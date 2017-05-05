Preds can advance to first conference final tonight

1 Comment
Associated PressMay 5, 2017, 3:04 PM EDT

ST. LOUIS — Pekka Rinne was drafted by the Nashville Predators in the eighth round in 2004, back when the franchise was celebrating its first playoff appearance.

Thirteen years, 11 NHL seasons and 564 games later, Rinne and the team that drafted him in a round that no longer exists are a win away from reaching a place they’ve never been before.

If Nashville can eliminate the St. Louis Blues in Game 5 of their Western Conference semifinal Friday night at Scottrade Center, it will earn its first conference final spot.

“It would be huge for the organization,” Rinne said Tuesday night after stopping 32 shots in a 2-1 Game 4 win that gave the Predators a 3-1 series lead. “Our fans, our players and the city are hungry for the next round. When you have a chance to close these things out, you really have to step on their throat.”

Nashville proved to be superb closers in the first round, sending the Chicago Blackhawks home in four straight games, including a 4-1 victory in Game 4. While it has been the better team in this round as well, evidence suggests this closeout game might not go as smoothly as the first one.

St. Louis played well for most of Game 4, doing most of what it pledged to do after a 3-1 defeat in Game 3 which wasn’t close. It played more physically, outshot the Predators for the first time in the series and won 53 percent of faceoffs.

But Rinne, Ryan Ellis and James Neal offset the Blues’ solid performance with their heroics. Rinne improved to 7-1 in the playoffs with a microscopic 1.33 goals-against average, upping his save percentage to .953.

Ellis scored in his seventh straight game, tying the franchise playoff record with his fourth goal of the playoffs early in the third period. Neal supplied the game-winner with a spinning wrist shot that beat Jake Allen over the stick side with just under seven minutes left.

It capped Neal’s best game of the postseason. The right winger fired 10 shots in Game 4 and could have scored another goal were it not for Allen’s terrific stop early in the third period.

“You’re fighting for every chance you get and every piece of ice,” Neal said. “It’s a tough game, so you try to get good looks. When you get good looks, you try to get them off good.”

St. Louis doesn’t plan to change a whole lot from Game 4, other than perhaps reducing its time in the penalty box. The Blues took seven minors Tuesday night after drawing six in Game 3.

Nashville has three power play markers in the series and two other goals that occurred less than 30 seconds after 5-on-4 time ended.

“I think we did a lot of things better tonight than we have in the previous games,” St. Louis captain Alex Pietrangelo said after Game 4. “We put a lot more emphasis on the small things shot blocks and communication being there.”

Should the Blues stave off elimination, Game 6 would occur Sunday in Nashville.

For Vegas, landing Shipachyov was ‘a very good start’

Getty
Leave a comment
By Mike HalfordMay 5, 2017, 3:24 PM EDT

As the first major signing in Las Vegas Golden Knights history, Vadim Shipachyov faces some pretty high expectations.

But to hear George McPhee explain it, Shipachyov is more than capable of meeting them.

“He brings skill and leadership to our organization — he wanted to be a Vegas Golden Knight, and we wanted him,” McPhee said on Friday’s media call, in announcing Shipachyov’s two-year, $9 million deal. “He’s been highly productive. He’s been a very good player and continues to improve.

“He’s a skilled center iceman. They’re very, very, very hard to find.”

Shipachyov, 30, has never played in the NHL before, but is regarded by many as one of the best players not in the world’s best league. He’s lit up the KHL over the last couple of years, and been equally productive representing his native Russia on the international scene.

But that’s not the only reason why his signing caught the NHL’s attention.

Shipachyov was rumored to be on the want list of a number of clubs and, according to Sportsnet, turned down a four-year, $20 million offer from his former team, SKA Saint Petersburg, to join an expansion franchise with just one other player under contract.

The $9 million obviously played a big role in getting Shipachyov to Vegas, but there were other lures as well. McPhee outlined a huge opportunity for minutes and role — saying the team expects him to be in the top-six forward group — and fielded questions about Shipachyov being part of the club’s leadership group. (Shipachyov has previously served as captain both for SKA and the Russian national team.)

Looking ahead, it’ll be interesting to see what McPhee does next. On Friday’s call, he confirmed reports the club has spoken with Evgeni Dadonov, Shipachyov’s running mate in Saint Petersburg and on Team Russia.

If they’re able to land Dadonov, the Golden Knights may upgrade their very good start to a great one.

Steen’s status in question as Blues face elimination

Getty
Leave a comment
By Jason BroughMay 5, 2017, 3:13 PM EDT

The St. Louis Blues are facing elimination tonight, and they may have to face it without one of their top forwards, Alex Steen.

At the very least, he won’t be 100 percent.

From NHL.com:

Steen did not participate in the morning skate and Blues coach Mike Yeo would not comment on his status for the game.

Steen has regularly missed practices throughout the playoffs but hasn’t missed a game. The forward has been dealing with a lower-body injury, left the arena Friday on crutches and has regularly worn a walking boot.

“We’ll see,” Yeo said. “I don’t know. I’m not going to talk about the lineup right now.”

Steen is tied with Jaden Schwartz for the Blues’ postseason scoring lead. They each have three goals and four assists in nine games.

The Blues trail their series with Nashville, 3-1. The Predators can advance to their first conference final with a win tonight in St. Louis.

Related: Blues shuffle lines after Game 4 loss

Eberle even more under microscope after bad turnover in Game 4

5 Comments
By Jason BroughMay 5, 2017, 2:04 PM EDT

Todd McLellan wanted more from Jordan Eberle.

What he got was a brutal turnover that led to an Anaheim goal.

The turnover occurred Wednesday in the second minute of the second period.  The Oilers had a 2-0 lead in Game 4, but the Ducks were pressing in Edmonton’s end.

It was then that Eberle got to a loose puck and had a chance to make a play along the boards — either get it out or get it to center Ryan Nugent-Hopkins.

And if those two options weren’t available, eat it.

Instead, Eberle cleared it weakly to the blue line where Anaheim’s Brandon Montour was waiting. Montour passed it to Ryan Getzlaf, who ripped it past Cam Talbot to make it 2-1.

Eberle was soon demoted to the fourth line. He finished with just 11:39 of ice time. The Ducks won, 4-3, in overtime, tying the series at two games apiece.

Afterwards, Eberle’s coach chose not to pile on.

“He’s not the only one who made mistakes,” said McLellan, per the Edmonton Sun.

But it was a bad mistake at a bad time. And it was made by a highly paid player who was already under the microscope.

Game 5 goes tonight in Anaheim, and it remains to be seen where, and with whom, Eberle will play. But the 26-year-old winger could sure use his first goal of the playoffs. He only has two assists in 10 games, and he’s a minus-5.

Safe to say, if his play doesn’t improve, and if the Oilers don’t get past the Ducks, expect to hear Eberle’s name resurface in trade rumors this offseason.

WATCH LIVE: USA versus Germany, World Hockey Championship

Getty
1 Comment
By Mike HalfordMay 5, 2017, 1:58 PM EDT

Team USA will get its 2017 World Hockey Championship underway on Friday against the host Germans, and you can catch all the action on NBCSports.com.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE (Puck drop is set for 2:15 p.m. ET)

The U.S. has compiled an impressive roster as it looks to get back into the medals after missing last year. Johnny Gaudreau, Jack Eichel, Brock Nelson, Jacob Trouba and Dylan Larkin are just a few of the more notable participants.

Today, the Americans will take on Germany, one of the two tournament hosts (France is the other).

Though the Germans are short on big-name talent — Thomas Greiss, Dennis Seidenberg and Tobias Rieder are the lone NHLers — they will be buoyed by a home crowd, as today’s game will be played at the Lanxess Arena in Cologne.