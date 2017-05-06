Video: Capitals’ Burakovsky finally snaps playoff scoring drought

There are many reasons why the Washington Capitals find themselves once again facing elimination against the Pittsburgh Penguins, down 3-1 in this series.
Among those reasons has been a lack of depth scoring from certain players in their lineup.
That includes 22-year-old Andre Burakovsky, who hadn’t scored a goal in this series or this post-season prior to Saturday, and hadn’t recorded a point in his last six games, dating back to the opening round versus Toronto.
Burakovsky finally snapped his scoring drought, beating Marc-Andre Fleury with a quick wrist shot on the blocker side. Nice shot, but an even better toe-drag move — talk about patience — to set up the shot.
The Capitals needed that goal, too.
Needing a win to extend the series back to Pittsburgh, the Capitals trailed the Penguins 1-0 until the Burakovsky goal with 30 seconds remaining in the period, despite shot totals and puck possession once again favoring Washington.
The Pittsburgh Penguins will get a huge boost to their lineup, as they look to eliminate the Washington Capitals in Game 5 at Verizon Center.
Sidney Crosby and Conor Sheary missed Game 4 due to concussions but it has been announced that both forwards will be in the lineup for the Penguins in Saturday’s contest, having passed baseline tests prior to this game.
Despite missing Crosby and Sheary in Game 4, the Penguins had a great start, got some luck in the second period and then held on to defeat the Capitals, sending this series back to Washington with a 3-1 lead and a chance to once again knock out the Presidents’ Trophy winners in the second round.
WATCH LIVE: Penguins at Capitals
Here’s a look at the Penguins’ forward combinations during the pre-game skate.
Prior to his injury early in Game 3, Crosby had been having a terrific post-season. He had been particularly strong with four points through the opening two games of this series.
Another comeback overtime win has the Ottawa Senators on the verge of making the Eastern Conference Final.
Kyle Turris didn’t have a four-goal performance like his teammate Jean-Gabriel Pageau did exactly one week ago, but he played the overtime hero by beating Henrik Lundqvist with a shot under the left pad to give Ottawa a 5-4 victory and a 3-2 series lead.
The Senators trailed 2-0 early in the first period. They gave up a late goal to Jimmy Vesey — his first career Stanley Cup playoff goal, just getting the puck over the goal line on a play that initially looked like a tremendous Craig Anderson glove save — to spot the Rangers yet another lead.
But just like they did a week ago, the Senators conjured the magic for yet another thrilling comeback. Derick Brassard tied it on a crazy scramble in front of Lundqvist with under 1:30 left in regulation, setting up the stage for the Turris winner — a play that, of course, was reviewed for a potential offside.
The review didn’t last very long as officials quickly deemed it was a good goal, determining that Turris had control of the puck as he entered the zone.
Ottawa can clinch the series Tuesday in New York. The Senators certainly didn’t look good on the road earlier in this series, outscored 8-2 in Games 3 and 4 at Madison Square Garden.
Tanner Glass was getting the penalty, and the Ottawa Senators were getting a power play in the second period of a pivotal Game 5.
That was until Chris Neil, playing for only the second time since the end of February, decided to rush in, drop the gloves and grab Glass, taking him to the ice — a decision that took Ottawa off the upcoming power play.
The incident occurred after Glass, the Rangers forward, drilled Dion Phaneuf with a massive, late hit behind the net. Neil took exception and made a beeline for Glass, as mayhem ensued.
Neil was given a roughing minor and a misconduct.
The first period of Saturday’s New York Rangers-Ottawa Senators game was a pretty chaotic one thanks to a ridiculously fast pace that saw the teams trade scoring chances and Tanner Glass continuing to get under the skin of the Senators.
It also featured a two-minute stretch early in the game where the two teams combined for three goals.
It all started when Jesper Fast scored just under five minutes into the game to give the Rangers a 1-0 lead (seen in the video above).
That goal came just seconds after Chris Neil, making his first appearance of the playoffs, had attempted to get Glass to fight. Glass refused to get involved and the Rangers quickly struck first on the scoreboard (Glass would later draw a penalty when a frustrated Erik Karlsson elbowed him in the back of the head).
Then just one minute later Nick Holden scored his second goal in as many games to give the Rangers a 2-0 lead.
Just as the game appeared to be slipping away from the Senators, Mark Stone got them on the board one minute after Holden’s goal to cut the deficit to one.
The Senators had several chances later in the period to tie the game, but Henrik Lundqvist made a number of huge saves, including an incredible diving save that saw him go lunging across the goal crease.