Ryan Ellis’ star turn continues for Predators in Game 4

When you think about the great defensemen who’ve played for the Nashville Predators, you think of those who’ve left (Shea Weber, Ryan Suter) and those who picked up the torch (P.K. Subban, Roman Josi). Some might even remember Kimmo Timonen.

For some time, Ryan Ellis has been building his resume as an under-the-radar gem in Nashville. If he keeps going at this pace in the playoffs, he might just be considered another star.

Game 4 of Predators – St. Louis Blues was tied 0-0 for a long time, but Ellis broke through with a resounding tally, which you can watch above.

Ellis played a big role in limiting the Blues scoring, too. That was most dramatically true when he made this heads up play in backing up Pekka Rinne.

The Predators just won 2-1 to take a 3-1 series lead moments ago, and Ellis keeping his hot run going is a big reason why.

Ryan Ellis has tied the #Preds franchise record with a point in his seventh consecutive playoff game. #STLvsNSH pic.twitter.com/dDav6lCYuE — Thomas Willis (@TomAWillis) May 3, 2017

It’s worth noting that this isn’t just a playoff fluke run. He scored 16 goals and 38 points in 2016-17, putting him in the thick of things among top Predators producers.