Sidney Crosby returns to Penguins lineup for Game 5

The Pittsburgh Penguins will get a huge boost to their lineup, as they look to eliminate the Washington Capitals in Game 5 at Verizon Center.

Sidney Crosby and Conor Sheary missed Game 4 due to concussions but it has been announced that both forwards will be in the lineup for the Penguins in Saturday’s contest, having passed baseline tests prior to this game.

Despite missing Crosby and Sheary in Game 4, the Penguins had a great start, got some luck in the second period and then held on to defeat the Capitals, sending this series back to Washington with a 3-1 lead and a chance to once again knock out the Presidents’ Trophy winners in the second round.

Here’s a look at the Penguins’ forward combinations during the pre-game skate.

Guentzel-Crosby-Hornqvist

Kunitz-Malkin-Kessel

Sheary-Bonino-Rust

Hagelin-Cullen-Kuhnhackl — Jonathan Bombulie (@BombulieTrib) May 6, 2017

Prior to his injury early in Game 3, Crosby had been having a terrific post-season. He had been particularly strong with four points through the opening two games of this series.