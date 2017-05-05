Getty

Hey, Blues are getting some calls so far in Game 5

May 5, 2017, 8:58 PM EDT

Update: The Predators received a similar chance in the second period, getting a 5-on-3 for a full two minutes. James Neal succeeded where the Blues failed, scoring on the power play to tie Game 5 1-1. We’ll see if that factors into who ultimately wins the contest.

***

A lot can change over the next two periods (or more if there’s overtime), but St. Louis Blues fans have less to gripe about in Game 5 than they did in Game 4. At least when it comes to officiating.

After being “doomed” by the extra penalty in losing to the Nashville Predators last time around, the Blues enjoyed some nice opportunities early on Friday.

Now, that’s not to say that anything fishy was afoot. The four-minute high-sticking penalty Mattias Ekholm received, which put the Predators in a 5-on-3 penalty kill situation for almost two minutes, seemed like the right call.

Here’s video of the call:

The Predators killed the first portion of the Blues’ power-play opportunities during a frantic end to the opening frame.

St. Louis will still have plenty of power play time to begin the second. If they can’t score, it could be one of those moments that the Blues end up regretting. (The Blues didn’t score on their power play and Nashville failed on an abbreviated one of their own.)

But, again, there could be plenty of plot twists as the game goes along – whether the refs are involved or not.

Watch Game 5 online here.

Hurricanes make Scott Darling goalie of future with four-year, $16.6M deal

May 5, 2017, 8:13 PM EDT

The Carolina Hurricanes made the most of their time getting Scott Darling‘s bargaining rights, as they signed him to a whopper of a contract on Friday.

The team announced that they signed Darling to a four-year, $16.6 million deal. With that, Darling will generate a $4.15 million cap hit. The 28-year-old’s contract will run through the 2020-21 season.

TSN’s Pierre LeBrun reports that the contract includes a limited no-trade clause.

Carolina sent a third-round pick to the Chicago Blackhawks to get this exclusive window to negotiate with the goalie, so this was a pricey acquisition. It’s also a very proactive move by a franchise that’s really struggled in net for a long time.

“Obviously Scott could have waited until July 1, to see what other options he might have as an unrestricted free agent,” GM Ron Francis said. “But he believes in what we are trying to do here and we are thrilled that he is committing to the Hurricanes and to Raleigh.”

Still some questions to answer

At the moment, Darling joins three goalies under substantial contracts in Carolina, as Cam Ward carries a $3.3 million cap hit and Eddie Lack covers a $2.75 million cap hit in 2017-18. Between possible trades and the expansion draft, the Hurricanes have some work to do to try to remedy that logjam.

Darling’s work in Chicago indicates that he won’t face much of a battle for starts, although it’s plausible that playing for a quality team like the Blackhawks may have given him a boost. (See: Ray Emery in 2012-13.) Even so, it’s a bold move for a team that boasts a lot of the pieces you’d look for in a hopeful contender.

Blues won’t have Steen, who was reportedly on crutches

May 5, 2017, 8:08 PM EDT

The St. Louis Blues will face down elimination against the Nashville Predators without key forward Alex Steen.

Dmitrij Jaskin takes Steen’s spot in the lineup on Friday.

If St. Louis beats Nashville in Game 5, you have to wonder if Steen will even be available going forward. Just about every on-the-scene account was less than promising.

This was especially worrisome:

So far, Ducks – Oilers series has been about ‘road-ice advantage’

May 5, 2017, 7:45 PM EDT

What we have learned during the second-round playoff matchup between the Anaheim Ducks and Edmonton Oilers is that home-ice advantage means nothing.

One of these clubs will take a 3-2 lead Friday night when the series moves back to the Honda Center in Anaheim.

The best-of seven set is now a best-of-three after each team won twice on the road.

Edmonton took the first two games, giving up a total of four goals. However, when the series shifted to Rogers Place, so did the Oilers’ hopes of a quick conclusion.

Anaheim got a goal from Jakob Silfverberg 45 seconds into overtime Wednesday night for a 4-3 win in Game 4 to even the series.

The Ducks moved into position to do so after cruising to a 6-3 victory on Sunday behind two goals from Silfverberg, who has emerged as an unsung playoff hero for Anaheim with seven goals, including two game-winners.

The right wing entered the playoffs with eight goals in 48 career postseason games.

Ryan Getzlaf, meanwhile, keeps producing for the Ducks. He had two goals and two assists, including one on Silfverberg’s Game 4 winner. It was the longtime center’s fifth multi-point game of the playoffs to give him a team-best 13 points.

Getzlaf also is tied with Silfverberg for the team lead with seven goals.

“It’s just another exclamation point on the type of player Getzy’s been for our hockey club,” Ducks coach Randy Carlyle said. “He’s our captain. He’s our leader. He’s done a lot of things that go unnoticed.

“Now in these situations in the playoffs, he’s been a guy that’s stepped to the forefront and taken the bull by the horns.”

Anaheim’s captain, who turns 32 on Wednesday, has three goals and three assists in four home playoff games in 2017.

Though the Oilers are in the postseason since 2006, they’re in a familiar situation.

Edmonton’s opening-round series with the San Jose Sharks was tied at two games apiece after the Oilers were blasted 7-0 on April 18 in California. Coach Todd McLellan’s team responded by taking the next two games to advance and he expects the team to step up.

“We won two games in (the Ducks’) building. Obviously, it’s a road series,” he told the Edmonton Journal. “We’ll take road-ice advantage into Game 5.”

If Connor McDavid, the Oilers’ 20-year-old captain, is worried, he’s not showing it.

“We were in this same position last series,” he told the NHL’s official website. “We’re going into a building where we’ve had success before, we’re comfortable playing there.”

“You never want to play a series where you lose both games at home, but that’s the case for both teams. Now it’s a race to two.”

McDavid (four goals, three assists) is tied with former Duck Patrick Maroon for second on the team in playoff scoring, three points behind Leon Draisaitl.

The native of Germany has registered all 10 of his postseason points over the last six games. That included a four-point effort in a 5-3 victory to open the series on April 26 in Anaheim.

Getzlaf and Draisaitl rank first and second, respectively, in playoff scoring this season among Western Conference players.

Game 6 is scheduled for Sunday night in Edmonton.

Video: Gudas drops Giroux with one punch at World Championship

May 5, 2017, 6:54 PM EDT

So, uh, this one is kind of hard to fathom.

Radko Gudas and Claude Giroux normally suit up together as members of the Philadelphia Flyers. Giroux is Gudas’ captain, after all.

But, teammates face off against each other at the World Championship as was the case for Giroux (representing Canada) vs. Gudas and the Czech Republic. Thus, we have the violent defenseman dropping the Flyers scoring star with one punch while he also intimidates Nathan MacKinnon in a clip you really have to see to believe.

CSN Philly provided that video. More on that here.

Canada ended up winning the game 4-1. Giroux and Jakub Voracek seemed a lot friendlier.