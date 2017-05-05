Oilers defense dodges most of injury scares

Luck is a big factor in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but it isn’t always a matter of random bounces on goals. Sometimes these battles of attrition come down to who gets injured, who gets hurt and who stays healthy.

The first period presents a serious cause for concern for the Edmonton Oilers; as many as three players are either banged-up or outright injured against the Anaheim Ducks.

Video will be added when available. For now, let’s look at how each blueliner might have been hurt.

First, Matt Benning was shaken up by a hard hit. Next, Andrej Sekera was ailing after a check by Ryan Getzlaf. Finally, Oscar Klefbom took a scary looking shot up high. You can see those three moments in the video above.

We might not know the extent of the damage for some time, but it’s a dicey situation as Klefbom and Sekera are especially important pieces for Edmonton.

Updated: So far, Klefbom and Benning have been able to return. Mostly good news in the second period.