Video: Orlov own-goal kicks off scoring frenzy between Capitals and Penguins

It looked like it was going from bad to worse for the Washington Capitals in Game 4 on Wednesday.

After falling behind in the first period, failing to take advantage of a Penguins team without Sidney Crosby, Conor Sheary, Kris Letang and Matt Murray, the Capitals suddenly found themselves facing a two-goal deficit after a Dmitry Orlov own-goal early in the second period.

Jake Guentzel fired the puck into the middle of the ice, where it banked in off the skate of Orlov, increasing the Pittsburgh lead and giving Guentzel his eighth goal of these playoffs.

That kicked off — totally intended, by the way — a wild few minutes in the second period. The Capitals roared back to tie the game, erasing the two-goal Pittsburgh lead with goals from Evgeny Kuznetsov and Nate Schmidt just 1:12 apart.

The Penguins have since retaken the lead on Justin Schultz‘s second of the playoffs, as the Capitals and Penguins combined for four goals in 11:24 of the second period.

The Penguins take a 3-2 lead into the third period, looking to put the Capitals on the brink of elimination.