMay 7, 2017, 7:34 PM EDT

What a start for the Edmonton Oilers.

Facing elimination in Game 6 on Sunday, the Oilers came flying out of the gate, scoring three goals in the opening 8:25 of the first period.

Leon Draisaitl scored twice and Zack Kassian gave Edmonton a 3-0 lead, chasing goalie John Gibson from the Ducks net. Jonathan Bernier entered the game in his place.

Of course, the Oilers had a two-goal lead in Game 4 and a three-goal lead in Game 5 — and lost both games, which put them in this must-win situation on Sunday. So yeah, this one seems far from over.

Update: It’s now 4-0 Edmonton.