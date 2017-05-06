Getty

Crosby, Sheary pass baseline concussion tests, will be game-time decisions

By Adam GretzMay 6, 2017, 12:32 PM EDT

The Pittsburgh Penguins could have Sidney Crosby and Conor Sheary back in the lineup on Saturday night for Game 5 of their second-round series against the Washington Capitals.

Coach Mike Sullivan announced on Saturday morning that both players passed their baseline concussion tests and will be game-time decisions. Sullivan added that Crosby has “had a number of positive days.”

Both players missed Game 4 of the series — which the Penguins won 3-2 to take a 3-1 series lead — due to concussions. Crosby was injured when he was cross-checked in the head by Matt Niskanen early in the first period of Game 3. Niskanen was given a five-minute major for cross-checking and ejected from the game but received no additional discipline from the NHL.

Sheary was knocked out of the same game following a collision with teammate Patric Hornqvist in the second period.

Both players were full participants in practice on Friday, with Crosby taking his spot on the top-line between Jake Guentzel and Hornqvist.

Sheary skated on the third line alongside Nick Bonino and Bryan Rust.

Crosby has 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in eight playoff games, including two goals and two assists in this series.

Capitals talk about need to ‘loosen up a bit’ heading into Game 5

By Adam GretzMay 6, 2017, 11:51 AM EDT

If you’re a Washington Capitals fan you have no doubt seen this movie before.

Entering Game 5 against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night, the team is facing elimination against its long-time arch nemesis and postseason tormenter after what was a wildly successful regular season. It is a scene that has played several times over the years, and if the Capitals are going to flip the script and erase all of those disappointing memories they are going to have to win three consecutive games starting tonight.

Before Saturday’s game several members of the Capitals talked about the need to clear their heads, stay loose, and not grip their sticks too tight heading into what is, at the moment, their biggest game of the season.

Said defenseman Matt Niskanen, via Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press, “you can’t play well if you’re tight. Those sprinters, they’re loose. Your body works better. You have to clear your head.”

Starting goalie Braden Holtby said it is still a confident group and that the team realizes they are “gripping our sticks a bit tight and we just need to loosen up a bit.”

The most interesting comment, though, may have come from defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk.

“With the history in this locker room, what’s happened in the past, it can cause you to grip your stick a little bit tighter.”

You might be noticing a theme in those comments.

What is so fascinating about Shattenkirk’s comment referencing the past is that he has only been a Capital for a couple of months and never experienced the things that happened to the team in the past. The fact that he’s referencing the past is, if nothing else, interesting and would seem to suggest that all of that stuff is at least on the minds of the players.

It’s also interesting because following the Capitals’ Game 4 loss in Pittsburgh (a game where the Capitals once again seemed to carry the play only to lose thanks to a great goaltending effort from Marc-Andre Fleury and a handful of self inflicted mistakes on the part of the Capitals) coach Barry Trotz was asked if his team’s struggles against the Penguins come down to “something mental.”

“Not really,” said Trotz. “I just think it’s more right now we have to find a way to get an extra goal. We have to get An extra save. I thought our top guys weren’t as good as they needed to be tonight.”

The Capitals have tried pretty much everything in this series to this point to get that extra goal or save. They benched their Vezina Trophy winning goalie in Game 2. They have used seven defensemen. They benched Brett Connolly, a 15-goal scorer during the regular season, for Paul Carey. They are apparently going to play Alex Ovechkin on the third-line on Saturday, most likely in an effort to double-shift him. They have outshot and outchanced the Penguins by a significant margin in just about every game. The results, so far, remain the same.

2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs Schedule for Saturday, May 6

By Adam GretzMay 6, 2017, 9:46 AM EDT

The second-round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues on Saturday with a doubleheader on the NBC Networks.

The action starts with Game 5 of the New York Rangers-Ottawa Senators series at 3 p.m. ET, and is then followed by Game 5 of the Pittsburgh Penguins-Washington Capitals series at 7:15 p.m. ET on NBC. The Rangers and Senators enter their game tied at two games apiece, while the Penguins are looking to eliminate the Capitals.

Here is everything you need to know about Saturday’s games.

New York Rangers vs. Ottawa Senators

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Network: NBCSN (Stream Online Here)

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Washington Capitals

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

Network: NBC (Stream Online Here)

Corey Perry: Ducks kept believing during unlikely Game 5 comeback

By James O'BrienMay 6, 2017, 9:00 AM EDT

The Anaheim Ducks kept sending chance after chance at Cam Talbot and the Edmonton Oilers, finally enjoying a breakthrough when they rallied from down 3-0 to send Game 5 into overtime.

Several minutes into the second OT period, the Ducks got the puck in deep thanks to a hustle play by Ryan Getzlaf, who sent a nice pass to Corey Perry for the game-winner.

With that, the Ducks try to close out the Oilers in Edmonton in Game 6. In the video above, Perry discusses the rally, how the Ducks aimed to wear down Edmonton’s defense and what Anaheim must do to close out the series.

They’ll attempt to do so in Game 6, which airs on NBCSN at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday. You can also watch online and via the NBC Sports App (here is the livestream link).

Like hockey fans, Lucic doesn’t know what goalie interference is anymore

By James O'BrienMay 6, 2017, 3:07 AM EDT

You know how they say that comedy is “tragedy plus time?” Milan Lucic probably needs a little more time to back up his words about goalie interference calls being a “joke.”

Right now he’s just really, really mad, a scary sight for anyone who notes the power and strength Lucic boasts, especially when on a mission.

The Anaheim Ducks sent Game 5 to overtime (and eventually won the contest to take a 3-2 series lead) after Rickard Rakell scored a very controversial 3-3 goal, which more than a few people believed involved goalie interference. Take a look at it, noting Ryan Kesler‘s involvement in particular:

Lucic provided some of the angriest comments in response to that goal, as TSN’s Frank Seravalli notes.

“I don’t even know what goalie interference is anymore. It’s a joke,” Lucic said. “If someone knows what goalie interference is anymore, please call me and tell me.”

The parallels between the controversies regarding what the NFL defines as a catch (or not) and the goalie interference confusion keep getting stronger. Some might say that the NHL’s headaches are even more profound.

Especially because, you know, angry Lucic.

Are you trembling even if you weren’t at fault? *nervous laugh*

During his post-game comments, Todd McLellan also said that he doesn’t know what goalie interference is anymore.

Plenty of observers were unhappy with that verdict. Occasional NBC analyst Ray Ferraro’s tweet was especially amusing.

“All gummed up.” That’s both a fitting and funny way to put it. Maybe Lucic will be able to laugh about this stuff with some time.

More: Bruce Boudreau spoke for the people on goalie interference too.