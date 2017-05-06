Corey Perry: Ducks kept believing during unlikely Game 5 comeback

The Anaheim Ducks kept sending chance after chance at Cam Talbot and the Edmonton Oilers, finally enjoying a breakthrough when they rallied from down 3-0 to send Game 5 into overtime.
Several minutes into the second OT period, the Ducks got the puck in deep thanks to a hustle play by Ryan Getzlaf, who sent a nice pass to Corey Perry for the game-winner.
With that, the Ducks try to close out the Oilers in Edmonton in Game 6. In the video above, Perry discusses the rally, how the Ducks aimed to wear down Edmonton’s defense and what Anaheim must do to close out the series.
They’ll attempt to do so in Game 6, which airs on NBCSN at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday. You can also watch online and via the NBC Sports App (here is the livestream link).
The second-round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs continues on Saturday with a doubleheader on the NBC Networks.
The action starts with Game 5 of the New York Rangers-Ottawa Senators series at 3 p.m. ET, and is then followed by Game 5 of the Pittsburgh Penguins-Washington Capitals series at 7:15 p.m. ET on NBC. The Rangers and Senators enter their game tied at two games apiece, while the Penguins are looking to eliminate the Capitals.
Here is everything you need to know about Saturday’s games.
New York Rangers vs. Ottawa Senators
Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
Network: NBCSN (Stream Online Here)
Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Washington Capitals
Time: 7:15 p.m. ET
Network: NBC (Stream Online Here)
You know how they say that comedy is “tragedy plus time?” Milan Lucic probably needs a little more time to back up his words about goalie interference calls being a “joke.”
Right now he’s just really, really mad, a scary sight for anyone who notes the power and strength Lucic boasts, especially when on a mission.
The Anaheim Ducks sent Game 5 to overtime (and eventually won the contest to take a 3-2 series lead) after Rickard Rakell scored a very controversial 3-3 goal, which more than a few people believed involved goalie interference. Take a look at it, noting Ryan Kesler‘s involvement in particular:
Lucic provided some of the angriest comments in response to that goal, as TSN’s Frank Seravalli notes.
“I don’t even know what goalie interference is anymore. It’s a joke,” Lucic said. “If someone knows what goalie interference is anymore, please call me and tell me.”
The parallels between the controversies regarding what the NFL defines as a catch (or not) and the goalie interference confusion keep getting stronger. Some might say that the NHL’s headaches are even more profound.
Especially because, you know, angry Lucic.
Are you trembling even if you weren’t at fault? *nervous laugh*
During his post-game comments, Todd McLellan also said that he doesn’t know what goalie interference is anymore.
Plenty of observers were unhappy with that verdict. Occasional NBC analyst Ray Ferraro’s tweet was especially amusing.
“All gummed up.” That’s both a fitting and funny way to put it. Maybe Lucic will be able to laugh about this stuff with some time.
More: Bruce Boudreau spoke for the people on goalie interference too.
A true test of a playoff team – young or old – is how you respond to seemingly crushing defeats. We’ll get an idea of how the Edmonton Oilers respond to adversity after the sort of loss that is just downright bewildering.
With barely more than three minutes remaining in regulation, the Oilers held a 3-0 lead against the Anaheim Ducks in Game 5.
Three wacky goals – the last coming in the final 15 seconds amid plenty of controversy – pushed the game to overtime. After a full overtime period, Ryan Getzlaf sent a nice pass to Corey Perry, who scored what looked like a “video game goal” to win the game 4-3 in double OT, giving the Ducks a 3-2 series lead.
The Oilers have to gather themselves after seeing their 2-0 series lead evaporate, and again, the goal that sent to game to overtime could very well have been considered goalie interference.
Interestingly, Oilers fans have experienced a similar loss, even if the players they are cheering for have not.
Along with dealing with the shock, the Oilers may need to shake off some fatigue. Adam Larsson almost played 45 minutes (44:58), a new high for the 2016-17 campaign. While most of the Edmonton players who were banged up in Game 5 came back, you have to wonder how close they’ll be to 100 percent.
Naturally, the Ducks have some players who had to push it too, with Getzlaf dominating and Ryan Kesler playing difficult minutes.
Fair or not, the Ducks have the Oilers on the ropes. Game 6 airs on NBCSN at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday. You can also watch online and via the NBC Sports App. (Click here for the livestream link.)
There aren’t many fights in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, especially as full-time enforcers are on the verge of going extinct.
Most of them “mean something” nowadays, or at least happen in especially wild games. It’s also a big risk to make the decision to drop the gloves, as an opponent can lure you in to get their team a big power play.
The bout between Zack Kassian of the Edmonton Oilers and Nick Ritchie of the Anaheim Ducks didn’t really make a big impact from a narrative standpoint, but there was plenty of hate involved. Check it out if you need something to distract you from the nerves of overtime.