Oilers lose Andrej Sekera for remainder of second-round series

If the Edmonton Oilers are going to come back to win their second-round series against the Anaheim Ducks they are going to have to do it without the services of veteran defenseman Andrej Sekera.

Coach Todd McLellan announced on Sunday morning that Sekera is going to be sidelined for the remainder of the series due to injury. Sekera played just 1:54 on Friday night before exiting the game. He was injured on a hit by Ducks forward Ryan Getzlaf.

Without him, the Oilers were able to build a 3-0 lead before letting it slip away in the final four minutes of regulation and then losing in overtime. They now face a 3-2 series deficit as it shifts back to Edmonton on Sunday evening. If they are able to win on Sunday there would be a Game 7 on Wednesday night in Anaheim, but Sekera will not be available for either game.

Sekera, 31, averaged closed to 22 minutes of ice-time this season for the Oilers, scoring seven goals to go with 24 assists while mostly playing on a pairing alongside Kris Russell. He was one of the Oilers’ most productive defensemen this season, especially during 5-on-5 play so his absence is going to be a big loss.

He has one goal and two assists in 11 playoff games.