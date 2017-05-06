Video: Chris Neil jumps Tanner Glass

By Cam TuckerMay 6, 2017, 5:21 PM EDT

Tanner Glass was getting the penalty, and the Ottawa Senators were getting a power play in the second period of a pivotal Game 5.

That was until Chris Neil, playing for only the second time since the end of February, decided to rush in, drop the gloves and grab Glass, taking him to the ice — a decision that took Ottawa off the upcoming power play.

The incident occurred after Glass, the Rangers forward, drilled Dion Phaneuf with a massive, late hit behind the net. Neil took exception and made a beeline for Glass, as mayhem ensued.

Neil was given a roughing minor and a misconduct.

By Adam GretzMay 6, 2017, 4:17 PM EDT

The first period of Saturday’s New York Rangers-Ottawa Senators game was a pretty chaotic one thanks to a ridiculously  fast pace that saw the teams trade scoring chances and Tanner Glass continuing to get under the skin of the Senators.

It also featured a two-minute stretch early in the game where the two teams combined for three goals.

It all started when Jesper Fast scored just under five minutes into the game to give the Rangers a 1-0 lead (seen in the video above).

That goal came just seconds after Chris Neil, making his first appearance of the playoffs, had attempted to get Glass to fight. Glass refused to get involved and the Rangers quickly struck first on the scoreboard (Glass would later draw a penalty when a frustrated Erik Karlsson elbowed him in the back of the head).

Then just one minute later Nick Holden scored his second goal in as many games to give the Rangers a 2-0 lead.

Just as the game appeared to be slipping away from the Senators, Mark Stone got them on the board one minute after Holden’s goal to cut the deficit to one.

The Senators had several chances later in the period to tie the game, but Henrik Lundqvist made a number of huge saves, including an incredible diving save that saw him go lunging across the goal crease.

By Adam GretzMay 6, 2017, 2:54 PM EDT

Saturday’s second-round action begins at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN when the New York Rangers look to win their third game in a row against the Ottawa Senators. The Senators, looking for some sort of a spark, could be turning to Chris Neil in their lineup. Defenseman Erik Karlsson is expected to be able to play without any limitations.

Later on NBC the Pittsburgh Penguins will look to close out their second-round series against the Washington Capitals. It is possible Sidney Crosby and Conor Sheary could both be back in the lineup for the Penguins after each player missed Game 4 of the series due to a concussion.

Both games can be watched on our Live Stream.

Here is everything you need to know about Saturday’s games.

New York Rangers vs. Ottawa Senators

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Network: NBCSN (Stream Online Here)

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Washington Capitals

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

Network: NBC (Stream Online Here)

By Adam GretzMay 6, 2017, 2:21 PM EDT

The Edmonton Oilers dropped Game 5 of their second-round playoff series against the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night thanks in large part to an historic late-game collapse that saw them give up three goals in the final four minutes of regulation.

The third goal came with a bit of controversy after it was upheld following a review for goaltender interference.

That ruling left several members of the Oilers (specifically Milan Lucic) feeling a little confused on what interference actually is, especially since it is the second time in this series they had a goalie interference review go against them.

On Saturday, general manager Peter Chiarelli had a chance to speak to the media and discussed the rule and review process. He admitted that there is some frustration building.

Not because the calls were necessarily wrong, but because they seem to keep going against his team.

“There is a frustration level building,” said Chiarelli. “But it’s not really not because of anything the NHL hockey ops does. It is not because of the process. It is because the calls have gone against us. I know the process these guys go through and I have discussions after the fact with NHL hockey ops. And we as GMs have voted this stuff in, and there is a group that reviews these things, and they came through with a ruling, and unfortunately the last two have gone against us.”

Chiarelli was asked if he has a clear idea of what goaltender interference looks like at this point.

“We have a general framework,” said Chiarelli. “We’ve got incidental contact in the white. Incidental contact in the blue. We’ve got guys being pushed in. We’ve kind of set out that criteria, the GMs have. They tweak it a little, but it’s to our knowledge when they do it and they talk to us. We have our own way of interpreting it too. Like if they can tweak it a little, in our minds we can tweak it a little bit. We look at last night, I see two points of interference. One was caused by our own player pushing a player in. The other was caused by their player in my mind. So it was a difference of opinions.”

The replay system for goaltender interference has faced some criticism due to the apparent subjectivity that seems to exist, and Chiarelli was asked if the process has produced some unintended consequences.

Chiarelli does not see it that way.

“I don’t really put unintended consequences on this process,” said Chiarelli. “It’s just refining the interpretation. It’s tough. It’s a tough framework to establish. There is so many nuances. The other night [Game 4] it’s about was there contact in the white or contact in the blue. For me there was both. But we have constructive dialogue among the GM’s and the NHL and we’ll figure it out. I like the rule. I like the video review. But it was hard to take last night though.”

You can see Chiarelli’s entire media availability by clicking here.

After winning the first two games of the series in Anaheim the Oilers have now dropped three games in a row and are facing elimination on Sunday when the series returns to Edmonton.

By Adam GretzMay 6, 2017, 1:08 PM EDT

Erik Karlsson is probably the single biggest reason the Ottawa Senators are still playing this postseason.

That is why it was such a devastating blow when he was not available for the third period of the team’s Game 4 loss to the New York Rangers on Thursday night due to an injury.  Coach Guy Boucher quickly announced following the game that Karlsson will be ready for Game 5 on Saturday afternoon when the series shifts back to Ottawa. Perhaps even bigger is the announcement from Boucher that he has no plans to limit Karlsson’s playing time and that he expects his best player to play his usual minutes.

“He’s ready to go,” said Boucher, via NHL.com’s Dan Rosen. “We should be able to give him the minutes he usually gets.”

The Rangers have made it a point to target Karlsson physically during this season and are trying to wear him down.

He was injured on Thursday following a collision with Chris Kreider. This came after he revealed that he was playing through hairline fractures in his foot in the first-round against the Boston Bruins.

Karlsson, one of the three finalists for the Norris Trophy this season as the NHL’s top defenseman, has been averaging more than 28 minutes of ice-time per game and is the single most important cog in the Senators’ machine. His ability to move the puck out of the zone, serve as a one-man breakout, and join the play offensively is unmatched anywhere in the NHL at this point.