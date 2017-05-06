Video: McDavid bats in impressive goal; Draisaitl starts scoring vs. Ducks

Things didn’t go too well for the Edmonton Oilers in the first period, but they remained tied with the Anaheim Ducks at 0-0.
The middle frame’s big a very different story.
Just 15 seconds in Leon Draisaitl continued to feast on the Ducks, scoring the 1-0 goal while Edmonton was already feeling great about some key defensemen at least being healthy enough to play through pain.
(The playoffs can make it tough to know when to say “hurt” vs. “injured.”)
The highlight of the Oilers’ first two goals came from captain/wunderkind Connor McDavid, who made the Ducks pay for a lack of discipline with a righteous “bunt” of a goal. Watch that impressive display of hand-eye-coordination in GIF form below and in the video above this post’s headline.
Moments before this post was going up, Edmonton made it 3-0. Could be trouble for Anaheim.
The Edmonton Oilers’ skaters haven’t had much luck in following Connor McDavid‘s hopes in slowing down Ryan Getzlaf.
With injuries piling up to their defense, it might only get tougher against the Anaheim Ducks in Game 5.
Luckily, the last line of defense is working out through the first period, as Cam Talbot has been game against Getzlaf.
Sure, some of it might be on Getzlaf being off the mark. Still, Talbot made at least two other high-degree-of-difficulty stops against Getzlaf, but the game remains 0-0.
Keep those stops in mind if the Oilers can gut out a victory on Friday night.
Luck is a big factor in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but it isn’t always a matter of random bounces on goals. Sometimes these battles of attrition come down to who gets injured, who gets hurt and who stays healthy.
The first period presents a serious cause for concern for the Edmonton Oilers; as many as three players are either banged-up or outright injured against the Anaheim Ducks.
Video will be added when available. For now, let’s look at how each blueliner might have been hurt.
First, Matt Benning was shaken up by a hard hit. Next, Andrej Sekera was ailing after a check by Ryan Getzlaf. Finally, Oscar Klefbom took a scary looking shot up high. You can see those three moments in the video above.
We might not know the extent of the damage for some time, but it’s a dicey situation as Klefbom and Sekera are especially important pieces for Edmonton.
Updated: So far, Klefbom and Benning have been able to return. Mostly good news in the second period.
The St. Louis Blues refused to let their season end on Friday.
To the roaring approval of their home fans, the Blues beat the Predators 2-1 in Game 5, shrinking Nashville’s series edge to 3-2.
It was a grinding affair, but the Blues clearly battled their way through this one, limiting the Predators to 22 shots on Jake Allen while firing 32 on Pekka Rinne.
Alex Steen‘s absence ended up being a blessing in disguise, as Dmitrij Jaskin was a big difference-maker in his 2017 postseason debut. He scored the first goal of the contest – the first time the Blues grabbed the initial goal in any game in this series – but it was more than a bit of “beginner’s luck.” Jaskin seemed to be all over the place, firing a whopping eight shots on goal.
Jaden Schwartz also made his presence felt, scoring what would stand as the game-winning goal.
The final moments of the game were fitting. Even with an empty net, the Predators could barely get anything going, as the Blues were flat-out ferocious on the puck. During a Stanley Cup Playoffs when the luckier team bested the more dominant team on frequent occasions, St. Louis simply imposed its will in this one.
One game after officiating was a big talking point, the calls generally washed out in Game 5. The Predators had so little going at even-strength, it makes sense that their lone goal came on the power play.
There’s now at least some doubt for Nashville, as while James Neal and the Predators defense is producing nicely against the Blues, it seems like St. Louis has largely solved the riddle of the dangerous top line of Viktor Arvidsson, Ryan Johansen and Filip Forsberg.
The series now shifts to Nashville for Game 6. That contest airs at 3 p.m. ET on NBC on Sunday. You can watch it online and via the NBC Sports App; click here for the livestream.
We’ll see at least one series go 3-2 on Friday, but the St. Louis Blues hope to make it both.
First, Pekka Rinne and the Predators hope to eliminate Jake Allen and the Blues in Game 5 of that series. If Nashville manages that, they’ll advance to a conference final round for the first time in team history.
Later on, Game 5 isn’t quite do-or-die for the Ducks or Oilers, but the stakes are certainly high. Connor McDavid and the Oilers hope to keep this streak of road teams winning every game in this series, but to take a 3-2 lead they’ll need to either slow or out-gun Ryan Getzlaf & Co.
It should be a fun Friday with two big Game 5’s out West. Here’s what you need to know to watch the games.
Nashville Predators vs. St. Louis Blues (Preds lead 3-1)
Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
Network: NBCSN
Click here for the livestream link
Watch the highlights from Nashville’s win in Game 4
Edmonton Oilers vs. Anaheim Ducks (series tied 2-2)
Time: 10: 30 p.m. ET
Network: NBCSN
Click here for the livestream link
Watch the highlights from Anaheim’s OT win in Game 4