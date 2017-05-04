Video: Senators hang Anderson out to dry on Rangers goals

The Ottawa Senators boast some truly outstanding top guys, but even players at the level of Erik Karlsson and Craig Anderson can do so much.
In the case of Game 4 against the New York Rangers, the Sens have been asking a little too much of Anderson.
The Rangers have taken advantage of shaky Senators defense on the first two goals of the game, with Nick Holden cashing in on some nice puck movement for the 1-0 tally (below) and Oscar Lindberg making it 2-0 on a 2-on-0 rush (above).
So far, the Rangers have been beating up on the Senators at Madison Square Garden, increasing their chances of making this series 2-2 with seemingly every shift.
The Rangers actually added a goal to make it 3-0 through the first two periods. The Senators benched Anderson to begin the third.
Barring a historic comeback, the Ottawa Senators are going to lose Game 4 to the New York Rangers. That might not be their biggest loss from Thursday, though.
Erik Karlsson‘s been playing hurt – if not injured – during the playoffs, but things might have gotten too extreme for the all-world defenseman tonight.
Now, it’s not totally clear if he suffered a new injury or aggravated an old one, but either way, Karlsson sure seemed uncomfortable late in the second period. (See above.)
He hasn’t appeared in the final frame, a troubling sign for a Senators team that needs big plays and big minutes from Karlsson.
That seems like a lousy sign for Ottawa, but there’s at least some chance that Ottawa decided to give him an extra 20 minutes to heal up to fight another day.
When a team changes coaches, it often means that players get a clean slate, which is often an especially promising opportunity for “finesse” players.
Claude Julien made way for Bruce Cassidy in Boston, but it seems like the Bruins still view Ryan Spooner as less-than-essential.
He was reportedly on the trading block late in 2016, and the Hockey News’ Ryan Kennedy reports that the Bruins are shopping him again. More specifically, they’re essentially trying to trade Spooner’s negotiating rights, as he’s slated for restricted free agency this summer.
At the moment, three possible landing spots are to the New Jersey Devils, Vancouver Canucks or Vegas Golden Knights, according to Kennedy.
Spooner was solid but unspectacular in 2016-17. He collected two assists in four postseason games while generating 11 goals and 39 points in 78 regular-season games, slightly down from 2015-16’s totals.
Nothing spectacular there, yet he could conceivably give an offense-needy team a boost.
It seemed like Zack Smith wouldn’t be able to suit up for the Ottawa Senators in Game 4 on Thursday, but that game-time decision went the other way, as he’ll indeed be in.
Smith will take on the New York Rangers while Tommy Wingels is the healthy scratch.
Bobby Ryan was another guy who seemed like a bit of a toss-up, as he was hurt in the same painful loss as Smith. He’s gutting it out, too, as the Senators aim to take a 3-1 series lead against the Rangers.
Check out the full roster report here.
Here is the livestream link for Game 4, which is airing on NBCSN right now.
On Monday, the Penguins and Capitals provided the only (NHL) game in town. Tonight, the New York Rangers and Ottawa Senators get the chance to showcase their Game 4.
So far, the home team won every contest in this series. If that continues, Henrik Lundqvist and the Rangers tie things up 2-2. Erik Karlsson and the Senators would love to heal up, so making this a shorter series would be ideal; getting a 3-1 edge would be a huge step in that direction.
Here’s what you need to know to watch the action.
Ottawa Senators vs. New York Rangers (Ottawa leads 2-1)
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Network: NBCSN (stream here)
Game 3 highlights