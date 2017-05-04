McDavid: Oilers need to be able to ‘control’ Getzlaf

After the first period of Game 4, it certainly looked like the Oilers were going to cruise to victory.

Connor McDavid looked outstanding in the opening 20 minutes. He generated multiple scoring chances before finally scoring late in the frame to give his team a 2-0 lead at the time.

But things changed in a hurry in the second period, as Ryan Getzlaf took over.

Getzlaf finished the middle frame with two goals and an assist and he also had a hand (quite literally) in Anaheim’s OT goal by Jakob Silfverberg.

This has now become a best-of-three, and if the Oilers want to come out on top, they have to find a way to stop Getzlaf, who has eight points in four games in the series.

“Ultimately, we’ve got to find a way to control him,” McDavid said of Getzlaf after Game 4, per TSN.ca. “He’s been very good. We’re in the same position we were last series. Now, it’s a race to two.”

The Ducks captain finished last night’s game with four points, a plus-4 rating, three shots and he won 62 percent of his faceoffs in 25:56 of ice time.

“You’d have to scratch your head and dig deep into the archives of when he’s played better,” added head coach Randy Carlyle said. “It’s just another exclamation point on the player ‘Getzy’ has been for our hockey club.”

