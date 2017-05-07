Alex Steen returns for Blues; Craig Smith is back for Predators

Facing elimination on Sunday afternoon the St. Louis Blues will be getting some help when one of their top players, veteran forward Alex Steen, returns to the lineup.
Steen missed Game 5 (which the Blues won to extend the series to Game 6) due to a lower body injury. He was able to take part in pre-game warmups on Sunday but his status for the game still remained in doubt when he did not take a regular line rush. Despite that, he is in fact back in the lineup. With Steen returning, Magnus Paajarvi will be scratched.
In nine playoff games for the Blues this year Steen already has three goals and four assists and is the team’s second-leading scorer behind Jaden Schwartz (eight points).
Steen finished third on the team in scoring during the regular season with 51 points (16 goals, 35 assists) in 76 games.
He is expected to skate on the team’s second-line on Sunday alongside Patrik Berglund and Dmitrij Jaskin.
Meanwhile, for the Nashville Predators, they will be getting Craig Smith back in the lineup after he missed the past six games due to an upper body injury. Smith had 12 goals and 17 assists during the regular season. He has one point (an assist) in three games this postseason.
If the Predators are able to win on Sunday they will reach the Western Conference Finals for the first time in franchise history.
The St. Louis Blues and Edmonton Oilers both need wins on Sunday to extend their second-round series’ to a seventh game.
Both games are being broadcast on the NBC Networks as well as being streamed live on NBCsports.com.
The action starts at 3 p.m. ET on NBC with the Blues visiting the Nashville Predators, then concludes on NBCSN with the Oilers hosting the Anaheim Ducks.
Here is everything you need to know about watching Sunday’s games.
Nashville Predators vs. St. Louis Blues
Time: 3 p.m. ET
Network: NBC (Stream Online Here)
Edmonton Oilers vs. Anaheim Ducks
Time: 7 p.m. ET
Network: NBCSN (Stream Online Here)
After being upset by Germany in their first game at the 2017 World Championships, the United States rebounded on Sunday with what turned out to be a pretty convincing 7-2 win over Denmark.
Leading the way for the United States on Sunday was 18-year-old forward Clayton Keller, the Arizona Coyotes’ first-round draft pick in 2016.
Keller, the youngest player on the Team USA roster, recorded a hat trick in the win and was named their player of the game.
Keller is coming off of a tremendous debut season at Boston University that saw him score 21 goals and add 24 assists (leading the team in every major offensive category) in only 31 games. He figures to be a huge part of the Coyotes’ rebuild and should be one of their core players in the coming seasons.
Along with Keller’s big day, New York Islanders forward Anders Lee recorded a pair of goals in the win, while goaltender Connor Hellebuyck stopped 23 out of 25 shots in the win. Hellebuyk needed to be sharp early on as Denmark was able to keep the game close through first 30 minutes and generate some high quality chances. But the United States finally started to pull away mid-way through the second period.
Along with Keller and Lee, Brock Nelson and Johnny Gaudreau also scored in the win for the United States.
If the Edmonton Oilers are going to come back to win their second-round series against the Anaheim Ducks they are going to have to do it without the services of veteran defenseman Andrej Sekera.
Coach Todd McLellan announced on Sunday morning that Sekera is going to be sidelined for the remainder of the series due to injury. Sekera played just 1:54 on Friday night before exiting the game. He was injured on a hit by Ducks forward Ryan Getzlaf.
Without him, the Oilers were able to build a 3-0 lead before letting it slip away in the final four minutes of regulation and then losing in overtime. They now face a 3-2 series deficit as it shifts back to Edmonton on Sunday evening. If they are able to win on Sunday there would be a Game 7 on Wednesday night in Anaheim, but Sekera will not be available for either game.
Sekera, 31, averaged closed to 22 minutes of ice-time this season for the Oilers, scoring seven goals to go with 24 assists while mostly playing on a pairing alongside Kris Russell. He was one of the Oilers’ most productive defensemen this season, especially during 5-on-5 play so his absence is going to be a big loss.
He has one goal and two assists in 11 playoff games.
The IIHF announced on Sunday morning Slovenia’s Ziga Jeglic has been suspended two games at the 2017 World Hockey Championships for a kicking violation.
“Kicking violation” is probably an understated way of saying it because what he actually did was kick Switzerland’s Thomas Rufenacht in the neck during an altercation along the boards.
He was not penalized during the game.
Here is a look at the violation:
That is not a good move.
Here is what the IIHF had to say about the play, as well as the decision to suspend Jeglic for two games.
Based on all facts ascertained, the Disciplinary Panel determined that while Jeglic indicated that his only intention was to enter the bench as fast as possible, he intentionally and forcefully extended his leg in the direction of Rufenacht, risking to hit him in a vulnerable and dangerous position and so endangered the health of his opponent. Jeglic would have had space to change further away or pull his leg over the board in a different way. There is a clear swinging motion with his skate directed to the neck and head area of Rufenacht.
Jeglic’s kicking action demonstrated obvious intent as he swings his leg into the bench and attempts to kick his opponent in the head and neck area, a violation of Rule 152-Kicking, and warrants a two-game suspension. This was a very dangerous and reckless action that could have resulted in a serious injury.
Jeglic was suspended for Slovenia’s 7-2 loss to Canada on Sunday and will also miss their game on Tuesday against Norway.
He will be eligible to return to the tournament on Wednesday against Finland.