WATCH LIVE: Game 5 for Predators – Blues, Oilers – Ducks

By James O'BrienMay 5, 2017, 6:42 PM EDT

We’ll see at least one series go 3-2 on Friday, but the St. Louis Blues hope to make it both.

First, Pekka Rinne and the Predators hope to eliminate Jake Allen and the Blues in Game 5 of that series. If Nashville manages that, they’ll advance to a conference final round for the first time in team history.

Later on, Game 5 isn’t quite do-or-die for the Ducks or Oilers, but the stakes are certainly high. Connor McDavid and the Oilers hope to keep this streak of road teams winning every game in this series, but to take a 3-2 lead they’ll need to either slow or out-gun Ryan Getzlaf & Co.

It should be a fun Friday with two big Game 5’s out West. Here’s what you need to know to watch the games.

Nashville Predators vs. St. Louis Blues (Preds lead 3-1)

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Network: NBCSN

Watch the highlights from Nashville’s win in Game 4

Edmonton Oilers vs. Anaheim Ducks (series tied 2-2)

Time: 10: 30 p.m. ET

Network: NBCSN

Watch the highlights from Anaheim’s OT win in Game 4

Video: Gudas drops Giroux with one punch at World Championship

By James O'BrienMay 5, 2017, 6:54 PM EDT

So, uh, this one is kind of hard to fathom.

Radko Gudas and Claude Giroux normally suit up together as members of the Philadelphia Flyers. Giroux is Gudas’ captain, after all.

But, teammates face off against each other at the World Championship as was the case for Giroux (representing Canada) vs. Gudas and the Czech Republic. Thus, we have the violent defenseman dropping the Flyers scoring star with one punch while he also intimidates Nathan MacKinnon in a clip you really have to see to believe.

CSN Philly provided that video. More on that here.

Canada ended up winning the game 4-1. Giroux and Jakub Voracek seemed a lot friendlier.

Germany upsets U.S. in World Championship stunner

By Mike HalfordMay 5, 2017, 5:04 PM EDT

In front of a sold-out home crowd, the host Germans got off to a dream start at the 2017 World Hockey Championship with a 2-1 win over the United States.

Tobias Rieder and Patrick Hager scored the goals for Germany, who impressed in front of 18,600 boisterous fans at the Lanxess Arena in Cologne. Isles netminder Thomas Greiss was terrific in goal, stopping 42 of 43 shots.

The lone U.S. marker came from captain Connor Murphy.

Though it’s only the first game and hardly catastrophic for the U.S., today’s result is still a significant accomplishment for a German side featuring just three NHLers (Rieder, Greiss and Dennis Seidneberg). It toppled an American squad featuring the likes of Johnny Gaudreau, Jack Eichel and Dylan Larkin up front.

What’s more, the U.S. men came into this tourney sitting fourth in the IIHF rankings, while Germany was 10th.

Looking ahead, the Americans will look to regroup during Saturday’s off-day before returning to action Sunday with a game against Denmark. Germany, meanwhile, will hope to carry over some momentum from today into its next two games, which are tough ones — Saturday against Sweden, and Monday against Russia.

 

For Vegas, landing Shipachyov was ‘a very good start’

By Mike HalfordMay 5, 2017, 3:24 PM EDT

As the first major signing in Las Vegas Golden Knights history, Vadim Shipachyov faces some pretty high expectations.

But to hear George McPhee explain it, Shipachyov is more than capable of meeting them.

“He brings skill and leadership to our organization — he wanted to be a Vegas Golden Knight, and we wanted him,” McPhee said on Friday’s media call, in announcing Shipachyov’s two-year, $9 million deal. “He’s been highly productive. He’s been a very good player and continues to improve.

“He’s a skilled center iceman. They’re very, very, very hard to find.”

Shipachyov, 30, has never played in the NHL before, but is regarded by many as one of the best players not in the world’s best league. He’s lit up the KHL over the last couple of years, and been equally productive representing his native Russia on the international scene.

But that’s not the only reason why his signing caught the NHL’s attention.

Shipachyov was rumored to be on the want list of a number of clubs and, according to Sportsnet, turned down a four-year, $20 million offer from his former team, SKA Saint Petersburg, to join an expansion franchise with just one other player under contract.

The $9 million obviously played a big role in getting Shipachyov to Vegas, but there were other lures as well. McPhee outlined a huge opportunity for minutes and role — saying the team expects him to be in the top-six forward group — and fielded questions about Shipachyov being part of the club’s leadership group. (Shipachyov has previously served as captain both for SKA and the Russian national team.)

Looking ahead, it’ll be interesting to see what McPhee does next. On Friday’s call, he confirmed reports the club has spoken with Evgeni Dadonov, Shipachyov’s running mate in Saint Petersburg and on Team Russia.

If they’re able to land Dadonov, the Golden Knights may upgrade their very good start to a great one.

Steen’s status in question as Blues face elimination

By Jason BroughMay 5, 2017, 3:13 PM EDT

The St. Louis Blues are facing elimination tonight, and they may have to face it without one of their top forwards, Alex Steen.

At the very least, he won’t be 100 percent.

From NHL.com:

Steen did not participate in the morning skate and Blues coach Mike Yeo would not comment on his status for the game.

Steen has regularly missed practices throughout the playoffs but hasn’t missed a game. The forward has been dealing with a lower-body injury, left the arena Friday on crutches and has regularly worn a walking boot.

“We’ll see,” Yeo said. “I don’t know. I’m not going to talk about the lineup right now.”

Steen is tied with Jaden Schwartz for the Blues’ postseason scoring lead. They each have three goals and four assists in nine games.

The Blues trail their series with Nashville, 3-1. The Predators can advance to their first conference final with a win tonight in St. Louis.

