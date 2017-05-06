Video: McDavid bats in impressive goal; Draisaitl starts scoring vs. Ducks

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Things didn’t go too well for the Edmonton Oilers in the first period, but they remained tied with the Anaheim Ducks at 0-0.

The middle frame’s big a very different story.

Just 15 seconds in Leon Draisaitl continued to feast on the Ducks, scoring the 1-0 goal while Edmonton was already feeling great about some key defensemen at least being healthy enough to play through pain.

(The playoffs can make it tough to know when to say “hurt” vs. “injured.”)

The highlight of the Oilers’ first two goals came from captain/wunderkind Connor McDavid, who made the Ducks pay for a lack of discipline with a righteous “bunt” of a goal. Watch that impressive display of hand-eye-coordination in GIF form below and in the video above this post’s headline.

Connor McDavid is here to chew gum and score #StanleyCup playoff goals…and he's all out of bubblegum. Stream: https://t.co/9K8GFBZzyX pic.twitter.com/eIlsWgMGaK — NBCSN (@NBCSN) May 6, 2017

Moments before this post was going up, Edmonton made it 3-0. Could be trouble for Anaheim.