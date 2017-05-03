PHT Morning Skate: Oliver Ekman-Larsson discusses late mom’s long battle with cancer

1 Comment
By Joey AlfieriMay 3, 2017, 8:18 AM EDT

–Yesterday was the 50th anniversary of Toronto’s last Stanley Cup victory, so Sean McIndoe decided to compare the Leafs’ drought to the struggles other teams have had over the few years. The Panthers, Capitals, Blues and Sharks all made the list. (Sportsnet)

–Here’s the first part of an upcoming series of articles discussing John Tortorella’s views on leadership. Fun fact, the 2017 Jack Adams nominee hates when his players refer to him as “coach”. “Leadership is not about you and thinking it’s like a dictatorship. I think one of the most important aspects of being a leader is to empower people. I can’t stand when players call me coach. I hate the title because it’s all of us doing it together, first of all. And it takes you longer to peel away at being a team if they feel it’s ‘you’ and ‘us.'” (NHL.com/BlueJackets)

–After a 10-year cancer battle, Oliver Ekman-Larsson‘s mom, Annika, passed away this year. As you’d imagine, his mother’s difficult situation really weighed on Ekman-Larsson throughout the hockey season. “She got me skating when I was a kid and when I didn’t like it at first, she kept pushing me. She and my dad were at all the games, and she was the reason I played for Leksands Idrottsförening for two years. I was going to play for another team but she wanted me to look at that team, and I’m happy I did.” (arizonasports.com)

–Thanks to last night’s 2-1 win over the Blues, the Nashville Predators are now just one win away from reaching the Western Conference Final. You can check out the highlights from that game by clicking the video at the top of the page.

–The Dallas Stars were extremely fortunate when they landed the third overall pick in the draft lottery, but should they hang onto the pick or should they ship it elsewhere? The Hockey News’ Matt Larkin believes they need to offer it to New Jersey for Cory Schneider. Larkins writes: “The Stars are one year removed from winning the Central Division and leading the NHL in goals. They have two superstar forwards in their prime in Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin, and they are running out of good years from No. 2 center Jason Spezza. General manager Jim Nill stuck to his guns and gave his goalie tandem of Kari Lehtonen and Antti Niemi a chance at redemption this year, and they flopped again. But if Nill can properly remedy his team’s crease for 2017-18, we could see the Stars competitive again.” (The Hockey News)

–The Predators have had a few famous national anthem singers this postseason. Yesterday, country singer Vince Gill sang the Star Spangled Banner with his two daughters. In a bit of a random twist, PGA Tour golfer Brandt Snedeker jumped on the ice after the anthems. (Sportsnet)

–Red Wings forward Anthony Mantha took some huge steps forward this season. From being the grandson of a former NHLer to having a decorated junior career in the Quebec junior league, here’s his story:

Ducks forward Garbutt signs with KHL Sochi

Getty
Leave a comment
By Mike HalfordMay 3, 2017, 1:24 PM EDT

Anaheim winger Ryan Garbutt has agreed to join KHL club HC Sochi, the club announced on Wednesday.

Garbutt, 31, fell out of favor this year, getting waived in December despite being one of just 10 players to dress for all 27 games to start the season.

The decision to waive him came after a significant decrease in minutes. Prior to the move, he played just 5:31 in a win over the Sharks on Nov. 26, and 5:50 in a win over Vancouver on Dec. 1.

Last year, Anaheim acquired Garbutt in a midseason deal from Chicago. He performed well for the Ducks, scoring five goals and eight points in 37 games, and scored a goal in the club’s opening-round playoff loss to Nashville.

Garbutt is a polarizing player. Over a two-year span from 2014-15, he was one of the league’s most reckless skaters and found himself in a slew of disciplinary problems.

And the timing of today’s announcement may raise eyebrows. Garbutt played 28 games for AHL San Diego this year and is still on the active roster. The Gulls also just advanced to the second round of the Calder Cup playoffs.

That said, he is dealing with an injury and hasn’t played since Feb. 25.

Sullivan says game plan won’t change without Crosby

Getty
Leave a comment
By Jason BroughMay 3, 2017, 1:15 PM EDT

It remains to be seen how the Penguins will roll out their lines tonight. It could be that Jake Guentzel, the talented 22-year-old rookie, shifts from wing to center to replace Sidney Crosby (concussion).

“Every possibility is on the table in this type of a circumstance,” head coach Mike Sullivan told reporters this morning.

Pittsburgh will also be without Conor Sheary (concussion) for Game 4 against the Capitals at PPG Paints Arena. Carter Rowney and Scott Wilson are the favorites to enter the lineup.

Obviously, Rowney and Wilson aren’t Crosby and Sheary, but Sullivan insisted that it doesn’t matter who plays, that the Penguins’ game plan won’t change.

“I don’t think we’re going to change our game plan because someone is in or out of our lineup,” he said. “We’re going to play the type of game that plays to our strengths and gives us the best chance to win.

“I think we have capable guys. We’re going to put a lineup on the ice we know we can win a game with. And we’re just going to go out and we’re going to try and be committed and make sure we have a readiness to us and we’re focused on playing the game the right way.”

Still, there will be added pressure on Evgeni Malkin and Phil Kessel to lead the offense. The Penguins are also without their best defenseman in Kris Letang. A loss tonight and the series will shift back to Washington tied 2-2.

“I’m just going to go out there and do the same thing I do all the time and hopefully it works out,” said Kessel, who has four goals and eight assists in these playoffs.

Malkin leads the NHL’s postseason scoring race with 15 points, including 11 assists.

So there’s still some scoring punch in the defending champs’ lineup.

But without Crosby, make no mistake, Pittsburgh is a very different team. When the Penguins’ stars are all healthy, they present a matchup nightmare for their opponents.

Just ask the San Jose Sharks.

“When you have Kessel, Crosby and Malkin on three different lines, I mean, all three of those guys make more than anybody on our team,” said coach Pete DeBoer during last year’s Stanley Cup Final.

Tonight, the Penguins will look decidedly different than the team that rolled through last year’s playoffs. They’re still capable of winning, but it’ll be tough.

“Regardless of who’s in our lineup, I believe this group of players has a chance to win any game against any opponent,” said Sullivan. “That’s our approach. We’re focused on winning one hockey game and that’s tonight.”

Sabres ‘close’ to hiring GM, and Botterill looks like the favorite

Getty
Leave a comment
By Mike HalfordMay 3, 2017, 1:03 PM EDT

Jason Botterill is one of several candidates to interview for the Sabres’ vacant general manager position.

But he might be the only one to have interviewed twice.

Per Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, Botterill’s had “some kind of second interview” with Buffalo brass to replace the recently dismissed Tim Murray. Friedman’s report comes just days after Sabres owner Terry Pegula said he was close to having a final answer with regards to the GM search.

That Botterill leads the pack shouldn’t be a huge surprise.

The 40-year-old certainly checks many boxes. He’s a former Sabre, having finished off his playing career with the organization. He’s served in a variety of front office roles — originally scout in Dallas, before working his way up from Pittsburgh’s director of hockey ops, then assistant GM.

Known as a salary cap expert with a keen eye for talent evaluation, he’s been instrumental in building up the Penguins’ AHL affiliate in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (where he serves as GM). He was the one responsible for hiring Mike Sullivan in WBS and, on his watch, a number of farmhands have risen to prominent roles with the big club: Conor Sheary, Scott Wilson, Tom Kuhnhackl, Bryan Rust and Jake Guentzel, to name a few.

As mentioned above, Botterill was just one of several to get an initial interview with Pegula. The others were his fellow assistant GM in Pittsburgh, Bill Guerin, Columbus’ Bill Zito, Nashville’s Paul Fenton, New Jersey’s Tom Fitzgerald, Los Angeles’ Mike Futa and Calgary’s Craig Conroy.

 

Boughner reportedly joins Florida’s coaching candidate list

Getty
Leave a comment
By Mike HalfordMay 3, 2017, 12:38 PM EDT

Add another name to the growing list of interviewees for the Panthers’ bench boss gig — per TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, Florida has been granted permission to interview Sharks assistant Bob Boughner.

Over the weekend, GM Dale Tallon said he’s spoken with a half dozen candidates for the job, adding he plans on interviewing another half dozen. All the names have not been made available, but two — former Montreal head coach Michel Therrien and Denver University’s Jim Montgomery — have already been identified.

Whatever the case, it appears Tallon is casting a pretty wide net.

Boughner, 46, has a fairly impressive resume. After a lengthy pro career, he immediately transitioned to the coaching side with OHL Windsor, capturing a pair of Memorial Cups. From there, he spent a year as Scott Arniel’s assistant in Columbus before returning to junior, then moved back to the NHL as Peter DeBoer’s assistant in San Jose in 2015.

Appearing in over 600 NHL games as a rugged defenseman, Boughner has worked primarily with the Sharks’ blueline and penalty kill. He’s been praised by a number of the club’s rearguards, including Brent Burns, while veteran Paul Martin said Boughner “definitely has the pedigree” to become a head coach.

Boughner was reportedly a leading candidate for the Colorado job last summer following Patrick Roy’s departure, though the gig eventually went to Jared Bednar.