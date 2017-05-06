Video: Capitals’ Burakovsky finally snaps playoff scoring drought

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

There are many reasons why the Washington Capitals find themselves once again facing elimination against the Pittsburgh Penguins, down 3-1 in this series.

Among those reasons has been a lack of depth scoring from certain players in their lineup.

That includes 22-year-old Andre Burakovsky, who hadn’t scored a goal in this series or this post-season prior to Saturday, and hadn’t recorded a point in his last six games, dating back to the opening round versus Toronto.

Burakovsky finally snapped his scoring drought, beating Marc-Andre Fleury with a quick wrist shot on the blocker side. Nice shot, but an even better toe-drag move — talk about patience — to set up the shot.

The Capitals needed that goal, too.

Needing a win to extend the series back to Pittsburgh, the Capitals trailed the Penguins 1-0 until the Burakovsky goal with 30 seconds remaining in the period, despite shot totals and puck possession once again favoring Washington.