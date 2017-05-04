Report: Bruins talking Ryan Spooner trade with at least three teams

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

When a team changes coaches, it often means that players get a clean slate, which is often an especially promising opportunity for “finesse” players.

Claude Julien made way for Bruce Cassidy in Boston, but it seems like the Bruins still view Ryan Spooner as less-than-essential.

He was reportedly on the trading block late in 2016, and the Hockey News’ Ryan Kennedy reports that the Bruins are shopping him again. More specifically, they’re essentially trying to trade Spooner’s negotiating rights, as he’s slated for restricted free agency this summer.

At the moment, three possible landing spots are to the New Jersey Devils, Vancouver Canucks or Vegas Golden Knights, according to Kennedy.

Spooner was solid but unspectacular in 2016-17. He collected two assists in four postseason games while generating 11 goals and 39 points in 78 regular-season games, slightly down from 2015-16’s totals.

Boston is entertaining offers for pending RFA Ryan Spooner. I've heard New Jersey, Vancouver and Vegas as potential destinations. — Ryan Kennedy (@THNRyanKennedy) May 4, 2017

Nothing spectacular there, yet he could conceivably give an offense-needy team a boost.