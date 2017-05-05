PHT Morning Skate: The top 5 goaltending performances in recent history

–The Hockey News look at the five greatest playoff goaltending performances in recent history. Former Bruins goalie Tim Thomas was incredible during Boston’s 2011 Stanley Cup run. Former Ducks goalie J.S. Giguere had a pretty impressive stretch of his own in 2003. (The Hockey News)

—Craig Anderson was pulled in last night’s game, but he still took the time to speak to this young Rangers fan while sitting on the bench. After a poor performance, it would have been easy for Anderson to ignore the kid. Credit to him for giving the youngster the time of day. (BarDown)

–Here’s a cute little Q&A with St. Louis Blues goalie Carter Hutton. Fun facts: He enjoys pizza, Game of Thrones and Taylor Swift, and he’s not a fan of being hit in the mask. (NHLPA.com)

—Oscar Lindberg scored two goals, including the game-winner, in New York’s 4-1 win over the Senators in Game 4 at MSG. To make matters worse for Ottawa, Erik Karlsson didn’t finish the game, but he’s expected to be fine for Game 5. You can check out the highlights from Game 4 by clicking the video at the top of the page.

–Three years ago, Rich Peverley nearly died during a game when his heart stopped beating. Peverley is still alive because there was an automatic external defibrillator in the arena. Now, he’s teamed up with “The Heart and Stroke Foundation”. The goal is to raise money so that defibrillators can be put in more schools. He also wants to teach kids how to use them. (The Globe and Mail)

–Hockey Night in Canada’s Don Cherry had some strong words for Pens forward Nick Bonino. As you may remember, Bonino sold a high-sticking call on T.J. Oshie late in Game 4. Cherry wasn’t too impressed. “Look at that phony guy. Kids, never ever. We’re Canadians, we don’t do that. We don’t fake injuries. Sure, you’re going to say ‘what about Billy Barber? What about guys falling down?’ We do—you get a little tug, you go down—you shouldn’t, but you do. But we never fake injuries.” (Sportsnet)

–Former KHL superstar Vadim Shipachyov become the second player under contract to the Golden Knights last night, and their social media team had some fun drawing up possible line combinations: