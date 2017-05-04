Video: Senators hang Anderson out to dry on Rangers goals

The Ottawa Senators boast some truly outstanding top guys, but even players at the level of Erik Karlsson and Craig Anderson can do so much.

In the case of Game 4 against the New York Rangers, the Sens have been asking a little too much of Anderson.

The Rangers have taken advantage of shaky Senators defense on the first two goals of the game, with Nick Holden cashing in on some nice puck movement for the 1-0 tally (below) and Oscar Lindberg making it 2-0 on a 2-on-0 rush (above).

So far, the Rangers have been beating up on the Senators at Madison Square Garden, increasing their chances of making this series 2-2 with seemingly every shift.

The Rangers actually added a goal to make it 3-0 through the first two periods. The Senators benched Anderson to begin the third.