Senators get Zack Smith for Game 4 after all; Bobby Ryan’s in as well

It seemed like Zack Smith wouldn’t be able to suit up for the Ottawa Senators in Game 4 on Thursday, but that game-time decision went the other way, as he’ll indeed be in.
Smith will take on the New York Rangers while Tommy Wingels is the healthy scratch.
Bobby Ryan was another guy who seemed like a bit of a toss-up, as he was hurt in the same painful loss as Smith. He’s gutting it out, too, as the Senators aim to take a 3-1 series lead against the Rangers.
On Monday, the Penguins and Capitals provided the only (NHL) game in town. Tonight, the New York Rangers and Ottawa Senators get the chance to showcase their Game 4.
So far, the home team won every contest in this series. If that continues, Henrik Lundqvist and the Rangers tie things up 2-2. Erik Karlsson and the Senators would love to heal up, so making this a shorter series would be ideal; getting a 3-1 edge would be a huge step in that direction.
Ottawa Senators vs. New York Rangers (Ottawa leads 2-1)
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Network: NBCSN (stream here)
Game 3 highlights
TORONTO (AP) Former NHL forward Keith Primeau has a good idea what injured Pittsburgh Penguins superstar Sidney Crosby is going through.
The effects of at least four concussions forced Primeau to retire in 2006 after trying for over a year to get back in the Philadelphia Flyers lineup. He was eventually told that it would be best if he stopped playing and he did a month later.
“If I knew then what I know now, the ultimate decision would have been for me to call it quits earlier,” Primeau told The Canadian Press on Wednesday. “But there was no chance that I was ever going to do that. How do you convince somebody? You’re playing a little bit of Russian roulette.”
Crosby suffered what’s believed to be the fourth concussion of his career Monday night against the Washington Capitals. His return date is uncertain.
Crosby was out of action for almost a year after suffering a pair of head injuries in early 2011. He suffered another concussion last October but only missed two weeks of action.
Making things even more difficult for Crosby is that his latest injury came in the heat of a playoff series against an archrival. Primeau said personal pride can sometimes get in the way of clear decision-making.
“You feel like you’re against the odds or you’re beating the odds,” Primeau said. “In reality, you don’t have the ability to look at the full picture.”
The 29-year-old Crosby led the NHL with 44 goals during the regular season and was recently named a finalist for the Hart Trophy, awarded annually to the NHL’s most valuable player. He had 11 points in eight playoff games for the defending Stanley Cup champions before his injury.
Dallas signed Roope Hintz, the 49th overall pick in 2015, to a three-year, entry-level deal on Thursday.
Hintz, 20, has spent the last three years playing in Finland’s SM-liiga, each of the last two with HIFK Helsinki. This season, Hintz scored 19 goals and 30 points in 44 games, then starred in the playoffs with 14 points in 14 games, emerging as the league’s top postseason scorer.
Previously, Hintz was part of Finland’s gold medal-winning team at the ’16 World Juniors, playing alongside the likes of Patrik Laine, Kasperi Kapanen, Mikko Rantanen, Sebastian Aho and Jesse Puljujarvi.
At 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds, Hintz has good size and could be one to watch in Dallas next season. The Stars could have spots to fill up front — veteran forwards Patrick Sharp, Alex Hemsky and Jiri Hudler are all pending UFAs — and he should be well-positioned to make the leap, given he’s got plenty of professional hockey experience already.
The New York Rangers know the Ottawa Senators will be better tonight.
After all, the Sens could hardly play worse than they did Tuesday at MSG. The Rangers dominated from the very start and came away with a well-deserved 4-1 win.
That win got the Rangers back in the series, which they now trail 2-1. But a loss tonight would be tough to overcome. Game 5 and, if necessary, Game 7 are in Ottawa, plus New York would have to win a game at home.
“We’re still down 2-1 in the series,” said veteran forward Derek Stepan, per NHL.com. “Game 3 was good, but Game 3 is gone and past now. It doesn’t mean anything. I don’t think we’re going to see the same Ottawa team come out in Game 4, so we better be ready to go right from the start. We’re still chasing the series right now.”
The Senators also need to recognize the situation and draw some motivation from it. They couldn’t match the Rangers’ desperation on Tuesday, and now they’re in danger of letting a 2-0 series lead slip away.
“We have to have the urgency, the battle level that we normally have,” coach Guy Boucher said. “And we’ve gotta match theirs. Because we know that they’ll be home and they’ll most probably display the exact same urgency as they did last game.”
