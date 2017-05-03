Coyotes COO Ari Segal leaves organization — less than a year after being hired

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The Arizona Coyotes have announced that chief operating officer Ari Segal has left the organization.

Wednesday’s news comes less than a full year after the organization announced the hiring of Segal, who had previously worked as president of business operations for San Diego’s AHL team and, before that, as a member of the NHL’s broadcast media strategy group.

“We thank Ari for his significant contributions during his time with the club,” said Coyotes majority owner, chairman and governor Andrew Barroway in a statement.

“Ari felt that it was time to move on to his next challenge. We look forward to seeing Ari thrive in his next role. On behalf of the entire organization, we wish him the best of luck in the future.”

It’s the latest development for the Coyotes, a franchise that remains in a state of flux, especially off the ice.

Toward the end of March, there were reports that the Coyotes ownership group may be getting a new member, with Randy Frankel named as a potential new partner.

That report surfaced just a few days after state lawmakers suggested the Coyotes pledge more money for a new arena.

