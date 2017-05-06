Senators won’t need to limit Erik Karlsson today: ‘He’s ready to go’

By Adam GretzMay 6, 2017, 1:08 PM EDT

Erik Karlsson is probably the single biggest reason the Ottawa Senators are still playing this postseason.

That is why it was such a devastating blow when he was not available for the third period of the team’s Game 4 loss to the New York Rangers on Thursday night due to an injury.  Coach Guy Boucher quickly announced following the game that Karlsson will be ready for Game 5 on Saturday afternoon when the series shifts back to Ottawa. Perhaps even bigger is the announcement from Boucher that he has no plans to limit Karlsson’s playing time and that he expects his best player to play his usual minutes.

“He’s ready to go,” said Boucher, via NHL.com’s Dan Rosen. “We should be able to give him the minutes he usually gets.”

The Rangers have made it a point to target Karlsson physically during this season and are trying to wear him down.

He was injured on Thursday following a collision with Chris Kreider. This came after he revealed that he was playing through hairline fractures in his foot in the first-round against the Boston Bruins.

Karlsson, one of the three finalists for the Norris Trophy this season as the NHL’s top defenseman, has been averaging more than 28 minutes of ice-time per game and is the single most important cog in the Senators’ machine. His ability to move the puck out of the zone, serve as a one-man breakout, and join the play offensively is unmatched anywhere in the NHL at this point.

Oilers GM talks goalie interference reviews: ‘It’s a tough framework to establish’

By Adam GretzMay 6, 2017, 2:21 PM EDT

The Edmonton Oilers dropped Game 5 of their second-round playoff series against the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night thanks in large part to an historic late-game collapse that saw them give up three goals in the final four minutes of regulation.

The third goal came with a bit of controversy after it was upheld following a review for goaltender interference.

That ruling left several members of the Oilers (specifically Milan Lucic) feeling a little confused on what interference actually is, especially since it is the second time in this series they had a goalie interference review go against them.

On Saturday, general manager Peter Chiarelli had a chance to speak to the media and discussed the rule and review process. He admitted that there is some frustration building.

Not because the calls were necessarily wrong, but because they seem to keep going against his team.

“There is a frustration level building,” said Chiarelli. “But it’s not really not because of anything the NHL hockey ops does. It is not because of the process. It is because the calls have gone against us. I know the process these guys go through and I have discussions after the fact with NHL hockey ops. And we as GMs have voted this stuff in, and there is a group that reviews these things, and they came through with a ruling, and unfortunately the last two have gone against us.”

Chiarelli was asked if he has a clear idea of what goaltender interference looks like at this point.

“We have a general framework,” said Chiarelli. “We’ve got incidental contact in the white. Incidental contact in the blue. We’ve got guys being pushed in. We’ve kind of set out that criteria, the GMs have. They tweak it a little, but it’s to our knowledge when they do it and they talk to us. We have our own way of interpreting it too. Like if they can tweak it a little, in our minds we can tweak it a little bit. We look at last night, I see two points of interference. One was caused by our own player pushing a player in. The other was caused by their player in my mind. So it was a difference of opinions.”

The replay system for goaltender interference has faced some criticism due to the apparent subjectivity that seems to exist, and Chiarelli was asked if the process has produced some unintended consequences.

Chiarelli does not see it that way.

“I don’t really put unintended consequences on this process,” said Chiarelli. “It’s just refining the interpretation. It’s tough. It’s a tough framework to establish. There is so many nuances. The other night [Game 4] it’s about was there contact in the white or contact in the blue. For me there was both. But we have constructive dialogue among the GM’s and the NHL and we’ll figure it out. I like the rule. I like the video review. But it was hard to take last night though.”

You can see Chiarelli’s entire media availability by clicking here.

After winning the first two games of the series in Anaheim the Oilers have now dropped three games in a row and are facing elimination on Sunday when the series returns to Edmonton.

Crosby, Sheary pass baseline concussion tests, will be game-time decisions

By Adam GretzMay 6, 2017, 12:32 PM EDT

The Pittsburgh Penguins could have Sidney Crosby and Conor Sheary back in the lineup on Saturday night for Game 5 of their second-round series against the Washington Capitals.

Coach Mike Sullivan announced on Saturday morning that both players passed their baseline concussion tests and will be game-time decisions. Sullivan added that Crosby has “had a number of positive days.”

Both players missed Game 4 of the series — which the Penguins won 3-2 to take a 3-1 series lead — due to concussions. Crosby was injured when he was cross-checked in the head by Matt Niskanen early in the first period of Game 3. Niskanen was given a five-minute major for cross-checking and ejected from the game but received no additional discipline from the NHL.

Sheary was knocked out of the same game following a collision with teammate Patric Hornqvist in the second period.

Both players were full participants in practice on Friday, with Crosby taking his spot on the top-line between Jake Guentzel and Hornqvist.

Sheary skated on the third line alongside Nick Bonino and Bryan Rust.

Crosby has 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in eight playoff games, including two goals and two assists in this series.

Capitals talk about need to ‘loosen up a bit’ heading into Game 5

Getty
By Adam GretzMay 6, 2017, 11:51 AM EDT

If you’re a Washington Capitals fan you have no doubt seen this movie before.

Entering Game 5 against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night, the team is facing elimination against its long-time arch nemesis and postseason tormenter after what was a wildly successful regular season. It is a scene that has played several times over the years, and if the Capitals are going to flip the script and erase all of those disappointing memories they are going to have to win three consecutive games starting tonight.

Before Saturday’s game several members of the Capitals talked about the need to clear their heads, stay loose, and not grip their sticks too tight heading into what is, at the moment, their biggest game of the season.

Said defenseman Matt Niskanen, via Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press, “you can’t play well if you’re tight. Those sprinters, they’re loose. Your body works better. You have to clear your head.”

Starting goalie Braden Holtby said it is still a confident group and that the team realizes they are “gripping our sticks a bit tight and we just need to loosen up a bit.”

The most interesting comment, though, may have come from defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk.

“With the history in this locker room, what’s happened in the past, it can cause you to grip your stick a little bit tighter.”

You might be noticing a theme in those comments.

What is so fascinating about Shattenkirk’s comment referencing the past is that he has only been a Capital for a couple of months and never experienced the things that happened to the team in the past. The fact that he’s referencing the past is, if nothing else, interesting and would seem to suggest that all of that stuff is at least on the minds of the players.

It’s also interesting because following the Capitals’ Game 4 loss in Pittsburgh (a game where the Capitals once again seemed to carry the play only to lose thanks to a great goaltending effort from Marc-Andre Fleury and a handful of self inflicted mistakes on the part of the Capitals) coach Barry Trotz was asked if his team’s struggles against the Penguins come down to “something mental.”

“Not really,” said Trotz. “I just think it’s more right now we have to find a way to get an extra goal. We have to get An extra save. I thought our top guys weren’t as good as they needed to be tonight.”

The Capitals have tried pretty much everything in this series to this point to get that extra goal or save. They benched their Vezina Trophy winning goalie in Game 2. They have used seven defensemen. They benched Brett Connolly, a 15-goal scorer during the regular season, for Paul Carey. They are apparently going to play Alex Ovechkin on the third-line on Saturday, most likely in an effort to double-shift him. They have outshot and outchanced the Penguins by a significant margin in just about every game. The results, so far, remain the same.

2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs Schedule for Saturday, May 6

Getty
By Adam GretzMay 6, 2017, 9:46 AM EDT

The second-round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues on Saturday with a doubleheader on the NBC Networks.

The action starts with Game 5 of the New York Rangers-Ottawa Senators series at 3 p.m. ET, and is then followed by Game 5 of the Pittsburgh Penguins-Washington Capitals series at 7:15 p.m. ET on NBC. The Rangers and Senators enter their game tied at two games apiece, while the Penguins are looking to eliminate the Capitals.

Here is everything you need to know about Saturday’s games.

New York Rangers vs. Ottawa Senators

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Network: NBCSN (Stream Online Here)

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Washington Capitals

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

Network: NBC (Stream Online Here)