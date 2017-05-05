PHT Morning Skate: The top 5 goaltending performances in recent history

–The Hockey News look at the five greatest playoff goaltending performances in recent history. Former Bruins goalie Tim Thomas was incredible during Boston’s 2011 Stanley Cup run. Former Ducks goalie J.S. Giguere had a pretty impressive stretch of his own in 2003. (The Hockey News)

Craig Anderson was pulled in last night’s game, but he still took the time to speak to this young Rangers fan while sitting on the bench. After a poor performance, it would have been easy for Anderson to ignore the kid. Credit to him for giving the youngster the time of day. (BarDown)

–Here’s a cute little Q&A with St. Louis Blues goalie Carter Hutton. Fun facts: He enjoys pizza, Game of Thrones and Taylor Swift, and he’s not a fan of being hit in the mask. (NHLPA.com)

Oscar Lindberg scored two goals, including the game-winner, in New York’s 4-1 win over the Senators in Game 4 at MSG. To make matters worse for Ottawa, Erik Karlsson didn’t finish the game, but he’s expected to be fine for Game 5. You can check out the highlights from Game 4 by clicking the video at the top of the page.

–Three years ago, Rich Peverley nearly died during a game when his heart stopped beating. Peverley is still alive because there was an automatic external defibrillator in the arena. Now, he’s teamed up with “The Heart and Stroke Foundation”. The goal is to raise money so that defibrillators can be put in more schools. He also wants to teach kids how to use them.  (The Globe and Mail)

–Hockey Night in Canada’s Don Cherry had some strong words for Pens forward Nick Bonino. As you may remember, Bonino sold a high-sticking call on T.J. Oshie late in Game 4. Cherry wasn’t too impressed. “Look at that phony guy. Kids, never ever. We’re Canadians, we don’t do that. We don’t fake injuries. Sure, you’re going to say ‘what about Billy Barber? What about guys falling down?’ We do—you get a little tug, you go down—you shouldn’t, but you do. But we never fake injuries.” (Sportsnet)

–Former KHL superstar Vadim Shipachyov become the second player under contract to the Golden Knights last night, and their social media team had some fun drawing up possible line combinations:

2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs schedule for Friday, May 5

We’ve got two games on the NHL schedule tonight.

The Blues will look to extend their series against the Predators, while Edmonton and Anaheim look to jump ahead in their series.

Here’s what you need to know:

Nashville Predators vs. St. Louis Blues (Preds lead 3-1)

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Network: NBCSN

Watch the highlights from Nashville’s win in Game 4

Edmonton Oilers vs. Anaheim Ducks (series tied 2-2)

Time: 10: 30 p.m. ET

Network: NBCSN

Watch the highlights from Anaheim’s OT win in Game 4

‘You really have to step on their throat’: Rinne, Preds look to close out Blues in Game 5

ST. LOUIS — Pekka Rinne was drafted by the Nashville Predators in the eighth round in 2004, back when the franchise was celebrating its first playoff appearance.

Thirteen years, 11 NHL seasons and 564 games later, Rinne and the team that drafted him in a round that no longer exists are a win away from reaching a place they’ve never been before.

If Nashville can eliminate the St. Louis Blues in Game 5 of their Western Conference semifinal Friday night at Scottrade Center, it will earn its first conference final spot.

“It would be huge for the organization,” Rinne said Tuesday night after stopping 32 shots in a 2-1 Game 4 win that gave the Predators a 3-1 series lead. “Our fans, our players and the city are hungry for the next round. When you have a chance to close these things out, you really have to step on their throat.”

Nashville proved to be superb closers in the first round, sending the Chicago Blackhawks home in four straight games, including a 4-1 victory in Game 4. While it has been the better team in this round as well, evidence suggests this closeout game might not go as smoothly as the first one.

St. Louis played well for most of Game 4, doing most of what it pledged to do after a 3-1 defeat in Game 3 which wasn’t close. It played more physically, outshot the Predators for the first time in the series and won 53 percent of faceoffs.

But Rinne, Ryan Ellis and James Neal offset the Blues’ solid performance with their heroics. Rinne improved to 7-1 in the playoffs with a microscopic 1.33 goals-against average, upping his save percentage to .953.

Ellis scored in his seventh straight game, tying the franchise playoff record with his fourth goal of the playoffs early in the third period. Neal supplied the game-winner with a spinning wrist shot that beat Jake Allen over the stick side with just under seven minutes left.

It capped Neal’s best game of the postseason. The right winger fired 10 shots in Game 4 and could have scored another goal were it not for Allen’s terrific stop early in the third period.

“You’re fighting for every chance you get and every piece of ice,” Neal said. “It’s a tough game, so you try to get good looks. When you get good looks, you try to get them off good.”

St. Louis doesn’t plan to change a whole lot from Game 4, other than perhaps reducing its time in the penalty box. The Blues took seven minors Tuesday night after drawing six in Game 3.

Nashville has three power play markers in the series and two other goals that occurred less than 30 seconds after 5-on-4 time ended.

“I think we did a lot of things better tonight than we have in the previous games,” St. Louis captain Alex Pietrangelo said after Game 4. “We put a lot more emphasis on the small things shot blocks and communication being there.”

Should the Blues stave off elimination, Game 6 would occur Sunday in Nashville.

Golden Knights sign KHL high-scorer Vadim Shipachyov for two years, $9M

Vadim Shipachyov isn’t the first player to ever sign with the Vegas Golden Knights. He probably counts as their first “big” signing, though.

The team announced that they signed the 30-year-old forward to a two-year, $9 million contract on Thursday.

“Vadim is a highly skilled playmaker who has had an impressive career in the Kontinental Hockey League,” GM George McPhee said. “He has won two KHL championships, has been among the league leaders in scoring the last two seasons and has enjoyed success at the international level for Team Russia. We believe he can be an impact player in the NHL.”

Indeed, Shipachyov was strong in 2016-17, generating the third-highest point total in the KHL with 76, just two behind SKA Saint Petersburg teammate and former NHL All-Star Ilya Kovalchuk. (Who may also be heading to North America next season).

Shipachyov wasn’t drafted by an NHL team, but those numbers are promising.

It’s unclear how much talent the Golden Knights can wring from the expansion draft, but they can offer interesting opportunities to a wide variety of free agents (from overseas, the NCAA or the unrestricted market) in possibly getting a prominent role.

You could say that giving a $4.5 million cap hit to a guy who’s never played in the NHL is a gamble … and the Golden Knights would probably like it if you did.

(At least privately.)

NHL.com has more on the Golden Knights’ newest signing.

Rangers silence Senators to tie series; questions loom about Karlsson

Through the first two games, the Ottawa Senators were finding ways to win against the Rangers. In the past two at Madison Square Garden, they’ve barely been able to score.

The Rangers managed their second 4-1 win in a row to take Game 4 on Thursday, tying the series at 2-2.

While Ottawa won both of its games by a single goal (one in overtime), each Rangers victory was really never in doubt. Now the doubt really revolves around the Senators’ overall play and the health of their roster, particularly with all-world defenseman Erik Karlsson skipping the third period because of a possible injury (or maybe a little of that and a little bit of logical rest in a lost cause of a game).

Things got a little nasty to end this contest, which isn’t really surprising considering how lopsided Games 3 and 4 were. Critics may cause one or both teams of a little *cough* “message-sending.”

Oscar Lindberg was one of the standouts of Game 4, collecting two goals. Chris Kreider may have boosted his confidence – and possibly even the confidence of a struggling power play – with his own tally. Tanner Glass had a nice moment or two of his own even not considering the violence.

About the best news for Ottawa is that every win counts the same in the playoffs, whether it’s a 4-1 pasting or a one-goal nail-biter. Perhaps the Senators will benefit from the last change or the boost you get from a home crowd, but either way, there’s plenty of room for improvement.

Game 5 airs on NBCSN at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday. You’ll be able to stream the action here.