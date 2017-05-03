PHT Morning Skate: Oliver Ekman-Larsson discusses late mom’s long battle with cancer

By Joey AlfieriMay 3, 2017, 8:18 AM EDT

–Yesterday was the 50th anniversary of Toronto’s last Stanley Cup victory, so Sean McIndoe decided to compare the Leafs’ drought to the struggles other teams have had over the few years. The Panthers, Capitals, Blues and Sharks all made the list. (Sportsnet)

–Here’s the first part of an upcoming series of articles discussing John Tortorella’s views on leadership. Fun fact, the 2017 Jack Adams nominee hates when his players refer to him as “coach”. “Leadership is not about you and thinking it’s like a dictatorship. I think one of the most important aspects of being a leader is to empower people. I can’t stand when players call me coach. I hate the title because it’s all of us doing it together, first of all. And it takes you longer to peel away at being a team if they feel it’s ‘you’ and ‘us.'” (NHL.com/BlueJackets)

–After a 10-year cancer battle, Oliver Ekman-Larsson‘s mom, Annika, passed away this year. As you’d imagine, his mother’s difficult situation really weighed on Ekman-Larsson throughout the hockey season. “She got me skating when I was a kid and when I didn’t like it at first, she kept pushing me. She and my dad were at all the games, and she was the reason I played for Leksands Idrottsförening for two years. I was going to play for another team but she wanted me to look at that team, and I’m happy I did.” (arizonasports.com)

–Thanks to last night’s 2-1 win over the Blues, the Nashville Predators are now just one win away from reaching the Western Conference Final. You can check out the highlights from that game by clicking the video at the top of the page.

–The Dallas Stars were extremely fortunate when they landed the third overall pick in the draft lottery, but should they hang onto the pick or should they ship it elsewhere? The Hockey News’ Matt Larkin believes they need to offer it to New Jersey for Cory Schneider. Larkins writes: “The Stars are one year removed from winning the Central Division and leading the NHL in goals. They have two superstar forwards in their prime in Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin, and they are running out of good years from No. 2 center Jason Spezza. General manager Jim Nill stuck to his guns and gave his goalie tandem of Kari Lehtonen and Antti Niemi a chance at redemption this year, and they flopped again. But if Nill can properly remedy his team’s crease for 2017-18, we could see the Stars competitive again.” (The Hockey News)

–The Predators have had a few famous national anthem singers this postseason. Yesterday, country singer Vince Gill sang the Star Spangled Banner with his two daughters. In a bit of a random twist, PGA Tour golfer Brandt Snedeker jumped on the ice after the anthems. (Sportsnet)

–Red Wings forward Anthony Mantha took some huge steps forward this season. From being the grandson of a former NHLer to having a decorated junior career in the Quebec junior league, here’s his story:

NHL, NHLPA agree on list of veteran players ‘exempt’ from expansion draft

By Joey AlfieriMay 3, 2017, 10:09 AM EDT

With expansion draft getting closer and closer, the NHL and NHLPA continue to finalize small details regarding this summer’s big event.

According to Craig Custance, the league and the players’ association have agreed on a small list of players that will be exempt from being selected by Vegas.

Here’s the official list of names that was sent to every NHL team: Dave Bolland (Arizona), Craig Cunningham (Arizona), Chris Pronger (Arizona), Cody McCormick (Buffalo), David Clarkson (Columbus), Johan Franzen (Detroit), Joe Vitale (Detroit), Ryane Clowe (New Jersey), Mikhail Grabovski (Islanders), Pascal Dupuis (Penguins), Nathan Horton (Toronto), Stephane Robidas (Toronto).

In each case, the player has been forced to miss an extended period of time because of a serious injury, but they haven’t officially retired.

The move benefits certain teams, like Columbus, who would have been struck protecting Clarkson because he has a no-move clause in his contract. The same goes for Horton in Toronto.

It’s also important to remember that at the end of the expansion draft, Vegas needs to have selected players making at least 60 percent of the salary cap limit. Preventing these players from being taken means the Golden Knights can’t use an injured player’s salary to get to their 60 percent floor and then place the same player on LTIR to open up cap space during the season.

2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs schedule for Wednesday, May 3

Getty
By Joey AlfieriMay 3, 2017, 9:25 AM EDT

There’s two games on the NHL schedule tonight. In both cases, the visiting team has an opportunity to tie the series up at two.

In the early game, we’ll find out if Matt Niskanen is going to to pay the price for concussing Sidney Crosby.

Later on, the Oilers will look to get some production from Jordan Eberle after he was singled out by head coach Todd McLellan.

Here’s what you need to know:

Washington Capitals vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (Pens lead 2-1)

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Network: NBCSN (Stream online here)

Watch the highlights from Washington’s Game 3 win

Anaheim Ducks vs. Edmonton Oilers (Oilers lead 2-1)

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Network: NBCSN (Stream online here)

Watch the highlights from Anaheim’s Game 3 win

Blues blast officiating in Game 4 loss to Predators

By James O'BrienMay 3, 2017, 1:17 AM EDT

Sometimes it feels like NHL officials wave off the adage “Two wrongs make a right.”

You could argue that two calls from the third period of Game 4 of Blues – Predators (which Nashville ultimately won 2-1, taking a 3-1 series lead) were especially … debatable.

The first came during a skirmish. Rather than two roughing penalties canceling each other out, officials handed minor penalties to two Blues (Ryan Reaves, Joel Edmundson) and one Predators player (Cody McLeod). See video of that exchange above the headline.

On the ensuing power play, Ryan Ellis scored the 1-0 goal. While that wasn’t ultimately the game-winner, it broke the ice and set the stage for James Neal to make it 2-0.

A minute after that curious call, things “evened up.” Edmundson delivered a questionable hit up high on P.K. Subban, who reacted in pain. Apparently that “reaction” was, oddly, enough justification for an embellishment penalty.

Some wonder if the NHL’s sending a strange message in – directly or not – equating a hit up high to allegedly bringing attention to such a blow. Perhaps not the best look a night after the controversial hit on Sidney Crosby, which will not inspire supplemental discipline.

It’s likely that Blues fans are more upset with officiating being that a) Nashville scored on the power play b) the next exchange resulted in corresponding minors rather than a man advantage and c) St. Louis lost.

There are also some who maybe believe that Subban was guilty of embellishment.

Still, the consensus is that one or more of those calls were highly questionable. It’s also probable that hockey fans aren’t universally happy with officiating on any night.

Even so, moments like these shine a bright light on areas where the league can improve. Sometimes the message is fuzzy and sometimes there’s a lack of any message at all.

Here’s hoping that an even bigger game doesn’t hinge on what often comes down to a judgment call.

Predators put Blues on brink of elimination with rugged Game 4 win

By James O'BrienMay 3, 2017, 12:43 AM EDT

Call it a smash-mouth win in Smashville.

The St. Louis Blues and Nashville Predators followed Mike Yeo’s lead in bringing the hate in Game 4, grinding out a low-scoring, hard-nosed contest. It didn’t end the way Yeo would have liked, however, as the Predators managed a 2-1 win in Game 4, taking a 3-1 series lead.

This victory leaves the Predators a single victory away from a franchise-first: a trip to the Western Conference Final.

Speaking of history, Ryan Ellis collected a point for a seventh consecutive game with the 1-0 goal, tying a team record. Ellis also “saved” a goal, so he continues to show that Nashville’s defensive strength goes beyond bigger names P.K. Subban and Roman Josi.

James Neal‘s production tends to be hot and cold – unlike Ellis’ reliability – but maybe that made Jake Allen forget that Neal also possesses one of the most dangerous shots in the league. Neal’s 2-0 goal reminded everyone that he can still be dangerous.

Joel Edmundson delivered a questionable hit on P.K. Subban (which prompted a penalty on both players, questionably to Subban), but he redeemed himself later on in the third with a goal to give the Blues a chance. There were some debatable moments regarding the officiating from both perspectives, as St. Louis would likely argue that an unfavorable call set the table for Ellis’ goal.

As much of a breakthrough as this has been for Ellis, Pekka Rinne remains the standout, silencing his critics for another night. Rinne stopped 32 out of 33 shots as he continues his near-perfect postseason.

The Predators have been almost perfect themselves, giving themselves a chance to eliminate the Blues in St. Louis in Game 5. Check out that contest at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN on Friday. You can watch online or via the NBC Sports App. (Click here for the livestream.)