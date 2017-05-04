Pyatt and Wideman draw back in for Sens, Ryan good to go

Ottawa head coach Guy Boucher has confirmed a pair of changes for tonight’s Game 4 against the Rangers at MSG.

Defenseman Chris Wideman will make his series debut, having been a healthy scratch since the penultimate game of the Boston series, while forward Tom Pyatt will dress for the first time in five games. Pyatt missed time against Boston with a lower-body injury but, since recovering, has sat as a healthy scratch.

Bobby Ryan, who was hurt after getting hit with a shot in the knee, has been declared healthy and will dress as well.

As for who comes out of the lineup? Wideman will be a direct swap for fellow blueliner Fredrik Claesson. Pyatt’s return to the lineup could be a little more complicated.

Forward Zack Smith, who left Tuesday’s Game 3 loss following a hit from New York’s Tanner Glass, is questionable. If Smith can’t go, Pyatt would be the replacement. If Smith is available, it’s possible Tommy Wingels or Ryan Dzingel could come out.

Getting Pyatt back should provide a boost, something Ottawa needs following a disappointing effort last time out. Boucher said the Rangers “just wanted it more than us” in the 4-1 victory, the Blueshirts’ first of the series.

Pyatt was a steady contributor for the Sens this year, scoring nine goals and 23 points while appearing in all 82 contests. He averaged over 15 minutes per night and was a vital part of the club’s penalty kill, leading all forwards in blocked shots.