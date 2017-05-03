Predators put Blues on brink of elimination with rugged Game 4 win

By James O'BrienMay 3, 2017, 12:43 AM EDT

Call it a smash-mouth win in Smashville.

The St. Louis Blues and Nashville Predators followed Mike Yeo’s lead in bringing the hate in Game 4, grinding out a low-scoring, hard-nosed contest. It didn’t end the way Yeo would have liked, however, as the Predators managed a 2-1 win in Game 4, taking a 3-1 series lead.

This victory leaves the Predators a single victory away from a franchise-first: a trip to the Western Conference Final.

Speaking of history, Ryan Ellis collected a point for a seventh consecutive game with the 1-0 goal, tying a team record. Ellis also “saved” a goal, so he continues to show that Nashville’s defensive strength goes beyond bigger names P.K. Subban and Roman Josi.

James Neal‘s production tends to be hot and cold – unlike Ellis’ reliability – but maybe that made Jake Allen forget that Neal also possesses one of the most dangerous shots in the league. Neal’s 2-0 goal reminded everyone that he can still be dangerous.

Joel Edmundson delivered a questionable hit on P.K. Subban (which prompted a penalty on both players, questionably to Subban), but he redeemed himself later on in the third with a goal to give the Blues a chance. There were some debatable moments regarding the officiating from both perspectives, as St. Louis would likely argue that an unfavorable call set the table for Ellis’ goal.

As much of a breakthrough as this has been for Ellis, Pekka Rinne remains the standout, silencing his critics for another night. Rinne stopped 32 out of 33 shots as he continues his near-perfect postseason.

The Predators have been almost perfect themselves, giving themselves a chance to eliminate the Blues in St. Louis in Game 5. Check out that contest at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN on Friday. You can watch online or via the NBC Sports App. (Click here for the livestream.)

Blues blast officiating in Game 4 loss to Predators

By James O'BrienMay 3, 2017, 1:17 AM EDT

Sometimes it feels like NHL officials wave off the adage “Two wrongs make a right.”

You could argue that two calls from the third period of Game 4 of Blues – Predators (which Nashville ultimately won 2-1, taking a 3-1 series lead) were especially … debatable.

The first came during a skirmish. Rather than two roughing penalties canceling each other out, officials handed minor penalties to two Blues (Ryan Reaves, Joel Edmundson) and one Predators player (Cody McLeod). See video of that exchange above the headline.

On the ensuing power play, Ryan Ellis scored the 1-0 goal. While that wasn’t ultimately the game-winner, it broke the ice and set the stage for James Neal to make it 2-0.

A minute after that curious call, things “evened up.” Edmundson delivered a questionable hit up high on P.K. Subban, who reacted in pain. Apparently that “reaction” was, oddly, enough justification for an embellishment penalty.

Some wonder if the NHL’s sending a strange message in – directly or not – equating a hit up high to allegedly bringing attention to such a blow. Perhaps not the best look a night after the controversial hit on Sidney Crosby, which will not inspire supplemental discipline.

It’s likely that Blues fans are more upset with officiating being that a) Nashville scored on the power play b) the next exchange resulted in corresponding minors rather than a man advantage and c) St. Louis lost.

There are also some who maybe believe that Subban was guilty of embellishment.

Still, the consensus is that one or more of those calls were highly questionable. It’s also probable that hockey fans aren’t universally happy with officiating on any night.

Even so, moments like these shine a bright light on areas where the league can improve. Sometimes the message is fuzzy and sometimes there’s a lack of any message at all.

Here’s hoping that an even bigger game doesn’t hinge on what often comes down to a judgment call.

Ryan Ellis’ star turn continues for Predators in Game 4

By James O'BrienMay 3, 2017, 12:32 AM EDT

When you think about the great defensemen who’ve played for the Nashville Predators, you think of those who’ve left (Shea Weber, Ryan Suter) and those who picked up the torch (P.K. Subban, Roman Josi). Some might even remember Kimmo Timonen.

For some time, Ryan Ellis has been building his resume as an under-the-radar gem in Nashville. If he keeps going at this pace in the playoffs, he might just be considered another star.

Game 4 of Predators – St. Louis Blues was tied 0-0 for a long time, but Ellis broke through with a resounding tally, which you can watch above.

Ellis played a big role in limiting the Blues scoring, too. That was most dramatically true when he made this heads up play in backing up Pekka Rinne.

The Predators just won 2-1 to take a 3-1 series lead moments ago, and Ellis keeping his hot run going is a big reason why.

It’s worth noting that this isn’t just a playoff fluke run. He scored 16 goals and 38 points in 2016-17, putting him in the thick of things among top Predators producers.

Rangers smother Senators to win Game 3

By James O'BrienMay 2, 2017, 9:48 PM EDT

Much has been made of the New York Rangers’ less-than-stellar work at Madison Square Garden in recent playoff appearances, yet it sure felt like a return home did the trick in shrinking Ottawa’s series lead to 2-1 in Game 3.

Then again, maybe you chalk it up to Alain Vigneault adding toughness to the lineup vs. the Ottawa Senators … or any number of antidotes.

Whatever explanation you have, Tuesday’s 4-1 win made this second-round series feel new again, not unlike the Capitals edging the Penguins last night. While the Senators didn’t suffer a loss at the level of Sidney Crosby, there must be some concern that still-quite-important winger Bobby Ryan might be banged up. They also lost Zack Smith in addition to the contest.

MORE: Click here to see how Smith got hurt

After fumbling a big lead in Game 2, the Rangers mostly nullified the Senators, though Ryan helped J.G. Pageau keep his unexpected goal tear going with a sublime setup. (Check out that nifty assist here.)

In many ways, it was a lot like Vigneault probably draws it up. New York burned Ottawa at times in transition, enjoying a balanced attack thanks to Michael Grabner, Mats Zuccarello and Rick Nash. Craig Anderson had a rare off night while Henrik Lundqvist was sharp when called upon.

The Rangers now have a chance to “hold serve” at home by making the series 2-2, while the Senators get another chance to push New York to the brink of elimination in Game 4. That contest airs on NBCSN at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday. You can watch online and via the NBC Sports App; click here for the livestream.

Video: Bobby Ryan’s absurd behind-the-back, no-look assist

By James O'BrienMay 2, 2017, 9:38 PM EDT

J.G. Pageau basically won the Ottawa Senators Game 2 with his four-goal outburst.

He stayed hot on Tuesday, too, scoring what looks to be the Senators’ only tally against the New York Rangers. That’s not the sort of production anyone was expecting from the pest.

Even so, Bobby Ryan‘s been every bit as much of a star for the Sens, making his potential injury a serious concern. Without further information, Ottawa fans should try to forget everything about tonight (injury worries included) and just watch Ryan’s patently ridiculous setup to Pageau in an endless loop.

Really, if you’re bored, you might as well watch that a bunch even if you’re not a Senators fan. It was just absurd.

