Rangers silence Senators to tie series; questions loom about Karlsson

Through the first two games, the Ottawa Senators were finding ways to win against the Rangers. In the past two at Madison Square Garden, they’ve barely been able to score.

The Rangers managed their second 4-1 win in a row to take Game 4 on Thursday, tying the series at 2-2.

While Ottawa won both of its games by a single goal (one in overtime), each Rangers victory was really never in doubt. Now the doubt really revolves around the Senators’ overall play and the health of their roster, particularly with all-world defenseman Erik Karlsson skipping the third period because of a possible injury (or maybe a little of that and a little bit of logical rest in a lost cause of a game).

Things got a little nasty to end this contest, which isn’t really surprising considering how lopsided Games 3 and 4 were. Critics may cause one or both teams of a little *cough* “message-sending.”

Oscar Lindberg was one of the standouts of Game 4, collecting two goals. Chris Kreider may have boosted his confidence – and possibly even the confidence of a struggling power play – with his own tally. Tanner Glass had a nice moment or two of his own even not considering the violence.

About the best news for Ottawa is that every win counts the same in the playoffs, whether it’s a 4-1 pasting or a one-goal nail-biter. Perhaps the Senators will benefit from the last change or the boost you get from a home crowd, but either way, there’s plenty of room for improvement.

Game 5 airs on NBCSN at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday. You’ll be able to stream the action here.