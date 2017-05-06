Senators complete another crazy comeback to defeat Rangers in OT

Another comeback overtime win has the Ottawa Senators on the verge of making the Eastern Conference Final.

Kyle Turris didn’t have a four-goal performance like his teammate Jean-Gabriel Pageau did exactly one week ago, but he played the overtime hero by beating Henrik Lundqvist with a shot under the left pad to give Ottawa a 5-4 victory and a 3-2 series lead.

The Senators trailed 2-0 early in the first period. They gave up a late goal to Jimmy Vesey — his first career Stanley Cup playoff goal, just getting the puck over the goal line on a play that initially looked like a tremendous Craig Anderson glove save — to spot the Rangers yet another lead.

But just like they did a week ago, the Senators conjured the magic for yet another thrilling comeback. Derick Brassard tied it on a crazy scramble in front of Lundqvist with under 1:30 left in regulation, setting up the stage for the Turris winner — a play that, of course, was reviewed for a potential offside.

The review didn’t last very long as officials quickly deemed it was a good goal, determining that Turris had control of the puck as he entered the zone.

Ottawa can clinch the series Tuesday in New York. The Senators certainly didn’t look good on the road earlier in this series, outscored 8-2 in Games 3 and 4 at Madison Square Garden.