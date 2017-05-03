Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Tensions continue to rise between the Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins, and the Anaheim Ducks and Edmonton Oilers, as both of those series resume Wednesday.

The Penguins have the chance to put the Capitals on the brink of elimination but they will be without Sidney Crosby in Game 4 due to the concussion he suffered after a Matt Niskanen cross check in Game 3.

The Oilers have the opportunity to move within one win of the Western Conference Final, however the Ducks are coming off an offensive outburst in Game 3 to get back into the series.

Here’s what you need to know:

Washington Capitals vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (Penguins lead 2-1)

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET (Stream online here)

Network: NBCSN

Anaheim Ducks vs. Edmonton Oilers (Oilers lead 2-1)

Times: 10 p.m. ET (Stream online here)

Network: NBCSN

Related links:

Niskanen ‘adamant’ he didn’t mean to cross-check Crosby

Sullivan says game plan won’t change without Crosby

McLellan fires back at Carlyle’s ‘white glove treatment for McDavid’ remark